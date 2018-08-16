Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost for Sale Near Me
- 7,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$139,900
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2014 Rolls Royce GhostSilver Paint over Black Leather InteriorsOnly 7,860 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Feature Selection Group 1Front and Rear Ventilated SeatsIndividual Seat ConfigurationRear Theater ConfigurationRR Monogram to all HeadrestPanorama SunroofAdaptive HeadlampsHigh-Beam AssistanceLane Departure WarningHeads-Up DisplayPicnic Tables20 Alloy WheelsChromed Visible Exhaust TipsExtended LeatherDriver Assistance PackageCamera SystemAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50EUX52457
Stock: 903382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 22,765 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$109,000$21,357 Below Market
M-97 Auto Dealer - Roseville / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59DUX51760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,823 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$134,899$20,984 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Front and rear ventilated seats- Silver Satin Bonnet finish- Panorama sunroof- Adaptive headlights- Lane Departure Warning- Head-Up Display- Picnic tables- Driver's assistance 1- RR all headrestsRecent Arrival! Odometer is 23002 miles below market average!Rolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50DUX52151
Stock: 6857UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 15,940 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$125,900$16,749 Below Market
Exclusive Auto Wholesale - Pontiac / South Carolina
Visit Exclusive Auto Wholesale online at exclusiveautowholesale.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 803-699-5480 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50DUX51887
Stock: X51887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,223 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$112,900$11,249 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this beautiful and sporty 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost feauturing a powerful 6.6L V12 engine! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Rolls Royce but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this fantastic Rolls Royce Ghost at a great price and without the stress! This esteemed Rolls Royce is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this extremely tasteful and customized 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost include: Black Rolls Royce logo on Headrest Sunroof Wrapped Silver Engine Bonnet Rear Entertainment System Rear Picnic Tables All trim blacked out AC/Heated front seats Vossen Wheels Wood Panels/Door Dash Satellite Radio Navigation Bluetooth Auxiliary Inputs Power Everything AND MORE! This 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a Black exterior with a White leather interior interior that is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost is a 100% Carfax certified, accident-free vehicle and is eligible for extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS BEAUTIFUL, BLACK WITH WHITE INTERIOR 2013 ROLLS ROYCE GHOST FOR $899 A MONTH WITH $22,000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 144 month finance at 6.50% rate! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you will be our next satisfied client. Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S53DUX51723
Stock: X51723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 29,056 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$110,900$10,364 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Silver 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *NAVIGATION / GPS*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *SUNROOF MOONROOF*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, *HEATED SEATS*, Silver, Seashell/Black Contrast w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Contrast Interior Scheme.Recent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S58DUX51832
Stock: L19394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 27,680 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$110,900
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Black 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged Leather.Recent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S52DUX51695
Stock: L19284A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 25,203 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$139,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 25K Miles On This Beautiful Black On Black Ghost. Equipped With Brand New Forgiato 24in. Alloy Wheels In Black, New Pirelli Tires... Factory Options Include: Rear Seat Theater Configuration, Heated And Ventilated Seats, Panorama Glass Roof, Driver Assistance, Active Cruise, Piano Black Trim, Navigation, Premium Sound, Satellite Radio, Hands Free Bluetooth, Contrast RR Stitching In All Headrests, Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates And Much More! This Awesome Rolls-Royce Ghost Is In Fantastic Condition Inside And Out. It Has Obviously Been Extremely Well Cared For And It Shows............... Please Call For More Info..... We Have Extremely Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now.................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S52DUX51969
Stock: 3368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 46,881 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$112,995
Auto Park Dallas - Addison / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S58DUX51796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$119,911
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- VERY IMPRESSIVE - PERFECT PEDIGREE - THE SPIRIT OF ECSTASY IS WELL REPRESENTED HERE! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50CUX51029
Stock: DG2373-S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 27,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$116,995
Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona
