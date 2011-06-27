  1. Home
2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Review

Pros & Cons

  • Power is plentiful from the massive V12 engine
  • A silent cabin and smooth ride make for impressive comfort
  • Impeccable interior materials and craftsmanship
  • Ability to customize to your heart's content
  • Trunk isn't as large as rivals
  • Your friends will know you didn't get the expensive one
Which Ghost Series II does Edmunds recommend?

Who are we to tell you how to spend a small fortune? We'll just offer a few observations. First, the Starlight Headliner is not available in the EWB model. Second, paint color and interior trim options are essentially limitless, so if you're thinking about getting your Ghost in silver or gray, consider seeing a doctor to check if you were born without an imagination.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The Ghost may be the "entry-level" Rolls-Royce sedan, but prices still start right around the average cost of a house in the United States. For that you get all the luxury of the storied brand in a slightly more driver-friendly package than the bigger Phantom, along with the nearly endless options for personalization. All in a vehicle that benefits from the user-friendliness of its BMW 7 Series underpinnings.

2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II models

The 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a luxury sedan offered in standard-wheelbase Ghost and Ghost Extended Wheelbase versions. A turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (563 horsepower, 605 lb-ft of torque) sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

To say the SWB Ghost comes well-equipped is an understatement. You get a panoramic sunroof, an air suspension and power-closing rear doors, along with full leather upholstery on seats, door and instrument panels, and center console. It also offers massaging front seats, Wi-Fi, and a 10.3-inch display with navigation.

The Ghost Extended Wheelbase adds almost 7 inches between front and rear wheels for more rear passenger space, and it further coddles rear passengers with massaging rear seats and upgraded infotainment features.

The only notable options package is the Black Badge, which enhances performance with special steering and suspension tuning and increases power output to 603 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. It also adds blacked-out trim inside and out. Beyond that, Rolls-Royce will customize just about any element of your vehicle — you just have to ask. And pay.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automatic
Gas
563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Ghost Series II models:

Lane Departure Warning
Warns if you begin to drift out of your lane with audible and visual alarms.
High-Beam Assist Plus
Automatically activates high beams on dark roads and deactivates them when oncoming vehicles are detected.
Night Vision
Cuts through the night by displaying a daylight-like monochromatic video feed of the road ahead.
More about the 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Overview

The Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is offered in the following submodels: Ghost Series II Sedan, Ghost Series II Black Badge. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), EWB 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and Black Badge 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

