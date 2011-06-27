Vehicle overview

Like many things in life, the expression "entry-level" is relative. It's one thing when you're talking about a $35,000 sport sedan, and quite another when you're talking about a $250,000-plus ultra-luxury car. Yes, the 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost may not be as massive nor as costly as a Rolls Phantom, but this is still a large luxury sedan that weighs as much as a Chevy Tahoe and whose price of admission isn't for those who review their finances and say, "If we cut down on fancy dinners we could afford this car."

So no, you needn't worry about your friends at the yacht club ribbing you about "settling" by purchasing the baby Rolls instead of its big brother. Actually, the Ghost boasts better handling, greater maneuverability and a more normal, functional interior that make it a better choice as a daily driver. As its platform is based on that of the BMW 7 Series, the Ghost's finely balanced ride and handling qualities should come as no surprise. Yet there's no mistaking its Rolls-Royce heritage given its stately presence while parked and its effortless demeanor while at speed on the highway.

Although Rolls-Royce used to coyly state its engine outputs as "adequate," nowadays the company will gladly be more specific. Cranking out 563 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque, the Ghost's mighty twin-turbo V12 is even more powerful than the Phantom's V12. Thusly blessed, this landlocked Learjet can sprint to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.

You'd expect the Ghost's cabin to be handsome, crafted to the highest standard and loaded with luxury gadgets. And you wouldn't be disappointed. Still, while it's certainly crafted to a much higher degree than a 2014 Audi A8L, 2014 Jaguar XJ or 2014 Mercedes-Benz S550, we're not sure if it's quite so high as to warrant costing as much as $170,000 more.

Still, none of those "alternates" is a Rolls-Royce, and even the more expensive Bentley Mulsanne can't truly match the presence and prestige afforded a car with the Spirit of Ecstasy atop its radiator grille. That it happens to be a "baby," "entry-level" or "cheaper" Rolls is of absolutely no consequence.