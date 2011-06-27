Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,052
|$9,914
|$11,196
|Clean
|$7,624
|$9,375
|$10,556
|Average
|$6,768
|$8,297
|$9,276
|Rough
|$5,911
|$7,219
|$7,997
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,915
|$16,716
|$18,657
|Clean
|$13,175
|$15,807
|$17,590
|Average
|$11,696
|$13,990
|$15,458
|Rough
|$10,216
|$12,172
|$13,325
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,096
|$23,809
|$27,040
|Clean
|$18,081
|$22,514
|$25,494
|Average
|$16,050
|$19,925
|$22,404
|Rough
|$14,020
|$17,337
|$19,313
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayenne S Transsyberia Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,378
|$13,561
|$15,079
|Clean
|$10,773
|$12,824
|$14,217
|Average
|$9,563
|$11,349
|$12,493
|Rough
|$8,353
|$9,875
|$10,769
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,912
|$10,754
|$12,027
|Clean
|$8,438
|$10,169
|$11,340
|Average
|$7,491
|$9,000
|$9,965
|Rough
|$6,543
|$7,831
|$8,590
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,311
|$8,961
|$10,097
|Clean
|$6,922
|$8,474
|$9,520
|Average
|$6,145
|$7,500
|$8,366
|Rough
|$5,367
|$6,525
|$7,212
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,658
|$17,078
|$18,774
|Clean
|$13,878
|$16,149
|$17,701
|Average
|$12,320
|$14,293
|$15,555
|Rough
|$10,761
|$12,436
|$13,409
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayenne GTS Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,056
|$14,295
|$15,853
|Clean
|$11,415
|$13,518
|$14,947
|Average
|$10,133
|$11,963
|$13,135
|Rough
|$8,851
|$10,409
|$11,322