Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost for Sale Near Me
- 16,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$109,988
Mall of Georgia Mazda - Buford / Georgia
LOW MILES - 16,150! Ghost trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Brake Assist.EXPERTS RAVEApprox. Original Base Sticker Price: $245,000*.MORE ABOUT USRick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda specializes in New Mazdas and Used Cars, and Mazda Certified Preowned vehicles. We have thousands of satisfied customers because we are among the most reliable of car dealers and they know we consistently exceed expectations. If you value low prices and a variety of high-quality vehicles, then Rick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda is the only place you will need to visit.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59AUX49101
Stock: P30279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 56,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$92,500
Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost is proudly offered by Ferrari Maserati San Diego Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Rolls-Royce Ghost . Well-known by many, the Ghost has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Rolls-Royce Ghost . More information about the 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost: The Ghost comes in at about $150,000 less than the Phantom, making its $245,000 base price a relative bargain. A 6-figure price tag like that, though, buys a century's worth of prestige and exclusivity, not to mention some of the finest in automotive luxury and the latest technology. Strengths of this model include smaller and less expensive than the Phantom, The ultimate in luxury, and built for drivers rather than rear-seat passengers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57AUX48920
Stock: 48920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 46,233 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$91,395
Road Runner Auto Sales - Wayne / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56AUX48665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$107,990$20,714 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PANARAMIC ROOF, Moonroof/Sunroof*, Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Backup Camera *, Bluetooth *, Cold Weather Package*, Chrome Wheels *, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Memory Package*, Sport Package*, Technology Package*, Wood Trim Package*, Cooled Seats*, Ghost Premium V12, 4D Sedan, 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Darkest Tungsten, Creme Light w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Contrast Interior Scheme or Accent Interior Scheme, Panoramic Sunroof. Darkest Tungsten 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Premium V12 RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedOdometer is 9573 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * Swift acceleration; silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin; highly customizable; the exclusivity only a Rolls-Royce can provide. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S55BUX49906
Stock: SR-K20906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 27,769 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$105,995$20,545 Below Market
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 12 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $105,995 * * Check out this 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Base * * 2011 ** Rolls-Royce * * Ghost * This 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Base might just be the sedan you've been looking for. It has a 12 Cylinder engine. It has great mileage with 13 MPG in the city and 20 MPG on the highway. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S52BUX50141
Stock: FC284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,238 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$105,499
RLB Sales & Leasing - Fort Worth / Texas
Navigation System, Backup Camera, Chrome Wheels, Leather Seats, Auto Climate Control, Non Smoker, Moonroof, Premium Wheels, Coachline Colour, Custom Alligator Trimmed Interior, 20" x 8.5" Front & 20" x 9.5" Rear Chrome Alloy Wheels, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Adaptive Headlights, Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View), Chrome Visible Exhaust, Comfort Entry System, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lighting, Front Massage Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, High-Beam Assistance, Lambswool Floor Mats, Night Vision Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates, RR Logo To All Headrests, Seat Piping.This Rolls-Royce is in above average condition inside and out for the year and mileage, and has been adult-owned, driven, and garage kept. The exterior is in above average condition for the year and mileage. The wheels are in superb condition with no abrasions. The interior of this vehicle is in above average condition for the year and mileage. This Rolls-Royce was owned by a NON-smoker. It drives and looks fantastic.Clean CARFAX.RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedOdometer is 2518 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S53BUX49659
Stock: RBX49659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 20,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$105,500$1,720 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Diamond Black with a Seashell Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View), Driver's Assistance Systems One, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Driver's Assistance Systems Two, Luggage Compartment Convenience Package, 16 Speakers, Audio memory, Radio data system, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Comfort Entry System, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Theater Configuration, Brake assist, Night Vision Camera, Adaptive Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Beam Assistance, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Visible Exhaust, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Silver Satin Bonnet Finish, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth, Backup Camera 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57BUX49566
Stock: BUX49566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2018
- 7,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$119,990
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Drivers Assistance 3- Rear Theater Configuration- Panorama Roof- Front and Rear Ventilated Seats- Front Massage Seats- Rear Massage Seats- Picnic TablesRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 18928 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S53BUX49743
