  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,500
See Cayenne Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Exterior Package in Blackyes
Interior Package in Transsyberia Lookyes
Interior Package Light Olive Trimyes
Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Sportdesign Packageyes
Leather Packageyes
Light Comfort Package w/Driver Memory Packageyes
Offroad Technology Packageyes
Interior Package Painted Blackyes
Offroad Technology Package in Combination w/Running Boardsyes
Sport Aluminum Packageyes
Light-Olive Wood Package (High-Gloss Finish)yes
Deviating Stitching Interior Packageyes
Light Comfort Packageyes
Extended Interior Package (Large)yes
Sportdesign Package w/Offroadyes
Interior Package Painted Exterior Coloryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,500
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,500
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Light Olive Trim w/High Gloss Finish Door & Center Console Handlesyes
Roll-Up Rear Side Sunscreensyes
Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Orange 12 O'Clock Markeryes
Arm Rest w/Model Logoyes
Heated Front and Rear Seats w/Heated Steering Wheelyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyes
Electronic Logbook for PCMyes
Universal Audio Interfaceyes
Thicker Heated Steering Wheelyes
Key Pouch in Interior Color Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Edgeyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Rear Seat Head Restraintsyes
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyes
Cayenne Individualization Preparationyes
Sports Seats w/Memoryyes
Illuminated Steel-Transsyberia Look Outer Door-Sill Guardsyes
Black Leather Interioryes
Soft Look Leather Seats for Natural Leatheryes
Driver Seat Memory Packageyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Dark Walnut Trimyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Comfort Seats w/Memoryyes
Heated Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ski Bagyes
Carbon Door and Center Console Handlesyes
Porsche Communication Management w/Navigation Moduleyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Bluetooth Handsfree Phone Interfaceyes
Arm Rest w/Porsche Crestyes
Seatbelts in Silver-Greyyes
Soft Look Leather Seatsyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Seatbelts in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
3-Spoke Multifunction Carbon Steering Wheelyes
Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Aluminum 12 O'Clock Markingyes
Fire Extinguisher w/PCMyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Light Olive Trimyes
Dark Walnut Trim Door and Center Console Handlesyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrument Dials in Aluminum Lookyes
Seat Centers and Door Lower Panel in Deviating Coloryes
Dark Walnut Package (High-Gloss Finish)yes
Center Console Arm Rest w/Logoyes
Stainless Steel Door Entry Guardsyes
Cargo Area Floor Mat w/Leather Surroundyes
Light Olive w/Matte Silk Finish Door & Center Console Handlesyes
Stone Grey/Steel Grey Full Leather Interioryes
Air Vents Painted Blackyes
Leather Air Ventsyes
Two-Tone Leather Thicker Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guardsyes
Instrument Dials in Chestnut Brownyes
Stone Grey/Steel Grey Leather Interioryes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Light Olive Trimyes
Voice Control for PCMyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Black/Chestnut Brown Natural Leather Interioryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Thicker Steering Wheelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Side Strips w/Model Designationyes
Seat Centers in Deviating Coloryes
Instrument Dials in Sand Whiteyes
Havanna/Sand Beige Full Leather Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Steel Greyyes
Heated Front Seats w/Heated Steering Wheelyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Compass Displayyes
Leather Steering Wheel Columnyes
Extended Interior Package in Aluminum Lookyes
Havanna/Sand Beige Leather Interioryes
Non-Smoker Packageyes
Defrost Trim and Mirror in Leatheryes
Sand Beige Full Leather Interioryes
Leather Trim Seat Baseyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Black Full Leather Interioryes
Soft Look Leather Seats for Smooth Leatheryes
Seatbelts in Sand Beigeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofyes
Trailer Hitch w/o Hitch Ballyes
No Moonroofyes
Wing Mirror in Transsyberia Lookyes
Sand Whiteyes
Blackyes
Stainless Steel Nose and Tail Trimyes
19" Cayenne Design Wheelyes
Side Mirrors in Aluminum Lookyes
Stainless Steel End Trimyes
19" Performance Summer Tiresyes
Roof Carrying Systemyes
Thermally Insulated Glassyes
21" SportPlus Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Olive Green Metallicyes
Nordic Gold Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Wing Mirror and Roof Spoiler in Transsyberia Lookyes
21" SportPlus Wheel Painted w/Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Front Air Intakes Aluminum Lookyes
Wheel Spacers (17mm)yes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Look w/Protection Stripsyes
Stainless Steel Nose Trimyes
Macadamia Metallicyes
Front Air Intakes in Transsyberia Lookyes
Side Mirror and Roof Spoiler in Aluminum Lookyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Blackyes
Meteor Grey Metallicyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
Air Vents Painted Exterior Coloryes
20" Sport Techno Wheel Painted Exterior Coloryes
Marine Blue Metallicyes
18" Cayenne S II Wheelyes
Rocker Panel Extensionyes
17" Performance Summer Tiresyes
Roof Rail System in Blackyes
20" Cayenne Sport Design Wheelyes
Running Boardsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Dual-Twin Sports Tailpipesyes
Wheel Hub Covers w/Colored Crestyes
GTS Red (Special Paint)yes
Basalt Black Metallicyes
18" Cayenne Turbo II Wheelyes
21" SportPlus Wheel Painted Black w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Front Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Coloryes
20" Sport Techno Wheelyes
21" Sport Wheel w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extensionyes
21" SportPlus Transsyberia Look Wheel w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Crystal Silver Metallicyes
18" Performance Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4762 lbs.
Gross weight6493 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach28.6 degrees
Maximum payload1731 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • GTS Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Stone Grey/Steel Grey, leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Chestnut Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/65R Z tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Cayenne Inventory

Related Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles