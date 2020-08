Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to present this beautiful Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. Finished in English White over Seashell and Black hides, the Ghost has been driven very few easy miles by two previous owners. Expertly maintained by Authorized Rolls-Royce Dealers, it is in pristine condition throughout. The Rolls-Royce was well-respected by its previous owners and it shows! This Rolls-Royce Ghost has been specified with: - 21-inch Five Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels - Visible Twin Exhaust Pipes - RR Monogram to All Headrests in Black - Rear and Side View Cameras with Top View - Panorama Glass Roof - Black Cashmere Headlining - Piano Black Veneers - Lounge Seats - Driver Assistance 1 - Head-Up Display - High-Beam Assistance - Lane Departure Warning - Treadplates The Ghost is the athletic 4-door offering from the storied Rolls-Royce marque, and is the agile and more driver-focused younger brother of the Phantom. It is built in the same facility as the Phantom and shares the same paint, wood, and leather workshops. The Ghost is a great deal more high tech, incorporating the latest in automotive creature comforts such as an ultra-fast navigation system with a high resolution 10.2-inch screen. The Ghost is effortless to drive fast, is supremely comfortable, and one of the finest motorcars in the world. If you are in the market for a Rolls-Royce Ghost, please call or email us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA664S5XHUX54348

Stock: FC1508E

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-28-2020