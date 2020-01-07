Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for Sale Near Me
- 9,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$154,977$12,937 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost? This is it. This 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Rolls-Royce Ghost . There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Rolls-Royce Ghost . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost: With a price starting at around $260,000, the Rolls-Royce Ghost competes with the likes of the Bentley Continental Flying Spur and the Aston Martin Rapide S. While the more expensive Phantom is offered in a full family of body styles, including a Coupe and 'Drophead Coupe' convertible, the Ghost is only offered as a sedan. The Ghost is one of the longest cars on the market, yet it can feel surprisingly nimble for such a large car; it doesn't feel much heavier than the BMW 7-Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the corners, but its true heft translates to excellent road-going comfort on the highway. The exclusivity of the Rolls Royce nameplate is of course one of its biggest selling points. This model sets itself apart with hand-finished details and workmanship, Quiet, dignified character, surprisingly nimble handling, and strong acceleration We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57FUX53400
Stock: FUX53400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 6,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$159,338$3,374 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
Incredibly well priced and crazy low miles on this Diamond Black 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost8-Speed Automatic V12Black w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Accent Interior Scheme or Contrast Interior Scheme, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Front Ventilated Seats, Lambswool Floor Mats, Picnic Tables, RR Logo To All Headrests, Seat Piping, Wheels: 21" 5 Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloy.Reviews: * Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds * The principle of delivering simplicity out of complexity runs throughout both the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Ghost Extended Wheelbase. Once inside either car, you are greeted by a contemporary interior with large expanses of soft full-grain leather, natural wood veneers and deep tufted Blenheim carpets. The cashmere-blend roof lining adds to the sense of openness and space. So too does the optional panorama sunroof. From the driver's seat, only those controls needed for everyday driving are present. Secondary controls are discreetly hidden until required, and situated where you can operate them without a second thought. The advanced technology serves only to make driving easier and more enjoyable. The phenomenal power of the twin turbo 6.6-litre V12 engine is both effortless and rewarding. The eight-speed automatic ZF gearbox is so smooth that it gives the impression of having an infinite first gear. The air springs, electronically controlled dampers and Active Roll Stabilization take multiple readings from sensors around the car and continually adjust the suspension accordingly. This ensures they stay level at all times, even when travelling flat out along uneven road surfaces You can brake with confidence through turns or on winding roads thanks to the Dynamic Stability control. It can even detect when you intend to apply the brakes. If you lift your foot from the accelerator quickly, it will prime the brakes with extra pressure. There is also a host of safety options to ensure that you and your passengers are always protected. There is traction control system to make sure that you are in control at all times. Rear child safety door looks allow you to put away your concerns for you children opening the door while the vehicle is in motion. Finally, front and rear active head restraints keep your head protected in the event of a rear collision. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPlease email bernie@berniemoreno.com for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56FUX53324
Stock: BR87379A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 11,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$159,995$1,447 Below Market
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This outstanding example of a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost is offered by Manhattan Motorcars. This Rolls-Royce includes: VENEERED PICNIC TABLE BACKS // REAR COMPARTMENT COOLBOX // CONTRAST STITCHING // RR LOGO TO ALL HEADRESTS // REAR THEATER CONFIGURATION // DYNAMIC PACKAGE // FRONT VENTILATED SEATS // DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS ONE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S5XFUX53116
Stock: U19514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 25,207 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$154,890$3,416 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: Recent Arrival! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59FUX53365
Stock: 19R7386A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 16,629 milesFair Deal
$159,879$415 Below Market
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Over two years of Rolls Royce Provenance Warranty and Maintenance!! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle's availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56FUX53307
Stock: LC031480B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 6,377 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,999
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Altoona / Pennsylvania
Your search is over! Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 5,000 miles! Top features include cruise control, automatic dimming door mirrors, front and rear air conditioning, and power seats. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 12 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664L57FUX66422
Stock: 7P863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-29-2019
- 7,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$169,949
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Factory Certified, Includes Warranty, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Collision Warning System, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Front & Rear Ventilated Seats, Front Cam & Radar Parking Distance Sensors, Individual Seat Configuration, Night Vision, Picnic Tables, Rear Massage Seats, Rear Theater Configuration, Seat Piping, Wheels: 21 5 Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloy.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S58FUX53311