Stock: 6894UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 43,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$97,995$2,245 Below Market
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost, English White on Creme Light Leather, Clean Carfax,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50BUX49621
Stock: 9621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 15,303 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$118,000
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Black 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost BaseWestgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S58BUX50015
Stock: 10973P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 21,414 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$110,000
Silver Star Motors - Tallmadge / Ohio
All paperwork relating to financing/purchase of a vehicle is available to be done at the comfort of your home. Vehicles can also be shipped right to your door step. Contact us for details on how you can purchase your new vehicle without leaving your home .2011 Rolls Royce Ghost. .6.6L Twin Turbo V12 Engine. .8-Speed Automatic Transmission. .Diamond Black Metallic Exterior. .Black Leather interior. .Great Color Combo!. ~~~For more photos visit ~~~SILVERSTARAKRON.COM~~~Call: 330-990-5800 ~~~ Installed Options when Vehicle was new. ~~~Driver's Assistance Systems 1~~~ .Lane Departure warning. .auto headlight control. .heads-up display ~~~Drivers Assistance Systems 3~~~(Originally $9,950) .night vision. .active cruise control. ~~~20 Alloy Wheels~~~(Originally $5,000) ~~~Silver Bonnet Finish~~~( Originally $5,750) ~~~Chrome Exhaust Tips( Originally $3,200) ~~~Front & Rear Ventilated Seats~~~( Originally $3,500) ~~~Individual Lounge Seat Configuration~~~( Originally $6,350) .Power Reclining Rear Seats. ~~~Comfort Entry System~~~( Originally $1,700) .keyless Entry. ~~~Camera System~~~(Originally $3,500) .Side. .Rear. .Top View Park-assist/Blind Spot Cameras. ~~~other options~~~ .Power Windows. .Power Rear Curtains .Rear Compartment Coolbox .Vehicle Height control. .Navigation. .4-zone climate controls. .Power closing Suicide doors. .Heated front and rear seats. .Memory front and rear seats. .Universal garage door opener. .Auto dimming rear view mirrors. .AM/FM/XM Radio. .Bluetooth Audio. .AUX port. .USB port. .Audio controls on steering wheel. .Adaptive Cruise controls on steering wheel. .Brake hold. .keyless entry. .Keyless start. .Power Trunk lid. .20 Alloy Wheels. ~~~Nationwide shipping available~~~ ..MOST VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR EXTENDED WARRANTIES PLEASE ASK DEALER FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.....IT IS CUSTOMERS RESPONSIBILITY TO DOUBLE CHECK ALL OPTIONS AND ACCESSORIES.. Eye it try it buy it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S52BUX49989
Stock: BUX49989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 41,570 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$103,999
Exclusive Auto Wholesale - Pontiac / South Carolina
Visit Exclusive Auto Wholesale online at exclusiveautowholesale.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 803-699-5480 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59BUX49696
Stock: X49696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,562 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$94,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
Creme Light w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Contrast Interior Scheme or Accent Interior Scheme, ABS brakes, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 16 Speakers, 19" x 8.5" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, HVAC memory, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Creme Light w/Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats or Contrast Interior Scheme or Accent Interior Scheme, ABS brakes, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Diamond Black ZF 8-Speed Automatic RWD 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged13/20 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S51BUX49711
Stock: X49711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2019
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$109,995
Auto Park Dallas - Addison / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S54BUX50125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$119,911
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- VERY IMPRESSIVE - PERFECT PEDIGREE - THE SPIRIT OF ECSTASY IS WELL REPRESENTED HERE! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50CUX51029
Stock: DG2373-S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 27,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$116,995
Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona
***Additional photos and video on our website** 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB One of the best colors and well equipped with the following: HUGE ORIGINAL MSRP OF $342,645 LEXANI 24 WHEELS LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AUTO HEADLIGHT CONTROL HEADS-UP DISPLAY NIGHT VISION DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS 1 ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL EXTENDED LEATHER & DOOR POCKET LIGHTING REAR HEADREST DISPLAYS GLOVEBOX-MOUNTED 6-CD/DVD CHANGER FRONT AND REAR VENTILATED SEATS 40/20/40 FRONT-FACING PWR RECLINING REAR SEATS SIDE, REAR, TOP VIEW PARK-ASSIST/BLIND SPOT CAMERAS DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SEAT-BACK TABLES DRIVER/FRONT PASSENGER MASSAGE SEATS LAMBSWOOL FOOTMATS POLISHED STAINLESS STEEL TREAD PLATES CHROMED EXHAUST TIPS And so much more, call today for additional details Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664L52CUX65688
Stock: 875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 22,765 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$109,000$21,357 Below Market
M-97 Auto Dealer - Roseville / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59DUX51760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,823 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$134,899$20,984 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Front and rear ventilated seats- Silver Satin Bonnet finish- Panorama sunroof- Adaptive headlights- Lane Departure Warning- Head-Up Display- Picnic tables- Driver's assistance 1- RR all headrestsRecent Arrival! Odometer is 23002 miles below market average!Rolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S50DUX52151
Stock: 6857UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
