Historically, Rolls-Royce vehicles were intended to be driven by a chauffeur. It's therefore easy to understand the 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II's focus on passenger comfort. But the Ghost also satisfies should you be the one behind the wheel.

It shares some basic architecture with the previous-generation BMW 7 Series, as Rolls-Royce is part of the BMW portfolio. Those BMW bones give the Ghost a bit of dynamic athleticism. With 563 horsepower coming from a massive twin-turbo V12, the big sedan gathers speed effortlessly and occupants are well insulated from any noises coming from under the hood or anything else from the outside world.

As a status symbol, there's really nothing quite like a Rolls-Royce. The Ghost's interior is bathed in premium leather, and every other surface is equally opulent. Even the buttons are made of glass instead of plastic. For technology, the Ghost borrows heavily from BMW, benefitting from proven features and ease of use.

As if the off-the-shelf Ghosts weren't special enough, you can also customize your purchase, choosing from a dizzying array of paint, trim and interior materials. In the ultimate play for one-upsmanship, you can go "off-menu" and specify your own build for a truly bespoke vehicle. There's nothing quite like a Rolls-Royce to announce that you've arrived.