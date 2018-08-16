Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing this beautiful and sporty 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost feauturing a powerful 6.6L V12 engine! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Rolls Royce but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this fantastic Rolls Royce Ghost at a great price and without the stress! This esteemed Rolls Royce is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this extremely tasteful and customized 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost include: Black Rolls Royce logo on Headrest Sunroof Wrapped Silver Engine Bonnet Rear Entertainment System Rear Picnic Tables All trim blacked out AC/Heated front seats Vossen Wheels Wood Panels/Door Dash Satellite Radio Navigation Bluetooth Auxiliary Inputs Power Everything AND MORE! This 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a Black exterior with a White leather interior interior that is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost is a 100% Carfax certified, accident-free vehicle and is eligible for extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS BEAUTIFUL, BLACK WITH WHITE INTERIOR 2013 ROLLS ROYCE GHOST FOR $899 A MONTH WITH $22,000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 144 month finance at 6.50% rate! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you will be our next satisfied client. Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA664S53DUX51723

Stock: X51723

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-15-2020