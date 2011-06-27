2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Review
Pros & Cons
- Power is plentiful from the massive V12 engine
- A silent cabin and smooth ride make for impressive comfort
- Impeccable interior materials and craftsmanship
- Ability to customize to your heart's content
- Trunk isn't as large as rivals
- Your friends will know you didn't get the expensive one
Which Ghost Series II does Edmunds recommend?
2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II models
The 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a luxury sedan offered in standard-wheelbase Ghost and Ghost Extended Wheelbase versions. A turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (563 horsepower, 605 lb-ft of torque) sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
To say the SWB Ghost comes well-equipped is an understatement. You get a panoramic sunroof, an air suspension and power-closing rear doors, along with full leather upholstery on seats, door and instrument panels, and center console. It also offers massaging front seats, Wi-Fi, and a 10.3-inch display with navigation.
The Ghost Extended Wheelbase adds almost 7 inches between front and rear wheels for more rear passenger space, and it further coddles rear passengers with massaging rear seats and upgraded infotainment features.
The only notable options package is the Black Badge, which enhances performance with special steering and suspension tuning and increases power output to 603 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. It also adds blacked-out trim inside and out. Beyond that, Rolls-Royce will customize just about any element of your vehicle — you just have to ask. And pay.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns if you begin to drift out of your lane with audible and visual alarms.
- High-Beam Assist Plus
- Automatically activates high beams on dark roads and deactivates them when oncoming vehicles are detected.
- Night Vision
- Cuts through the night by displaying a daylight-like monochromatic video feed of the road ahead.
