2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Review

Pros & Cons

  • Power is plentiful from the massive V12 engine
  • A silent cabin and smooth ride make for impressive comfort
  • Interior materials and craftsmanship are impeccable
  • Ability to customize to your heart's content
  • Trunk isn't as large as rivals
Which Ghost Series II does Edmunds recommend?

If a 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is within your budget, you might as well spring for the extended-wheelbase version for additional rear passenger space and niceties that you'd expect from an elite luxury sedan. While you're at it, you might as well get the optional Feature Selection package, too, so you'll never feel like you've settled for anything less than all-in.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Historically, Rolls-Royce vehicles were intended to be driven by a chauffeur. It's therefore easy to understand the 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II's focus on passenger comfort. But the Ghost also satisfies should you be the one behind the wheel.

It shares some basic architecture with the previous-generation BMW 7 Series, as Rolls-Royce is part of the BMW portfolio. Those BMW bones give the Ghost a bit of dynamic athleticism. With 563 horsepower coming from a massive twin-turbo V12, the big sedan gathers speed effortlessly and occupants are well insulated from any noises coming from under the hood or anything else from the outside world.

As a status symbol, there's really nothing quite like a Rolls-Royce. The Ghost's interior is bathed in premium leather, and every other surface is equally opulent. Even the buttons are made of glass instead of plastic. For technology, the Ghost borrows heavily from BMW, benefitting from proven features and ease of use.

As if the off-the-shelf Ghosts weren't special enough, you can also customize your purchase, choosing from a dizzying array of paint, trim and interior materials. In the ultimate play for one-upsmanship, you can go "off-menu" and specify your own build for a truly bespoke vehicle. There's nothing quite like a Rolls-Royce to announce that you've arrived.

2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II models

The 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a five-passenger luxury sedan that is offered in the base standard-wheelbase Ghost (SWB) or the Ghost Extended Wheelbase (EWB). The EWB adds almost 7 inches between front and rear wheels to provide more rear passenger space. Both models are powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (563 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque). Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission that uses satellite data to help determine gear selection.

Standard features include 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, an air suspension, a surround-view parking camera and power-closing rear doors.

On the inside, you get leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, power-adjustable front seats with massage functions, a pair of umbrellas conveniently stored in the front doors, four-zone automatic climate control, a power trunklid, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, a 10.3-inch display screen, a navigation system and a 16-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, and a USB input.

The EWB Ghost also receives ventilated rear seats with massage functions, a pair of 9.2-inch rear-seat entertainment screens, a rear cooler box and rear picnic tables.

Option packages include the Feature Selection package with a choice of wheels (up to 21-inch), chrome exhaust tips, additional leather trim, power-adjustable rear seats, lambswool floormats, rear picnic tables (for SWB), doorsill plates, interior ambient lighting and an 18-speaker premium audio system. Also included in the bundle is the Driver Assistance Systems Three package that adds night vision and adaptive cruise control with full-stop capability.

Other options include front ventilated seats, a starlight headliner (SWB only) and rear window curtains. As with other Rolls-Royce vehicles, the Ghost can be personalized in seemingly endless ways, from paint to interior trim and upholstery. You can even specify all of these to suit your extravagant tastes.

There are a few special-edition Ghost models as well, with the most significant being the Black Badge variant. This SWB model opts for a sinister black treatment for the interior and exterior while enhancing performance with special steering and suspension tuning. Power is also increased to 603 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven the latest version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The Ghost Series II effortlessly accelerates to highway speeds smoothly and silently. Rolls-Royce estimates it will reach 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, which is remarkable for a sedan this size. It's also surprisingly maneuverable.

Comfort

As you'd expect, the Ghost Series II's strong point is comfort. All seats are well-shaped and cushioned, and the cabin is extraordinarily quiet. The ride is so smooth, you'd think you were floating above the pavement.

Interior

The interior design is impeccable and materials quality is as good as you'll find in any flagship luxury sedan. There's no shortage of passenger space and the whole experience leaves you feeling special.

Utility

With 14 cubic feet of trunk space, the Ghost Series II isn't as accommodating as you'd expect for a sedan this large.

Technology

Since Rolls-Royce is part of the BMW empire, much of the Ghost's tech interfaces are related to the iDrive infotainment system. This is a good thing because iDrive is fairly intuitive and offers plenty of customization possibility.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automatic
Gas
563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Ghost Series II models:

Lane Departure Warning
Warns if you begin to drift out of your lane with audible and visual alarms.
High Beam Assist Plus
Automatically activates high beams on dark roads and deactivates them when oncoming vehicles are detected.
Night Vision
Cuts through the night by displaying a daylight-like monochromatic video feed of the road ahead.

More about the 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Overview

The Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is offered in the following submodels: Ghost Series II Sedan. Available styles include EWB 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series IIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.

Can't find a used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series IIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,957.

Find a used Rolls-Royce for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,824.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,665.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

