Vehicle overview

The 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost is the latest model to come from this storied manufacturer, and it's positioned as the brand's entry-level vehicle. At a quarter-million dollars worth of starting price, that's quite a misnomer. But considering its Phantom sibling will set you back $380,000 and its namesake forebears -- the 1906-'26 Silver Ghosts  are typically valued in the millions, perhaps the new Ghost is a relative bargain.

The 2010 Ghost is all but guaranteed to embody class-leading performance and comfort. True, it is based on a BMW 760Li (BMW owns Rolls-Royce), but Rolls says the Ghost only shares about 20 percent of its construction with the big BMW. Rolls-Royce is also quick to point out that everything you see and touch is all-new and exclusive to the brand. As with all Rolls-Royce vehicles, the new Ghost surrounds occupants in top-notch luxury and unmistakable style. Attention to detail and craftsmanship border on the obsessive.

Back in the old days, Rolls-Royce didn't quote engine output but rather stated that it was "sufficient." Under the Ghost's long hood lies a larger version of BMW's new twin-turbo V12. This potent yet silky-smooth power plant produces a "sufficient" 563 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. Equally impressive is the fact that all of that torque is available at only 1,500 rpm, which makes this substantial automobile feel light on its tires. An eight-speed automatic transmission -- also sourced from BMW -- provides quick, smooth and nearly imperceptible gearchanges.

Though it will be Rolls-Royce's volume leader, the Ghost will still be a relatively rare sight. The company bills the Ghost as a Rolls-Royce that's ideal for daily driver duty, whereas the massive Phantom is more a car for special occasions or one to be chauffeured around in. To put it into terms its clientele will readily relate to, think of the Ghost as the power suit to the Phantom's tuxedo. Overall we're quite impressed, finding it more desirable than a Maybach 57 and a keen alternative to the older Bentley Continental Flying Spur. However, we wonder if it's really worth the added cost over a Mercedes-Benz S600 or Jaguar XJL Supersport. Still, for shoppers with the financial means, the 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost is an intriguing choice.