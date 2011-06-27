Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

Love it Hzsc , 05/22/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Previous SUVs we have owned have been the Lexus LX470 and GX470. We highly considered both the new GX460 and the BMW X-6, but went with the Cayenne after falling in love with it during a test drive. Power is much superior to the Lexus and similar to the V-8 BMW in my opinion. I would love to have the turbo edition, but hard to justify the price. We love the ability to switch between the sport and comfort setting. The cayenne GTS actually rides very smoothly in comfort mode. Much smoother than I anticipated. The navigation system with voice control is much improved over my LX470 or our 2008 CLK 550 Mercedes. The I-pod interface is also fantastic in its controlability. Great car. Report Abuse

An honest review Don , 05/05/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We saw it, loved the look/style, we got it, and we enjoy it. Driving is exactly what you would expect from a Porsche SUV - exciting and fun (not a soft ride, its a sports SUV). Behind the wheel is FUN and EXCITING - the car responds so well anywhere and it sounds like a powerful car should. Utilitarian also: it has lots of room in the rear end for gold clubs and much more. 4 People ride ok, no more! The large Porsche wheels stand out so nice in their design. Unfortunately, like German lux cars, they need to be cleaned regularly - they get black brake dust on them way too fast. Expect about 14 MPG (if you drive regular + some fun driving).

Purchased my 2010 Transsyberia Pre-owned Steve B , 08/14/2018 S Transsyberia Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased this pre-owned and have loved this car from day one. I'm not a huge fan of the orange wheels or sticker, but lucky for me those wheels and stickers were long gone when I got the car last year. I had it checked out prior by Porsche service and their comment was that the mechanics of the car were spot on. The odometer had just tripped 150k and this thing drives like new. Sport mode is so much fun and sounds great. This car gets a lot of compliments and I've enjoyed every minute with it. The interior with the Alcantara is sporty but luxurious. Passengers say it is very comfortable, in the back as well. The interior is tastefully accented with the orange on the dials, floormat trim, door trim, and seatbelts. My personal favorite is the panoramic roof and shade. The interior noise is what you would expect from a sports car, even as an SUV. It's relatively quiet but under throttle and at speed there is a small amount of noise. The Tiptronic is easy to use on the steering wheel or by using the shifter. Using either gets you as close to driving a manual as you can and makes it even more fun when driving those back roads in Northern Virginia. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car Brown gurl , 08/03/2018 S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Love the feel of the car. Accelerate great. Handles well. Traction superb on wet roads. Rides nice. Bose stereo is nice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value