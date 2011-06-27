Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 Grand Prix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,455
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,455
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,455
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,455
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,455
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,455
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Length196.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,455
steel wheelsyes
P205/60R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,455
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,455
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
