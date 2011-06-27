To say the SWB Ghost comes well-equipped is an understatement. You get a panoramic sunroof, an air suspension and power-closing rear doors, along with full leather upholstery on seats, door and instrument panels, and center console. It also offers massaging front seats, Wi-Fi, and a 10.3-inch display with navigation.

The Ghost Extended Wheelbase adds almost 7 inches between front and rear wheels for more rear passenger space, and it further coddles rear passengers with massaging rear seats and upgraded infotainment features.

The only notable options package is the Black Badge, which enhances performance with special steering and suspension tuning and increases power output to 603 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. It also adds blacked-out trim inside and out. Beyond that, Rolls-Royce will customize just about any element of your vehicle — you just have to ask. And pay.