Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,085
|$2,804
|$3,203
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,477
|$2,830
|Average
|$1,343
|$1,824
|$2,083
|Rough
|$849
|$1,170
|$1,336
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,726
|$2,217
|$2,492
|Clean
|$1,522
|$1,959
|$2,202
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,442
|$1,621
|Rough
|$702
|$925
|$1,040
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,066
|$2,865
|$3,306
|Clean
|$1,821
|$2,531
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,331
|$1,863
|$2,150
|Rough
|$841
|$1,195
|$1,379
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,349
|$2,696
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,075
|$2,382
|Average
|$1,111
|$1,528
|$1,753
|Rough
|$702
|$980
|$1,125
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,872
|$2,396
|$2,690
|Clean
|$1,650
|$2,117
|$2,376
|Average
|$1,206
|$1,558
|$1,749
|Rough
|$762
|$1,000
|$1,122