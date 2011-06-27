More about the 2019 BMW X6 M

The 2019 BMW X6 M isn't an SUV. Yes, it sits up high like an SUV. It's big and heavy like an SUV. But then there's the tail that slopes down and virtually wipes out the "U" in SUV. Oh, and in the engine bay is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that cranks out 567 horsepower. That's not an SUV powerplant. Give BMW credit. The company doesn't call the X6 M an SUV. To BMW, the X6 is a "Sports Activity Coupe," and the M part is just more of everything. What sport? What activity? What coupe? Hey, not all vehicles have an appeal that can be rationally ordered in a list. Throw the X6 M on a test track, and the performance is flat-out astounding. We're talking a 0-60 mph time of about 4 seconds, road holding that approaches a full 1.0g on a skidpad, and brakes that could stop the rotation of the planet. And it weighs more than 5,000 pounds, too. The horsepower number gets the headlines. But the real trick to this monster's abilities is a combination of the 553 pound-feet of torque it produces down low in the engine's rev range, the eight-speed automatic transmission that makes sure all that torque is put to good use, and the all-wheel-drive system that splits all that torque up between the four wheels for maximum thrust. Finally, the simply enormous tires it wears help, too. The X6 M rides like the performance machine it is, not like the softie that many buyers may prefer. But what holds the X6 M back most profoundly is that sloping roof and its compromised cargo-carrying ability and rear headroom. In previous years, we'd offer that the solution to this would be to get an X5 M, which is more practical yet mechanically identical. Unfortunately, that's on hold for 2019 as BMW preps the next-generation version based on the all-new regular X5 introduced for this year. Nevertheless, if you're looking for alternatives to the 2019 BMW X6 M, there's no better way to research them all than to use the tools here on Edmunds.

2019 BMW X6 M Overview

The 2019 BMW X6 M is offered in the following submodels: X6 M SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW X6 M ?

