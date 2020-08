Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost for Sale Near Me

Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona

***Additional photos and video on our website** 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB One of the best colors and well equipped with the following: HUGE ORIGINAL MSRP OF $342,645 LEXANI 24 WHEELS LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AUTO HEADLIGHT CONTROL HEADS-UP DISPLAY NIGHT VISION DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS 1 ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL EXTENDED LEATHER & DOOR POCKET LIGHTING REAR HEADREST DISPLAYS GLOVEBOX-MOUNTED 6-CD/DVD CHANGER FRONT AND REAR VENTILATED SEATS 40/20/40 FRONT-FACING PWR RECLINING REAR SEATS SIDE, REAR, TOP VIEW PARK-ASSIST/BLIND SPOT CAMERAS DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SEAT-BACK TABLES DRIVER/FRONT PASSENGER MASSAGE SEATS LAMBSWOOL FOOTMATS POLISHED STAINLESS STEEL TREAD PLATES CHROMED EXHAUST TIPS Facility - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA664L52CUX65688

Stock: 875

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2020