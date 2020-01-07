Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for Sale Near Me
- 18,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$163,499$27,960 Below Market
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
*****NAVIGATION*****BLUETOOTH****21INCH WHEELS *DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS THREE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,HIGH BEAM ASSIST PLUS,HEAD UP DISPLAY,NIGHT VISION,ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/STOP & GO FUNCTION $11,575**FLORIDA REGISTRATION HISTORY**JUST SERVICED AND DETAILED TO PERFECTION**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILBILITY**FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S54GUX53632
Stock: CP15198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 20,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$182,590$26,584 Below Market
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Sapphire exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55GUX53770
Stock: 2601UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 21,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$168,998$22,576 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires and new battery! Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Arctic White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S51GUX53815
Stock: GUX53815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 22,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$173,690$17,318 Below Market
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55GUX53610
Stock: 2607UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 10,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$189,990$1,018 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Driver's assistance 1- Picnic tables- Panorama sunroof- High-beam assistance- Lane Departure Warning- Head-Up Display- Front ventilated seats- RR monogram to all headrestsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5362 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59GUX53755
Stock: 6775UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 11,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$177,995
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Base Diamond Black 4D Sedan V12Creme Light/Black Accent w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Accent Interior Scheme, Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View), Chrome Visible Exhausts, Front Ventilated Seats.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5435 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews: * Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S51GUX53667
Stock: C1870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 11,419 miles
$199,500$1,448 Below Market
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S5XGUX53845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,881
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the White exterior paint and Heated Front Bucket Seats interior. Other manufacturer options include: ABS brakes, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, and Traction control. RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12 ABS brakes, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S51GUX53717
Stock: 2631UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 22,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$208,500
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S54GUX53727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$179,880$16,882 Below Market
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S58HUX54171
Stock: LA174BA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 9,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$154,977$12,937 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost? This is it. This 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Rolls-Royce Ghost . There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Rolls-Royce Ghost . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost: With a price starting at around $260,000, the Rolls-Royce Ghost competes with the likes of the Bentley Continental Flying Spur and the Aston Martin Rapide S. While the more expensive Phantom is offered in a full family of body styles, including a Coupe and 'Drophead Coupe' convertible, the Ghost is only offered as a sedan. The Ghost is one of the longest cars on the market, yet it can feel surprisingly nimble for such a large car; it doesn't feel much heavier than the BMW 7-Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the corners, but its true heft translates to excellent road-going comfort on the highway. The exclusivity of the Rolls Royce nameplate is of course one of its biggest selling points. This model sets itself apart with hand-finished details and workmanship, Quiet, dignified character, surprisingly nimble handling, and strong acceleration We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57FUX53400
Stock: FUX53400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 7,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$189,999$11,889 Below Market
Land Rover Encino - Encino / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection English White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55HUX54306
Stock: HUX54306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 6,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$159,338$3,374 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
Incredibly well priced and crazy low miles on this Diamond Black 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost8-Speed Automatic V12Black w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Accent Interior Scheme or Contrast Interior Scheme, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Front Ventilated Seats, Lambswool Floor Mats, Picnic Tables, RR Logo To All Headrests, Seat Piping, Wheels: 21" 5 Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloy.Reviews: * Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds * The principle of delivering simplicity out of complexity runs throughout both the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Ghost Extended Wheelbase. Once inside either car, you are greeted by a contemporary interior with large expanses of soft full-grain leather, natural wood veneers and deep tufted Blenheim carpets. The cashmere-blend roof lining adds to the sense of openness and space. So too does the optional panorama sunroof. From the driver's seat, only those controls needed for everyday driving are present. Secondary controls are discreetly hidden until required, and situated where you can operate them without a second thought. The advanced technology serves only to make driving easier and more enjoyable. The phenomenal power of the twin turbo 6.6-litre V12 engine is both effortless and rewarding. The eight-speed automatic ZF gearbox is so smooth that it gives the impression of having an infinite first gear. The air springs, electronically controlled dampers and Active Roll Stabilization take multiple readings from sensors around the car and continually adjust the suspension accordingly. This ensures they stay level at all times, even when travelling flat out along uneven road surfaces You can brake with confidence through turns or on winding roads thanks to the Dynamic Stability control. It can even detect when you intend to apply the brakes. If you lift your foot from the accelerator quickly, it will prime the brakes with extra pressure. There is also a host of safety options to ensure that you and your passengers are always protected. There is traction control system to make sure that you are in control at all times. Rear child safety door looks allow you to put away your concerns for you children opening the door while the vehicle is in motion. Finally, front and rear active head restraints keep your head protected in the event of a rear collision. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPlease email bernie@berniemoreno.com for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56FUX53324
Stock: BR87379A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 11,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,995$1,447 Below Market
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This outstanding example of a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost is offered by Manhattan Motorcars. This Rolls-Royce includes: VENEERED PICNIC TABLE BACKS // REAR COMPARTMENT COOLBOX // CONTRAST STITCHING // RR LOGO TO ALL HEADRESTS // REAR THEATER CONFIGURATION // DYNAMIC PACKAGE // FRONT VENTILATED SEATS // DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS ONE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S5XFUX53116
Stock: U19514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 25,207 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$154,890$3,416 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: Recent Arrival! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59FUX53365
Stock: 19R7386A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 16,629 miles
$159,879$415 Below Market
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Over two years of Rolls Royce Provenance Warranty and Maintenance!! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle's availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56FUX53307
Stock: LC031480B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 12,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,980
BMW of Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Smoky Quartz Check out this gently-used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost we recently got in. A Rolls-Royce with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Ghost was gently driven and it shows. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a pre-owned vehicle. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. This Rolls-Royce includes: SMOKY QUARTZ SILVER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56HUX54069
Stock: HUX54069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 7,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,900
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Wheelbase finished in Two-Tone Diamond Black and Anthracite with a Black and Tan contrasting interior with just 7,079 miles driven from new. Please call a member of the Holman Motorcars St. Louis Salesteam on 636.449.0000 for the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664L57HUX66472
Stock: HUX66472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
