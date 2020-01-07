Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for Sale Near Me

O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California

O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the White exterior paint and Heated Front Bucket Seats interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds* The principle of delivering simplicity out of complexity runs throughout both the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Ghost Extended Wheelbase. Once inside either car, you are greeted by a contemporary interior with large expanses of soft full-grain leather, natural wood veneers and deep tufted Blenheim carpets. The cashmere-blend roof lining adds to the sense of openness and space. So too does the optional panorama sunroof. From the driver's seat, only those controls needed for everyday driving are present. Secondary controls are discreetly hidden until required, and situated where you can operate them without a second thought. The advanced technology serves only to make driving easier and more enjoyable. The phenomenal power of the twin turbo 6.6-litre V12 engine is both effortless and rewarding. The eight-speed automatic ZF gearbox is so smooth that it gives the impression of having an infinite first gear. The air springs, electronically controlled dampers and Active Roll Stabilization take multiple readings from sensors around the car and continually adjust the suspension accordingly. This ensures they stay level at all times, even when travelling flat out along uneven road surfaces You can brake with confidence through turns or on winding roads thanks to the Dynamic Stability control. It can even detect when you intend to apply the brakes. If you lift your foot from the accelerator quickly, it will prime the brakes with extra pressure. There is also a host of safety options to ensure that you and your passengers are always protected. There is traction control system to make sure that you are in control at all times. Rear child safety door looks allow you to put away your concerns for you children opening the door while the vehicle is in motion. Finally, front and rear active head restraints keep your head protected in the event of a rear collision. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA664S50FUX53397

Stock: 2650UC

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020