Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

An SUV that thinks it's a sports car... DrBillyD , 12/22/2015 Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful Previous vehicle was a MB GL550. Cayenne obviously much more sporty. Ride on stock 21" wheels/tires pretty stiff, even with diminished tire pressure. I sprang for 19" winter wheels/tires (Blizzaks) and ride much smoother. Acceleration, braking, handling are all insane--hard to believe you're driving a 2.5 ton SUV. What's not to like? Not much. Rear visibility stinks (but Lane Change Assist is nice). Ambient interior lighting OK for city but need to turn off on lonely highway at night. Seat memory function on key kind of finicky--need to insert key, wait for seat to adjust, then start, otherwise seat will stop adjusting when you turn ignition. Girlfriend complains about difficulty getting out but when I help her exit I get a nice view, and get to act like a gentleman in the process. Fuel economy stinks, if it's anything like the GL550, it's gonna eat tires every 20K or so and I'm sure repair bills will be breathtaking. If you get a Porsche and then complain about things like that, well, might be time to trade it in. Update: Took a 2000 mile road trip and performed well. Nice cruiser when suspension set to "comfort" mode. On a long highway cruise with speedo set @ 78mph, got 22 MPG. Could use more storage/cupholders in the center console and less switches. Some of the metallic trim on the dash, vent covers, etc. can reflect sunlight and be irritating. Wish the sun visor extended so that when it's moved to cover the driver side window there wasn't a 2" gap that the sun *always* seems to find. Minor issues but other manufacturers have figured out ergonomics. Update: Just turned 30K. Changed spark plugs, cabin & engine air filters, and transfer case fluid myself. Have not had any transfer case issues. Installed secondary cat bypasses... nice sound! Summer tires replaced at about 18K, with Michelin, didn't like OEM PZeroes. No issues & still running like a champ. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

DieselNice but... BillR , 04/14/2016 Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 15 of 19 people found this review helpful This is the 3.0 Diesel. Bought new Aug 2014 4 weeks later left me stranded 150 miles from home (bad computer connector) Terrible and expensive dealer service. I've had it to 3 different dealers, all pretty much the same. $300. for an oil change, $300 for wheel alignment. Porsche requires oil changes every 5,000 miles but Audi requires oil changes every 10,000 mile on the same engine which Audi makes. My Cayenne has the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS). The system has great features but are dangerous on hilly terrain. The headlights have a sharp cutoff at the top of the beam so when you approach a hill, you can't see beyond the base of the hill. I drive in an area with a lot of wildlife and I have to drive slowly, that's not what I bought a Porsche for. Dealer says the lights are per factory specs and they can't do anything about them. Porsche refuses to do anything. Another issue Porsche refuses to do anything about, the speedometer reads high, between 6% and 8%. The dealers tell me all Cayennes read the same as mine. Quite a scam, people think they are getting much better gas mileage and everyone gets shorted on their warranty (odometer shows over 50,000 miles but you actually only have 47,000 miles. On the plus side, it rides and handles great and has the best seats I've ever had. It pulls my 6,000+ pound boat with ease. Mileage on the diesel is great (I get around 30 mpg highway factoring in the odometer error but $600. in oil changes in 10,000 miles more than negates the advantage over the gas engine. They have not corrected the pollution issue with my diesel yet so I don't know what affect it will have on my mileage or use of adblue. Update, they have performed the Diesel fix to make the vehicle compliant with emission standards. The engine still runs well but the transmission is not as responsive as it was so you don't get the instant surge of power as before. The vehicle has been 100% reliable since it stranded me a month after purchase. Porsche still refuses to do anything about the unsafe headlights and the grossly inaccurate odometer and speedometer. Porsche got caught in one scam (Dieselgate) but is still getting away with the inaccurate speedometers and odometers so people think they are going faster and getting better mileage than they really are. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I smile every time I see my car. Sue , 04/19/2019 Diesel Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have very specific things that I need my vehicle to be able to handle & I don't want to drive a suburban or big truck. This is it. It tows over 7K lbs. Every day I take it off road. It goes up and down a steep hill, in the rain and mud, including where a jeep got stuck. It is luxury at it's best, and so much FUN to drive ON the road too. The gas mileage is amazing and again, it Tows over 7K lbs. It's a beautiful beast. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Treat yourself to the best! Dale1usa , 04/29/2018 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful The Cayenne S with the 400 HP V8 is hard to find. It has much more power than the V6 and is only 1 mpg less than the V6! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value