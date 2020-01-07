Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for Sale Near Me

INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida

Incredibly well priced and crazy low miles on this Diamond Black 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost8-Speed Automatic V12Black w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Accent Interior Scheme or Contrast Interior Scheme, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Front Ventilated Seats, Lambswool Floor Mats, Picnic Tables, RR Logo To All Headrests, Seat Piping, Wheels: 21" 5 Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloy.Reviews: * Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds * The principle of delivering simplicity out of complexity runs throughout both the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Ghost Extended Wheelbase. Once inside either car, you are greeted by a contemporary interior with large expanses of soft full-grain leather, natural wood veneers and deep tufted Blenheim carpets. The cashmere-blend roof lining adds to the sense of openness and space. So too does the optional panorama sunroof. From the driver's seat, only those controls needed for everyday driving are present. Secondary controls are discreetly hidden until required, and situated where you can operate them without a second thought. The advanced technology serves only to make driving easier and more enjoyable. The phenomenal power of the twin turbo 6.6-litre V12 engine is both effortless and rewarding. The eight-speed automatic ZF gearbox is so smooth that it gives the impression of having an infinite first gear. The air springs, electronically controlled dampers and Active Roll Stabilization take multiple readings from sensors around the car and continually adjust the suspension accordingly. This ensures they stay level at all times, even when travelling flat out along uneven road surfaces You can brake with confidence through turns or on winding roads thanks to the Dynamic Stability control. It can even detect when you intend to apply the brakes. If you lift your foot from the accelerator quickly, it will prime the brakes with extra pressure. There is also a host of safety options to ensure that you and your passengers are always protected. There is traction control system to make sure that you are in control at all times. Rear child safety door looks allow you to put away your concerns for you children opening the door while the vehicle is in motion. Finally, front and rear active head restraints keep your head protected in the event of a rear collision. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPlease email bernie@berniemoreno.com for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA664S56FUX53324

Stock: BR87379A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020