Vehicle overview

The "baby" Rolls-Royce. The "entry-level" Rolls-Royce. The "cheaper" Rolls-Royce. Invariably, this is how people will refer to the 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost. Yes, this baby's smaller than the Phantom, but we're still talking about a large luxury sedan that weighs as much as a Chevy Tahoe. We're also still talking about a quarter-million-dollar automobile that lacks nothing in terms of prestige, engineering or appointments.

As such, one needn't be embarrassed for choosing the Ghost over its bigger and more expensive Phantom sibling. The less massive Ghost offers improved handling and a less ostentatious image (of course that's relative) which make it a better choice as a daily driver.

As its platform is based on that of the BMW 7 Series, the 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost feels Germanic in terms of its finely balanced ride and handling dynamics. Still, its Rolls-Royce heritage shines through in the stately way it effortlessly wafts down the highway. Though Rolls-Royce used to coyly proclaim engine outputs as "sufficient," today the company will only too gladly boast. With 563 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque, the Ghost's mighty twin-turbo V12 is more powerful than the Phantom's V12 engine and can catapult this "baby Rolls" to 60 mph in about the same time as a Mustang GT.

You'd expect the Ghost's cabin to be handsome, crafted to the highest standard and chock full of luxury gadgets. You wouldn't be disappointed. Still, it's hard to argue that it's really that much better than a 2012 Audi A8L, 2012 Jaguar XJL Supersport or 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550. All tick off nearly the same boxes as the Ghost, while costing as much as $130,000 less.

But none of them is a Rolls-Royce, and even the more expensive Bentley Mulsanne can't truly match the presence and prestige afforded a car with the Spirit of Ecstasy on its radiator grille. That it happens to be a "baby," "entry-level" or "cheaper" Rolls doesn't really matter.