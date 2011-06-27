Close

Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California

Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Front and rear ventilated seats- Silver Satin Bonnet finish- Panorama sunroof- Adaptive headlights- Lane Departure Warning- Head-Up Display- Picnic tables- Driver's assistance 1- RR all headrestsRecent Arrival! Odometer is 23002 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA664S50DUX52151

Stock: 6857UC

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020