  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Ghost
  4. Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbo V12's swift acceleration, silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin, the prestige factor that only a Rolls-Royce can provide.
  • Exclusive pricing, merely adequate trunk space.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Rolls-Royce Ghost for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Estimate
$68,537 - $103,939
Used Ghost for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Those looking for an automobile with the presence and luxury of a Rolls-Royce Phantom but with a more manageable size and acquisition cost should be pleased with the 2010 Ghost.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost is the latest model to come from this storied manufacturer, and it's positioned as the brand's entry-level vehicle. At a quarter-million dollars worth of starting price, that's quite a misnomer. But considering its Phantom sibling will set you back $380,000 and its namesake forebears -- the 1906-'26 Silver Ghosts  are typically valued in the millions, perhaps the new Ghost is a relative bargain.

The 2010 Ghost is all but guaranteed to embody class-leading performance and comfort. True, it is based on a BMW 760Li (BMW owns Rolls-Royce), but Rolls says the Ghost only shares about 20 percent of its construction with the big BMW. Rolls-Royce is also quick to point out that everything you see and touch is all-new and exclusive to the brand. As with all Rolls-Royce vehicles, the new Ghost surrounds occupants in top-notch luxury and unmistakable style. Attention to detail and craftsmanship border on the obsessive.

Back in the old days, Rolls-Royce didn't quote engine output but rather stated that it was "sufficient." Under the Ghost's long hood lies a larger version of BMW's new twin-turbo V12. This potent yet silky-smooth power plant produces a "sufficient" 563 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. Equally impressive is the fact that all of that torque is available at only 1,500 rpm, which makes this substantial automobile feel light on its tires. An eight-speed automatic transmission -- also sourced from BMW -- provides quick, smooth and nearly imperceptible gearchanges.

Though it will be Rolls-Royce's volume leader, the Ghost will still be a relatively rare sight. The company bills the Ghost as a Rolls-Royce that's ideal for daily driver duty, whereas the massive Phantom is more a car for special occasions or one to be chauffeured around in. To put it into terms its clientele will readily relate to, think of the Ghost as the power suit to the Phantom's tuxedo. Overall we're quite impressed, finding it more desirable than a Maybach 57 and a keen alternative to the older Bentley Continental Flying Spur. However, we wonder if it's really worth the added cost over a Mercedes-Benz S600 or Jaguar XJL Supersport. Still, for shoppers with the financial means, the 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost is an intriguing choice.

2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost models

The 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost luxury sedan comes in a single four-door body style in one well-equipped trim level. Standard feature highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, an active air suspension, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry/ignition, auto-dimming mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, automatic xenon headlights, power-closing rear doors, leather seating and trim, a pair of umbrellas stored within the front doors, heated front and rear seats, 10-way power and massaging front seats, four-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a navigation system, adaptive cruise control and a 16-speaker premium audio system with a 12.5GB hard drive music server, satellite radio, a CD/DVD player and USB/auxiliary audio inputs.

Options are seemingly limited by the buyer's imagination and finances, as one may choose such items as finely crafted wooden drop-down picnic tables, twin rear DVD monitors (with a six-disc changer) and individual "lounge" seating for the rear compartment complete with massaging seats and a cooler between the seats. The Driver's Assistance Systems package adds lane departure warning, automatic high beams, a head-up display and a night-vision camera. Although a dozen exterior colors, along with a choice of eight leather and five wood trims will be offered as standard fare, those seeking more exclusivity will be able to customize their Ghost any way they see fit through the company's bespoke program.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost is all-new and serves as the brand's new entry-level model.

Performance & mpg

All Ghosts come with a turbine-smooth 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 that produces 563 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rolls-Royce quotes the 0-60-mph sprint as taking less than 5 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

Company estimates put the 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost's fuel economy at a relatively impressive 13 mpg city and 20 mpg highway.

Safety

Stability/traction control, antilock brakes, active front head restraints, side airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard. The Driver's Assistance Systems package adds lane departure warning, automatic high beams, a head-up display and a night-vision camera.

Driving

The 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost's twin-turbo V12 is exceptionally smooth and silent. The benign first bit of throttle travel makes for smooth, lurch-free takeoffs, but lean into it and you unleash a smooth, steady, turbinelike thrust that continues to swell effortlessly into triple-digit speeds. The eight-speed automatic transmission is spot-on as well.

The active air suspension goes about its duties with similar transparency, smothering bumps and ruts that would have you grimacing for a harsh impact in lesser cars. Despite a curb weight of 5,455 pounds, the Ghost never feels ponderous, and the light and precise steering makes maneuvering the big car a breeze, once you've acclimated to its dimensions.

