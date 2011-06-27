Used 2006 Nissan Xterra Consumer Reviews

Bad Tranny makes it terrible Ed , 10/03/2016 S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle brand new in 06. I fell in love with the exterior styling. Did all the required scheduled maintenance. At 59, 980 miles the transmission failed(coolant mixed with engine oil-a common problem with this model and year). However the warranty was up to 60,000 miles so it was covered. At 100,000 miles the same thing happened. The dealer quoted me $9,500 to repair! I was ready to junk it at that point since the repairs would be more than the value of the car. But decided to contact Nissan Corporate and going back and forth Nissan actually covered the repairs because it was the second incident! I have to give Nissan credit for doing this. However, the aggravation of the whole event was not fun. At 135,000 miles a guy I know who owns a local transmission shop changed around some of the hoses so the problem will not occur again, for $100. I do not understand how or why the Nissan dealership did not do this after the first failure, or esp. after the second failure? I now have 235,000 miles and the vehicle needs more repairs (2 catalytic converters and ball joints) to pass inspectionso I am going to sell it for cheap. If it wasn't for the transmission/radiator problem this vehicle is good. But that is a Major problem for anyone who doesnt have the hoses changed around. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV Keith , 05/31/2006 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I've had my Xterra for about a month now and I have to say, I am impressed. I take my X to the beach, in the woods and around town. The ride, handling and performance is better than I expected from a nearly 4000 pound truck. The engine is great! This thing gets up and goes when you need it to. The utilitrack in the back is a great feature if you have the cargo organizer. I use the roof rack for my surfboards and I'm looking into a clamp- on safari cage for my camping gear. The Fosgate stereo is pretty sweet for a factory system. Gas mileage is the only downfall, but what do you expect from a 4.0-liter engine? Overall a great SUV that is fun to drive! I highly recommend it.

2006 XTERRA GOING STRONG Frank , 07/04/2016 X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought this as a second SUV. Its a good running SUV and performs well. I did remove the cooling lines from the radiator and placed it on its own cooling system to prevent damage to the trans. Cost about 200.00 and well worth it. You can do it yourself in about an hour. I will be replacing the headlights because they or get bad with scratches from age. Cost about 130.00 apiece if you do it yourself. Takes about 2 hours. My SUV has 157000 miles and going strong. Change oil every 5000 and just had the Trans system flushed and oil changed out. I am going for 300000 on this one and then I will have the motor rebuilt or replaced. Just updated this report. Xterra going great. Have a great 4th of July. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A Rolling Money Pit jskirwin , 08/23/2014 SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful There's a very good reason why this truck has been rated as one of the worst used cars to buy. We bought our 2006 new. Mechanically things were fine for about 40k miles, and after that the truck simply fell apart even with constant maintenance. After warranty expired I replaced: Windshield. Both window lift assemblies and controls. The bearings and control arms on all 4 wheels. The rear differential. Rear lift arms. Alternator. Spark plugs and wires. Catalytic converters. But worst of all was the radiator/transmission cooler failure. That allowed the coolant to mix with the tranny fluid killing the transmission. It is a known problem - so avoid this truck and the heartache it brings. Because of the ruined transmission I ended up selling this vehicle to a dealer for $900 with 170,000 miles on it, which is less than I paid for many of the repairs. Worse vehicle I've owned since the 1980s, and because of Nissan's refusal to help, I'll never buy a car from them again. 2017 update: Avoiding Nissan is easy. There are plenty of better SUVs out there. Don't know whether the later gens fixed this problem but I would still make sure this problem has been fixed before buying a new/used one. 2018 update: This was one of the last truck based utilities on the market before it was discontinued. It's a shame Nissan screwed it up. It could have been so much more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value