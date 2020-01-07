Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for Sale Near Me

Ghost Series II Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Purple
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    9,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $154,977

    $12,937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    6,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $159,338

    $3,374 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    11,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $159,995

    $1,447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    25,207 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $154,890

    $3,416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Silver
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    16,629 miles
    Fair Deal

    $159,879

    $415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB in White
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB

    6,377 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $249,999

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    7,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $169,949

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    40,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $149,880

    $4,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    12,181 miles

    $175,500

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    13,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $165,500

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    certified

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    40,348 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $149,950

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    18,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $163,499

    $27,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Silver
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    20,911 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $182,590

    $26,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    21,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $168,998

    $22,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    22,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $173,690

    $17,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    10,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $189,990

    $1,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    11,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $177,995

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in White
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    11,419 miles
    Fair Deal

    $199,500

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details

