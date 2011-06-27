2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
Stately, elegant and fitted with some of the most lavish interior decor you'll find in an automobile, the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a serious sight to behold. At nearly 18 feet in length, this ultra-luxury sedan is one of the longest vehicles on the road — and that's just the standard version. The extended-wheelbase version of the Ghost stretches almost 7 more inches.
Which Ghost Series II does Edmunds recommend?
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II models
The 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a five-passenger luxury sedan offered in standard-wheelbase Ghost (SWB) or Ghost Extended Wheelbase (EWB) versions. The EWB adds almost 7 inches between front and rear wheels for more rear passenger space. Both models are powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (563 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque). Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission that uses satellite data to help determine gear selection.
The long list of standard features for the Ghost includes:
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ghost Series II safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns if you begin to drift out of your lane with audible and visual alarms.
- High Beam Assist Plus
- Automatically activates high beams on dark roads and deactivates them when oncoming vehicles are detected.
- Night Vision
- Cuts through the night by displaying a daylight-like monochromatic video feed of the road ahead.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II vs. the competition
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II vs. Bentley Mulsanne
The Bentley Mulsanne is a bit longer than the standard Ghost and a bit shorter than the EWB version. It offers Ghost-like exclusivity and comfort, but with a slightly different feel. While the Ghost tends to favor comfort and serenity, the Mulsanne is a bit more engaging to drive.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II vs. Mercedes-Benz Maybach
The Maybach is the value pick of the ultra-luxury sedan class, assuming a car priced around $200K can be considered as such. It undercuts the Ghost by a margin of more than $100,000 and offers nearly the same levels of glitz, glamour and performance. The Maybach is whisper-quiet on the inside and comes with plenty of standard and optional features to keep you comfortable. It's a win for the Maybach, right? Well, what sounds better: telling your friends you just bought a Mercedes, or telling them you just bought a Rolls-Royce? Exactly.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II vs. Porsche Panamera
If you're looking for a luxury sedan with more performance than palatial presence, the Porsche Panamera might be right for you. It doesn't match the Ghost for exclusivity or lavish features — it's not even close — but it does provide a thrilling experience for the driver. And you're pretty unlikely to feel any shame when you hand the keys over to your 677-horsepower Porsche the valet and ask for upfront parking.
- Limited-production Zenith model
- Part of the first Ghost Series II generation introduced for 2015
The least-expensive 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $315,000.
Other versions include:
- EWB 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $349,000
- Black Badge 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $352,500
- 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $315,000
The 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is offered in the following submodels: Ghost Series II Sedan, Ghost Series II Black Badge. Available styles include EWB 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), Black Badge 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Ghost Series II.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Ghost Series II featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
