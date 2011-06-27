  1. Home
Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews

112 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1 owner @ 100k mi.

Roadrasher, 10/25/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The Supercharged 3.8 Series II engine is very reliable. 100,000 miles and the engine is flawless, but the rest of the car started falling apart. The Supercharger is not a serviceable item, so when the bearing goes out you have to replace the whole thing ($600 rebuild w/ installation). Both front wheel- bearings needed replacing. Power- steering pump went out. All within 10,000 miles of 100k. The car is definitely worth keeping and repairing. The GTP is the only way to go. If you are considering a Grand Prix, only get one w/ a Supercharger (20% more horsepower than the GT, and it shows). Before buying one, listen to the supercharger, if you hear a grind, get it replaced.

Last of the classic Grand Prixs...

Russ, 11/12/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The GTP coupe is truly the last of the classic Grand Prix line.Nothing against sedans,but this is the best looking model since the '70s.At 3,500 lb it has the weight to match the 240 hp/280 ft.lb.supercharged 3.8L engine.Feels like the classic performance models of '60s.At 73,000 miles there's been no major problems except a dead battery and dry-rotted tires.Slight oil seepage but that happens at higher mileage. Gas mileage isn't that bad for a supercharged engine, using premium actually gives it better mileage, go figure. Nice leather interior, drivers seat is comfortable when finally dialed in. Overall a sharp, solid car.

What a car

ken, 08/02/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Great car, with highway mileage at 65 mph 30 mpg, 24 in town, only small problems. Great to handle on sharp curves, hugs the road. Same battery that came with the car, now have 80,000 miles on it hard to wash though always leaving dirty spots in the creases.

GREAT CAR!!

zkjsfbdkws894, 09/18/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is great! The car is very well constructed. I recently got this car as my first car and I wouldn't take anything else. It's pretty fast for being 13 years old and that 3800 Series II engine is a beast. My car personally has trouble starting and the key gets stuck in the ignition. i know the key getting stuck in the ignition is a common problem, but if this happens, there is a hole (you may need to remove a little plastic cover) under where you would insert the key on the steering column. You just use a pen or something, push in the little knob and you can remove the key. There are some websites or videos telling you how to. But this is a great car and would recommend to people!

Great Car

somork, 06/01/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Excellent acceleration and power. Tight handling. Very coforatable. A blast to drive!!

