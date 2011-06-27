  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
  4. Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Ghost Series II
Overview
Starting MSRP
$295,850
See Ghost Series II Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$295,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.4/457.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$295,850
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Entertainment Packageyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Dynamic Packageyes
Monogram Packageyes
Feature Selection 1yes
Feature Selection 2yes
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$295,850
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$295,850
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Rear Massage Seatsyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
"SoE" Inlay Picnic Table Backsyes
Contrast Interior Schemeyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Extended Marquetryyes
Individual Rear Seat Configurationyes
"RR" Monogram Inlay Picnic Table Backsyes
Luggage Compartment Convenience Packageyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyes
Inlay Door Cappingsyes
Accent Interior Schemeyes
Front and Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Marquetry Art Nouveauyes
Commission Collection Umbrellasyes
Rear Theater Configurationyes
Rear Comfort Headrest Cushionsyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Ghost CC Bespoke Clockyes
Combined Seat Piping & Stitchingyes
Marquetry Chinese Decoyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyes
Marquetry Deco Fanyes
Picnic Tablesyes
VIN Plateyes
Rear Compartment Curtainsyes
Natural Grain Leatheryes
Mono Interior -- Commissioned Collectionyes
Polished Stainless Steel Treadplatesyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Inlay Monitor Lidyes
Polished Stainless Onlaysyes
Leather Headlining Plus Extended Leatheryes
Marquetry Double Vyes
Rear Window Curtainsyes
Seat Pipingyes
Accent Interior -- Commissioned Collectionyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Starlight Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$295,850
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$295,850
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
massagingyes
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$295,850
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
20" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Coachlineyes
20" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
Gold Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Bi-Color Alloyyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Chromed 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloyyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Alloyyes
Uplit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length212.6 in.
Curb weight5490 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Wheel base129.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Exterior Colors
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Silver
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Woodland Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Sable (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Stone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch
  • Ensign Red
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • English White
  • Sea Green
  • Madeira Red
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Anthracite
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Stone Grey
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Lazuli Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Silver Sand
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Mugello Red (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Mandarin (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Tailored Purple (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Sunset (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Magnolia (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commission Collection), premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Tan (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$295,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$295,850
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Ghost Series II Inventory

Related Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles