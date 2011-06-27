  1. Home
2019 BMW X6 M

2019 BMW X6 M
MSRP: $105,700

Which X6 M does Edmunds recommend?

There's not much to decide upon other than colors and packages. We'd opt for the Executive package. This luxury-oriented option group includes ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and active safety equipment such as blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system and lane departure warning.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Performance is astonishing for an SUV
  • High-quality interior packed with features
  • Seats are comfortable and supportive
Cons
  • Distinctive exterior design limits rear-seat room and cargo space
  • Sporty suspension may feel too firm for some drivers and passengers
  • Power delivery can feel overcaffeinated in regular driving
What's new
  • BMW's Active Driving Assistant is standard
  • Apple CarPlay is standard but on a subscription basis
  • Part of the second X6 M generation introduced for 2015

Overall rating

Is the 2019 BMW X6 M a gigantic sports car or an ultra-sporty luxury SUV? The answer is "both" but also "neither." It's an automotive curio that exists outside typical car and SUV segments and defies traditional car-buying advice. But for those who do "get it," the X6 M won't disappoint.

For starters, it comes with a 567-horsepower twin-turbo V8 that can propel it from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds. That's quicker than BMW's M4 coupe. Meanwhile, handling is exceptional for such a big, heavy vehicle thanks to an ably tuned suspension and a torque vectoring system that mechanically transfers power between the wheels. Perhaps the ride will be too firm for some and the power delivery a bit too frenetic, but as we said, this is a niche creature. It won't be for everyone.

That's certainly the case in terms of practicality. Its 26.6 cubic feet of cargo space underneath its fastback-like hatch is definitely more than you'd get in a comparably priced performance sedan, let alone a sport coupe. However, that number also pales in comparison to the capacity of other SUVs, most notably BMW's X5 M. Backseat space is also compromised by that sloping roof — and even if you fit comfortably, you'll definitely feel more confined.

Still, the X6 M is appealing should you prioritize performance and fun over practicality and subtlety. Plus, when equipped with the Executive package, the X6's touring capability comes through. Comfortable seats, abundant convenience features and active driver aids provide everyday livability in this otherwise monster of a machine. Of course, if you're really interested in livability, the regular non-M BMW X6 will be a better choice.

Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW X6 M as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

BMW X6 M models

The 2019 BMW X6 M is a high-performance midsize luxury SUV with seating for five. It's offered in a single trim level. Like any BMW, a bundle of options is offered for further personalization. Several are grouped into the useful Executive package, though most are stand-alone items.

The X6 M starts with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (567 horsepower, 553 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard feature highlights include 21-inch wheels, high-performance tires, adaptive suspension dampers, a rear air suspension, BMW's active roll stabilization, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

Interior highlights include heated power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, four-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped dash, and ambient cabin lighting. You also get BMW's iDrive interface (10.2-inch display, center console controller), a navigation system, a yearlong trial subscription to Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, satellite and HD radio, a CD player, and BMW's suite of smartphone-integrated connected services called ConnectedDrive.

Considering all that standard equipment, the X6 M has a short options list. The Executive package includes features such as adaptive LED headlights, an automated parking system, surround-view parking cameras, power-closing doors, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, rear side window shades, a head-up display, wireless smartphone charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, aluminum-look exterior trim, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, night vision with pedestrian detection, and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens.

Driving

The X6 M thinks it's a sports car. In fact, its handling prowess is such that you'll need to take it to a racetrack to fully understand just how hard the sticky performance tires, huge brakes, adaptive suspension and rear-biased AWD system will allow you to push this SUV.

Acceleration

Acceleration is impressive. The V8 produces immense torque from about 2,500 rpm and just takes off. Expect a 0-60 mph time of 4 seconds. The X6 M just goes and keeps going until you run out of road.

Braking

The brake pedal is easy to modulate when you're driving normally. The expected braking power is here, too — jump on it, and the X6 M will slow in a hurry. The brakes are sufficiently powerful for a high-performance SUV.

Handling

The X6 M has incredibly quick turn-in, and there's a ton of grip from the tires. It's sports-car performance in an SUV body.

Drivability

The X6 M can almost feel overcaffeinated at times in regular driving. The controls, specifically the throttle, are almost too aggressively tuned, which is not a trait shared by the BMW M5 or other M cars.

Comfort

The cabin appointments are first-rate, and the X6 M comports itself well on the road. The ride quality is quite stiff, but otherwise there are few faults to be found.

Seat comfort

The sensational M sport seats adjust in 14 different ways that include power bolsters and thigh adjustment, making them great for long distances and driving around corners.

Ride comfort

This is a firm-riding vehicle, and if you live in an area with poor pavement, it could get tiresome. This, in conjunction with the above drivability comments, may make the X6 M difficult to live with during the daily drive.

Interior

The interior layout pays the price for the X6's stylized exterior. The sloping roof limits headroom and significantly restricts rear-seat access. Rearward blind spots are prominent. Cargo space and storage are merely average, and the rear seatbacks do not fold completely flat.

Ease of use

The centrally located iDrive controller resides at the driver's fingertips. The climate control layout is functional but has too many buttons.

Getting in/getting out

Front-seat access benefits from the X6 M's height and a wide-opening door. Rear-seat entry is an exercise in flexibility. The door does not open far enough, the opening is too sloped at the roof, and the wheel hump is a hip bruiser.

