Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for Sale Near Me

Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California

Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Anthracite exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Front Ventilated Seats- RR Monogram to all Headrests Seashell- Starlight Headliner- Rear Theatre Configuration- Head-Up Display- Lane Departure WarningRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with Warranty

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA664S57JUX54362

Stock: 6866UC

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020