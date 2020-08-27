Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost for Sale Near Me

Mall of Georgia Mazda - Buford / Georgia

LOW MILES - 16,150! Ghost trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Brake Assist.EXPERTS RAVEApprox. Original Base Sticker Price: $245,000*.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA664S59AUX49101

Stock: P30279

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020