***Additional photos and video on our website** 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB One of the best colors and well equipped with the following: HUGE ORIGINAL MSRP OF $342,645 LEXANI 24 WHEELS LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AUTO HEADLIGHT CONTROL HEADS-UP DISPLAY NIGHT VISION DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS 1 ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL EXTENDED LEATHER & DOOR POCKET LIGHTING REAR HEADREST DISPLAYS GLOVEBOX-MOUNTED 6-CD/DVD CHANGER FRONT AND REAR VENTILATED SEATS 40/20/40 FRONT-FACING PWR RECLINING REAR SEATS SIDE, REAR, TOP VIEW PARK-ASSIST/BLIND SPOT CAMERAS DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SEAT-BACK TABLES DRIVER/FRONT PASSENGER MASSAGE SEATS LAMBSWOOL FOOTMATS POLISHED STAINLESS STEEL TREAD PLATES CHROMED EXHAUST TIPS And so much more, call today for additional details Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664L52CUX65688
Stock: 875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 16,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$107,990$20,714 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PANARAMIC ROOF, Moonroof/Sunroof*, Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Backup Camera *, Bluetooth *, Cold Weather Package*, Chrome Wheels *, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Memory Package*, Sport Package*, Technology Package*, Wood Trim Package*, Cooled Seats*, Ghost Premium V12, 4D Sedan, 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Darkest Tungsten, Creme Light w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Contrast Interior Scheme or Accent Interior Scheme, Panoramic Sunroof. Darkest Tungsten 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Premium V12 RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedOdometer is 9573 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; highly customizable; the exclusivity only a Rolls-Royce can provide. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55BUX49906
Stock: SR-K20906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 27,769 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$105,995$20,545 Below Market
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 12 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $105,995 * * Check out this 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Base * * 2011 ** Rolls-Royce * * Ghost * This 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Base might just be the sedan you've been looking for. It has a 12 Cylinder engine. It has great mileage with 13 MPG in the city and 20 MPG on the highway. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S52BUX50141
Stock: FC284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,238 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$105,499
RLB Sales & Leasing - Fort Worth / Texas
Navigation System, Backup Camera, Chrome Wheels, Leather Seats, Auto Climate Control, Non Smoker, Moonroof, Premium Wheels, Coachline Colour, Custom Alligator Trimmed Interior, 20" x 8.5" Front & 20" x 9.5" Rear Chrome Alloy Wheels, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Adaptive Headlights, Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View), Chrome Visible Exhaust, Comfort Entry System, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lighting, Front Massage Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, High-Beam Assistance, Lambswool Floor Mats, Night Vision Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates, RR Logo To All Headrests, Seat Piping.This Rolls-Royce is in above average condition inside and out for the year and mileage, and has been adult-owned, driven, and garage kept. The exterior is in above average condition for the year and mileage. The wheels are in superb condition with no abrasions. The interior of this vehicle is in above average condition for the year and mileage. This Rolls-Royce was owned by a NON-smoker. It drives and looks fantastic.Clean CARFAX.RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedOdometer is 2518 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S53BUX49659
Stock: RBX49659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 20,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$105,500$1,720 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Diamond Black with a Seashell Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View), Driver's Assistance Systems One, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Driver's Assistance Systems Two, Luggage Compartment Convenience Package, 16 Speakers, Audio memory, Radio data system, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Comfort Entry System, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Theater Configuration, Brake assist, Night Vision Camera, Adaptive Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Beam Assistance, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Visible Exhaust, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Silver Satin Bonnet Finish, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth, Backup Camera 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57BUX49566
Stock: BUX49566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2018
- 7,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$119,990
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Drivers Assistance 3- Rear Theater Configuration- Panorama Roof- Front and Rear Ventilated Seats- Front Massage Seats- Rear Massage Seats- Picnic TablesRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 18928 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S53BUX49743
Stock: 6894UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 43,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$97,995$2,245 Below Market
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost, English White on Creme Light Leather, Clean Carfax,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50BUX49621
Stock: 9621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 15,303 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$118,000
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Black 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost BaseWestgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S58BUX50015
Stock: 10973P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