Roominess

Most 6-footers and shorter will find plenty of headroom up front. Elbows and knees will be similarly pleased. The back seat offers suitable legroom for adults, but the roof design limits headroom for taller passengers.

Visibility

Views out the front benefit from lots of glass and the tall ride height. Over-the-shoulder views are limited significantly by thick rear pillars, and the rear window is small.

Quality

In this well-made SUV, the panels fit with consistent gaps, no squeaks or rattles were to be found, and the interior oozes quality. Leather covers virtually every surface.

Utility

The rear hatch opening is low. The smallish cargo area is aided by underfloor storage. The rear bench seat folds in a 40/20/40 split but not fully flat. The door pockets are usefully large, but the door bottle holders are angled dramatically.

Technology

The X6 M comes with tons of infotainment and safety features standard. The latest iDrive interface is appreciated, and we love both available sound systems. The quasi-inclusion of Apple CarPlay as a trial subscription is unusual. It should just be standard, period.

Audio & navigation

The X6 benefits from the latest version of BMW's iDrive interface, which among other advancements, gains touchscreen functionality in addition to the console-mounted knob (though the screen is smaller than the X5's). You can't go wrong with either the stock 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system or the optional Bang & Olufsen upgrade.

Smartphone integration

BMW ConnectedDrive includes diverse services, from remote locking and unlocking to emergency collision notification. Many features can be controlled from a smartphone app. Apple CarPlay is kind of standard — it's a one-year trial subscription, which is unusual for the industry.

Driver aids

The X6 M now comes standard with the typical allotment of accident avoidance tech and driver aids. Forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control are included.
2019 BMW X6 M pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

    Used Years for BMW X6 M
    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$105,700
    MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower567 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2019 BMW X6 M features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite X6 M safety features:

    Active Blind Spot Detection
    Alerts you to the presence of vehicles in your blind spots and can help steer to avoid a collision.
    City Collision Mitigation
    Automatically brakes the car at speeds under 38 mph when it detects an imminent collision and the driver has taken no action.
    Pedestrian Warning
    Recognizes pedestrians moving in front of the car, warns the driver of an impending collision and primes the car's brakes.

    BMW X6 M vs. the competition

    BMW X6 M vs. BMW X6

    The X6 and the X6 M use the same body and interior but differ in suspension and powertrain. The standard X6 is fairly sporty for an SUV, but it pales in comparison to the beastly X6 M. The X6, though, is much more affordable, has a smoother ride and boasts a calmer driving experience. Of course, they both are limited in rear-seat headroom and cargo space.

    BMW X6 M vs. BMW X5 M

    The X5 M and the X6 M are nearly identical in every way. They feature the same muscular powertrain and stiff suspension calibration. As M cars, they also feature unique style and trim elements that are different from their standard counterparts. The only real difference between them is in interior and cargo space. Also, the X5 is all-new this year, so there isn't an X5 M for 2019.

    BMW X6 M vs. Porsche Cayenne

    Both the X6 M and the Cayenne Turbo are the sports cars of the SUV world. They're competent enough to hang with legitimate sports cars on most roads and can leave them in the dust when the weather or the road surface gets rough. On paper, they have similar cargo space, but the Cayenne's more traditional roofline provides more usable volume and better rear-seat headroom.

    FAQ

    Is the BMW X6 M a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 X6 M both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X6 M fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X6 M gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X6 M has 26.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X6 M. Learn more

    More about the 2019 BMW X6 M

    The 2019 BMW X6 M isn't an SUV. Yes, it sits up high like an SUV. It's big and heavy like an SUV. But then there's the tail that slopes down and virtually wipes out the "U" in SUV. Oh, and in the engine bay is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that cranks out 567 horsepower. That's not an SUV powerplant.

    Give BMW credit. The company doesn't call the X6 M an SUV. To BMW, the X6 is a "Sports Activity Coupe," and the M part is just more of everything. What sport? What activity? What coupe? Hey, not all vehicles have an appeal that can be rationally ordered in a list.

    Throw the X6 M on a test track, and the performance is flat-out astounding. We're talking a 0-60 mph time of about 4 seconds, road holding that approaches a full 1.0g on a skidpad, and brakes that could stop the rotation of the planet. And it weighs more than 5,000 pounds, too.

    The horsepower number gets the headlines. But the real trick to this monster's abilities is a combination of the 553 pound-feet of torque it produces down low in the engine's rev range, the eight-speed automatic transmission that makes sure all that torque is put to good use, and the all-wheel-drive system that splits all that torque up between the four wheels for maximum thrust. Finally, the simply enormous tires it wears help, too. The X6 M rides like the performance machine it is, not like the softie that many buyers may prefer.

    But what holds the X6 M back most profoundly is that sloping roof and its compromised cargo-carrying ability and rear headroom. In previous years, we'd offer that the solution to this would be to get an X5 M, which is more practical yet mechanically identical. Unfortunately, that's on hold for 2019 as BMW preps the next-generation version based on the all-new regular X5 introduced for this year.

    Nevertheless, if you're looking for alternatives to the 2019 BMW X6 M, there's no better way to research them all than to use the tools here on Edmunds.

    2019 BMW X6 M Overview

    The 2019 BMW X6 M is offered in the following submodels: X6 M SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 BMW X6 M?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X6 M and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X6 M.