Stock: P3651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 40,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$149,880$4,773 Below Market
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the White exterior paint and Heated Front Bucket Seats interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds* The principle of delivering simplicity out of complexity runs throughout both the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Ghost Extended Wheelbase. Once inside either car, you are greeted by a contemporary interior with large expanses of soft full-grain leather, natural wood veneers and deep tufted Blenheim carpets. The cashmere-blend roof lining adds to the sense of openness and space. So too does the optional panorama sunroof. From the driver's seat, only those controls needed for everyday driving are present. Secondary controls are discreetly hidden until required, and situated where you can operate them without a second thought. The advanced technology serves only to make driving easier and more enjoyable. The phenomenal power of the twin turbo 6.6-litre V12 engine is both effortless and rewarding. The eight-speed automatic ZF gearbox is so smooth that it gives the impression of having an infinite first gear. The air springs, electronically controlled dampers and Active Roll Stabilization take multiple readings from sensors around the car and continually adjust the suspension accordingly. This ensures they stay level at all times, even when travelling flat out along uneven road surfaces You can brake with confidence through turns or on winding roads thanks to the Dynamic Stability control. It can even detect when you intend to apply the brakes. If you lift your foot from the accelerator quickly, it will prime the brakes with extra pressure. There is also a host of safety options to ensure that you and your passengers are always protected. There is traction control system to make sure that you are in control at all times. Rear child safety door looks allow you to put away your concerns for you children opening the door while the vehicle is in motion. Finally, front and rear active head restraints keep your head protected in the event of a rear collision. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50FUX53397
Stock: 2650UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 12,181 miles
$175,500
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50FUX53111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$165,500
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55FUX53430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II40,348 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$149,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this wonderful 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Diamond Black with the following features:Moccasin/Black Accent w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Accent Interior Scheme, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Collision Warning System, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Front Cam & Radar Parking Distance Sensors, Garage Door Opener, Lambswool Floor Mats, Night Vision, RR Logo To All Headrests, Seat Piping, Wheels: 20" Part Polished Forged Alloy. 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S51FUX53165
Stock: FUX53165
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 18,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$163,499$27,960 Below Market
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
*****NAVIGATION*****BLUETOOTH****21INCH WHEELS *DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS THREE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,HIGH BEAM ASSIST PLUS,HEAD UP DISPLAY,NIGHT VISION,ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/STOP & GO FUNCTION $11,575**FLORIDA REGISTRATION HISTORY**JUST SERVICED AND DETAILED TO PERFECTION**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILBILITY**FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S54GUX53632
Stock: CP15198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 20,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$182,590$26,584 Below Market
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Sapphire exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55GUX53770
Stock: 2601UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 21,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$168,998$22,576 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires and new battery! Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Arctic White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S51GUX53815
Stock: GUX53815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 22,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$173,690$17,318 Below Market
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55GUX53610
Stock: 2607UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 10,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$189,990$1,018 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Driver's assistance 1- Picnic tables- Panorama sunroof- High-beam assistance- Lane Departure Warning- Head-Up Display- Front ventilated seats- RR monogram to all headrestsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5362 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59GUX53755
Stock: 6775UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 11,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$177,995
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Base Diamond Black 4D Sedan V12Creme Light/Black Accent w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Accent Interior Scheme, Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View), Chrome Visible Exhausts, Front Ventilated Seats.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5435 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews: * Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; immaculate interior materials; hand-crafted construction; almost endlessly customizable; the illustrious Rolls-Royce nameplate. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S51GUX53667
Stock: C1870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 11,419 milesFair Deal
$199,500$1,448 Below Market
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S5XGUX53845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
