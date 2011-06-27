Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,760
|$2,334
|$2,654
|Clean
|$1,553
|$2,064
|$2,347
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,524
|$1,733
|Rough
|$724
|$984
|$1,119
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$2,462
|$2,759
|Clean
|$1,705
|$2,177
|$2,440
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,608
|$1,802
|Rough
|$795
|$1,038
|$1,163
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,205
|$2,474
|Clean
|$1,522
|$1,950
|$2,188
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,440
|$1,616
|Rough
|$710
|$930
|$1,043
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,133
|$2,939
|$3,384
|Clean
|$1,882
|$2,599
|$2,993
|Average
|$1,380
|$1,919
|$2,210
|Rough
|$878
|$1,239
|$1,426
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,049
|$2,765
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,445
|$2,797
|Average
|$1,326
|$1,806
|$2,065
|Rough
|$844
|$1,166
|$1,333