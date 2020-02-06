Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for Sale Near Me

37 listings
Ghost Series II Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Gray
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    4,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $259,890

    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    1,500 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $269,899

    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    9,353 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $209,900

    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    22,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $218,388

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    11,963 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $179,880

    $16,882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    7,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $189,999

    $11,889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Silver
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    12,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $199,980

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB in Black
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB

    7,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $249,900

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    9,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $279,990

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    9,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $309,980

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    10,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $194,900

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    23,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $178,900

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    certified

    2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $283,450

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB in Black
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB

    6,214 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $239,899

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    19,572 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $189,500

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    9,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $205,000

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    6,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $214,998

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    18,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $163,499

    $27,960 Below Market
    Details

