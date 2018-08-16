Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost for Sale Near Me

25 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ghost Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 25 listings
  • 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    25,622 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $119,911

    Details
  • 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB in Black
    used

    2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB

    27,288 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $116,995

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    16,944 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $107,990

    $20,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    27,769 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $105,995

    $20,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in White
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    22,765 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $109,000

    $21,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    7,823 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $134,899

    $20,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Gray
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    15,940 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $125,900

    $16,749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    27,223 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $112,900

    $11,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Silver
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    29,056 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $110,900

    $10,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    23,238 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $105,499

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    20,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $105,500

    $1,720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    7,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $119,990

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in White
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    43,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $97,995

    $2,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    27,680 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $110,900

    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    25,203 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $139,888

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    15,303 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $118,000

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    21,414 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $110,000

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    41,570 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $103,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce Ghost searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 25 listings
  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Ghost
  4. Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Rolls-Royce
Ghost
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Rolls-Royce Ghost info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings