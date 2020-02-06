Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for Sale Near Me
- 4,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$259,890
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Anthracite exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Front Ventilated Seats- RR Monogram to all Headrests Seashell- Starlight Headliner- Rear Theatre Configuration- Head-Up Display- Lane Departure WarningRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57JUX54362
Stock: 6866UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 1,500 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$269,899
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II V12 Odometer is 1611 miles below market average! Certified.Clean CARFAX. Rolls-Royce Provenance Certification, Rolls-Royce Provenance Warranty, Dark Spice Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Bespoke Interior Charge, Colored Steering Wheel, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Piping, Traction control. Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59JUX54556
Stock: R18010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2018
- 9,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$209,900
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost, finished in Diamond Black over Tan Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.2018Rolls-RoyceGhostV128-Speed AutomaticRWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50JUX54414
Stock: RN-67025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 22,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$218,388
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Diamond BlackV12 8-Speed Automatic 12/18 City/Highway MPG AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Black Cashmere Headlining, Electronic Stability Control, Front Ventilated Seats, Heated door mirrors, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Mono Interior Environment, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Piano Black Veneer, Remote keyless entry, RR Monogram to all Headrests, Visible Twin Exhaust Tailpipes, Wheels: 21 5 Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Rolls Royce Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S53JUX54469
Stock: F6147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 11,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$179,880$16,882 Below Market
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S58HUX54171
Stock: LA174BA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 7,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$189,999$11,889 Below Market
Land Rover Encino - Encino / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection English White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55HUX54306
Stock: HUX54306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 12,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,980
BMW of Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Smoky Quartz Check out this gently-used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost we recently got in. A Rolls-Royce with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Ghost was gently driven and it shows. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a pre-owned vehicle. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. This Rolls-Royce includes: SMOKY QUARTZ SILVER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56HUX54069
Stock: HUX54069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 7,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,900
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Wheelbase finished in Two-Tone Diamond Black and Anthracite with a Black and Tan contrasting interior with just 7,079 miles driven from new. Please call a member of the Holman Motorcars St. Louis Salesteam on 636.449.0000 for the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664L57HUX66472
Stock: HUX66472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 9,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$279,990
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. English White 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12 Recent Arrival! Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce Certified
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S52KUX54769
Stock: TKUX54769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 9,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$309,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Base V12 8-Speed Automatic RWD12/18 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Transferable Warranty* Multipoint Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55KUX54703
Stock: BPUX54703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 10,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$194,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to present this beautiful Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. Finished in English White over Seashell and Black hides, the Ghost has been driven very few easy miles by two previous owners. Expertly maintained by Authorized Rolls-Royce Dealers, it is in pristine condition throughout. The Rolls-Royce was well-respected by its previous owners and it shows! This Rolls-Royce Ghost has been specified with: - 21-inch Five Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels - Visible Twin Exhaust Pipes - RR Monogram to All Headrests in Black - Rear and Side View Cameras with Top View - Panorama Glass Roof - Black Cashmere Headlining - Piano Black Veneers - Lounge Seats - Driver Assistance 1 - Head-Up Display - High-Beam Assistance - Lane Departure Warning - Treadplates The Ghost is the athletic 4-door offering from the storied Rolls-Royce marque, and is the agile and more driver-focused younger brother of the Phantom. It is built in the same facility as the Phantom and shares the same paint, wood, and leather workshops. The Ghost is a great deal more high tech, incorporating the latest in automotive creature comforts such as an ultra-fast navigation system with a high resolution 10.2-inch screen. The Ghost is effortless to drive fast, is supremely comfortable, and one of the finest motorcars in the world. If you are in the market for a Rolls-Royce Ghost, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S5XHUX54348
Stock: FC1508E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 23,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$178,900
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Diamond Black 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12 Heated Front Bucket Seats Leather.Recent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57HUX54128
Stock: L19359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$283,450
Park Place – Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren & Maserati - Dallas / Texas
*One Owner; low low miles!... all the standard conveniences of a Rolls-Royce; plus front ventilated seats, and the Starlight Headliner that makes every journey a magical experience with a stellar scene above you.**Ghost distinctively sculpted LED lights will guide you thru the night, always adjusting to ever changing road conditions, keeping you safe.**The distinctive 21" 10 Spoke Part Polishes Wheels with twin chrome exhausts for the finishing touch. Timeless in concept yet utterly modern in execution.**At this price, this 2019 Ghost is an excellent value not to be missed!..*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S54KUX54756
Stock: MB7945R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 6,214 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$239,899
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664L58HUX66464
Stock: P3685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 19,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$189,500
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Manhattan Motorcars has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost. Original MSRP of $348,200! This Rolls-Royce includes: STARLIGHT HEADLINER // DRIVER ASSISTANCE 1 // ARCTIC WHITE SEAT PIPING // POLISHED STAINLESS STEEL PACKAGE // HEAD UP DISPLAY // WHEELS: 21 5 TWIN SPOKE FULLY POLISHED ALLOY // CONTRAST STITCHING // VENEERED PICNIC TABLE BACKS // RR MONOGRAM TO ALL HEADRESTS // FRONT VENTILATED SEATS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57HUX54212
Stock: U19506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 9,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$205,000
Adams Auto Group - Charlotte / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S53HUX54174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$214,998
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56HUX54248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$163,499$27,960 Below Market
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
*****NAVIGATION*****BLUETOOTH****21INCH WHEELS *DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS THREE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,HIGH BEAM ASSIST PLUS,HEAD UP DISPLAY,NIGHT VISION,ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/STOP & GO FUNCTION $11,575**FLORIDA REGISTRATION HISTORY**JUST SERVICED AND DETAILED TO PERFECTION**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILBILITY**FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S54GUX53632
Stock: CP15198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
