2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Review
- Power is plentiful from the massive V12 engine
- A silent cabin and smooth ride make for impressive comfort
- Interior materials and craftsmanship are impeccable
- Ability to customize to your heart's content
- Trunk isn't as large as rivals
Historically, Rolls-Royce vehicles were intended to be driven by a chauffeur. It's therefore easy to understand the 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II's focus on passenger comfort. But the Ghost also satisfies should you be the one behind the wheel.
It shares some basic architecture with the previous-generation BMW 7 Series, as Rolls-Royce is part of the BMW portfolio. Those BMW bones give the Ghost a bit of dynamic athleticism. With 563 horsepower coming from a massive twin-turbo V12, the big sedan gathers speed effortlessly and occupants are well insulated from any noises coming from under the hood or anything else from the outside world.
As a status symbol, there's really nothing quite like a Rolls-Royce. The Ghost's interior is bathed in premium leather, and every other surface is equally opulent. Even the buttons are made of glass instead of plastic. For technology, the Ghost borrows heavily from BMW, benefitting from proven features and ease of use.
As if the off-the-shelf Ghosts weren't special enough, you can also customize your purchase, choosing from a dizzying array of paint, trim and interior materials. In the ultimate play for one-upsmanship, you can go "off-menu" and specify your own build for a truly bespoke vehicle. There's nothing quite like a Rolls-Royce to announce that you've arrived.
2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II models
The 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a five-passenger luxury sedan that is offered in the base standard-wheelbase Ghost (SWB) or the Ghost Extended Wheelbase (EWB). The EWB adds almost 7 inches between front and rear wheels to provide more rear passenger space. Both models are powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (563 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque). Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission that uses satellite data to help determine gear selection.
Standard features include 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, an air suspension, a surround-view parking camera and power-closing rear doors.
On the inside, you get leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, power-adjustable front seats with massage functions, a pair of umbrellas conveniently stored in the front doors, four-zone automatic climate control, a power trunklid, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, a 10.3-inch display screen, a navigation system and a 16-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, and a USB input.
The EWB Ghost also receives ventilated rear seats with massage functions, a pair of 9.2-inch rear-seat entertainment screens, a rear cooler box and rear picnic tables.
Option packages include the Feature Selection package with a choice of wheels (up to 21-inch), chrome exhaust tips, additional leather trim, power-adjustable rear seats, lambswool floormats, rear picnic tables (for SWB), doorsill plates, interior ambient lighting and an 18-speaker premium audio system. Also included in the bundle is the Driver Assistance Systems Three package that adds night vision and adaptive cruise control with full-stop capability.
Other options include front ventilated seats, a starlight headliner (SWB only) and rear window curtains. As with other Rolls-Royce vehicles, the Ghost can be personalized in seemingly endless ways, from paint to interior trim and upholstery. You can even specify all of these to suit your extravagant tastes.
There are a few special-edition Ghost models as well, with the most significant being the Black Badge variant. This SWB model opts for a sinister black treatment for the interior and exterior while enhancing performance with special steering and suspension tuning. Power is also increased to 603 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns if you begin to drift out of your lane with audible and visual alarms.
- High Beam Assist Plus
- Automatically activates high beams on dark roads and deactivates them when oncoming vehicles are detected.
- Night Vision
- Cuts through the night by displaying a daylight-like monochromatic video feed of the road ahead.
