FAQ
Is the Rolls-Royce Ghost a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Ghost both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ghost has 17.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Learn more
Is the Rolls-Royce Ghost reliable?
To determine whether the Rolls-Royce Ghost is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ghost. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ghost's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Ghost is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost?
The least-expensive 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost is the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost 4dr Sedan AWD (6.7L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $339,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan AWD (6.7L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $339,000
What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Ghost?
If you're interested in the Rolls-Royce Ghost, the next question is, which Ghost model is right for you? Ghost variants include 4dr Sedan AWD (6.7L 12cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Ghost models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Accent 2007
- Used BMW Z4 2019
- Used Jaguar XJ 2005
- Used BMW 6 Series 2008
- Used GMC Yukon 2000
- Used MINI Clubman 2017
- Used Scion XB 2013
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2002
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda Accord
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 RS 5
- 2022 Audi TT
- 2023 Kia K5
- 2023 Kia Carnival
- 2022 RS 6
- 2023 Audi RS 6 News
- 2022 Toyota Tundra
- 2023 Audi RS 3 News
- 2021 NV Passenger
- Rolls-Royce Ghost 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
- 2022 BMW X5
- 2023 BMW X3
- 2023 BMW M4
- 2022 BMW X5 M
- 2022 7 Series
- BMW M5 2022
- 2022 BMW 3 Series
- 2022 BMW 5 Series
- 2022 BMW X5
- 2022 Z4
Hot new vehicles
Automotive News
- Nissan News
- Kia News
- Volkswagen News
- Lincoln News
- Lexus News
- Audi News
- Ford News
- Dodge News
- Toyota News
- Subaru News
Other models
- New Honda Civic for Sale in Azusa, CA
- New Lexus Ux-200 for Sale in Edwardsville, IL
- New Land-Rover Discovery for Sale in Mattoon, IL
- New Audi S6 for Sale in Hilton Head Island, SC
- New Chevrolet Spark for Sale in Lawrenceburg, IN
- New Lexus LS-500 for Sale in Griffin, GA
- New Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale in Geneva, IL
- New Jaguar F-Pace for Sale in Hinsdale, IL
- New Porsche Taycan for Sale in Jacksonville, IL
- New Mazda CX-50 for Sale in Kingston, NY
- New Mercedes-Benz Cls-Class for Sale in Saint Charles, IL
- New Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class for Sale in Norwood, PA
- New Chevrolet Corvette for Sale in Hopkinsville, KY
- New Audi S5 for Sale in Owosso, MI
- New Toyota Highlander for Sale in Claremont, NH
- New Chevrolet Silverado-2500Hd for Sale in San Marcos, TX
- New Honda HR-V for Sale in Inverness, FL
- New Cadillac Escalade for Sale in Vincennes, IN
- New Toyota Avalon for Sale in Fremont, OH
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata for Sale in Kingman, AZ
- New Kia K5 for Sale in Hightstown, NJ
- New Nissan Pathfinder for Sale in Chicopee, MA
- New Audi S5 for Sale in Ada, OK
- New Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class for Sale in Rockingham, NC
- New Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale in Stillwater, OK
- New Mitsubishi Mirage-G4 for Sale in Amityville, NY
- New Volkswagen Jetta for Sale in Crestwood, KY
- New Subaru WRX for Sale in New Smyrna Beach, FL
- New Toyota Tacoma for Sale in Eatontown, NJ
- New GMC Savana for Sale in Ottawa, IL