At speed on an open highway, the Ghost quietly and rapidly covers ground, with passengers feeling that perhaps they are ensconced in a private jet or luxury railway car. On a curving road, the Ghost will roll a bit at lower speeds, but as the pace gathers, so does the suspension's alertness, and road feel remains acceptable.

Interior

Exotic wood veneers and metallic accents are used liberally throughout the cabin, where passengers are cosseted in the finest leathers. Though plush carpeting is of course standard, one may opt for genuine lambswool mats that will have you taking your shoes off. As nice as the Ghost is, however, it's really not that much nicer than a Benz S-Class or Jag XJ, and certainly not as grand as the Phantom.

Despite the dizzying array of high-tech luxury features, the Ghost presents a relatively clean dash and console. Part of the reason is that the multi-display screen is hidden when not in use behind a wood panel. The BMW-sourced multi-controller knob is mostly intuitive (unlike the earlier versions of BMW's iDrive) and elegant buttons and knobs recall the keys of musical instruments such as a flute or saxophone.

In keeping with tradition, rear seat passengers are pampered with well-shaped and supportive seats that also provide a clear view ahead. A large fold-down armrest and a measure of privacy afforded by the thick, rearmost roof pillars are two other benefits to sitting in the rear. Considering the Ghost's size, the trunk's 14-cubic-foot capacity is a bit modest.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

OMG
jimbo,03/18/2010
Ok - I've had 3 Bentleys and hold onto my GTC - but this is an amazing automobile. All the good things from BMW parent - and the "coach builder" bits from venerable RR. Terrific.
Fantastic
Henry Smith,07/10/2010
Overall I am very pleased with this car. Former owner of a regular Phantom, which handled horribly. If you are gonna be chauffeured the rear seat in the ghost is actually larger then the Phantoms, which just shows you what good a car this is.
Good Car
bob whalen,06/03/2010
This car completes my colecton of Rolls Royces. I own a phantom, drop head coupe, coupe, phantom extended wheel base, and now the ghost. This one is far the best. Much better then the rest in handling, looks, and interior design. A definite buy.
Good Vehicle- For Summer
Capuchi Fentini,07/09/2010
All in all, this vehicle is simply amazing. The ride is way better than my previous car a S65 AMG. I have yet to notice ANY wind or road noise at all. Only thing I miss is the handling, but what do you expect from such a Vehicle this large and heavy. Quality is what you would expect from such a nice car- top quality material throughout, the finest leather, the best grained wood, and everything else is of only the best quality. One major issue though, no AWD! I can only use this car during the warmer parts of the year. I have to use a second car (BMW 750i Xdrive) during winter. Even though that's a great vehicle, it or nothing else can come close the the Rolls.
See all 5 reviews of the 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
563 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost features & specs
More about the 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost
More About This Model

The 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost marks the return of a two-car lineup for the famed English manufacturer. Part of the marque's revival under BMW's stewardship, the Ghost sedan joins the Phantom range, which debuted under the new Munich-based owners in 2003. The remarkably swift and blissfully understated Ghost heralds the rebirth of a daily drivable Rolls-Royce, a workaday business suit to the Phantom's automotive tuxedo.

It's an equally state-of-the-art alternative to ultra-luxury sedans such as the (Volkswagen-owned) Bentley Continental Flying Spur and Maybach 57, either of which will please the owner-driver as much as those who prefer to be chauffeured. The new Ghost may be the most technically transparent, but beneath the classic lines and simplified controls is a powerful and capable sedan that will happily serve in a weekly commute or as swift and luxurious accommodation to your favorite weekend retreat.

This ultra-luxury sedan makes no apologies for its BMW DNA, with its chassis architecture based on the long-wheelbase 7 Series, and its unique power plant an enlarged derivative of the V12 from the 760Li. Bare chassis arrive at the cutting-edge Goodwood factory in southern England, where the Ghost is essentially hand-assembled along a civilly paced production line. Twenty days in the making, the result is a finely crafted luxury conveyance more reminiscent of a commissioned yacht than mass production.

Such craftsmanship does not come without a price tag, but the $245,000 Ghost slots easily into the large gap between the $190,000 Bentley Flying Spur and the $350,000 Maybach 57. The Ghost will appeal to those who can appreciate its deft and non-intrusive application of the latest automotive technology, and traditions of a century-old nameplate including coach-style rear doors. The biggest surprise for many will be how easy the Ghost is to drive, and how fluid its handling is if you seek an elevated pace.

Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost Overview

The Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost is offered in the following submodels: Ghost Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghosts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Can't find a used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghosts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Rolls-Royce Ghost for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,602.

Find a used Rolls-Royce for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,481.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce Ghost for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,941.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,699.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials
Check out Rolls-Royce Ghost lease specials

Related Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles