Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,487
|$1,767
|Clean
|$861
|$1,312
|$1,558
|Average
|$625
|$960
|$1,140
|Rough
|$390
|$608
|$723
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$1,691
|$1,923
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,491
|$1,696
|Average
|$814
|$1,091
|$1,241
|Rough
|$507
|$691
|$787
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,330
|$1,857
|$2,150
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,637
|$1,896
|Average
|$850
|$1,198
|$1,387
|Rough
|$529
|$759
|$879
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,073
|$1,520
|$1,767
|Clean
|$944
|$1,340
|$1,558
|Average
|$685
|$981
|$1,140
|Rough
|$427
|$621
|$723