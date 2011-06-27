Used 2006 Nissan Xterra Consumer Reviews
Bad Tranny makes it terrible
I bought this vehicle brand new in 06. I fell in love with the exterior styling. Did all the required scheduled maintenance. At 59, 980 miles the transmission failed(coolant mixed with engine oil-a common problem with this model and year). However the warranty was up to 60,000 miles so it was covered. At 100,000 miles the same thing happened. The dealer quoted me $9,500 to repair! I was ready to junk it at that point since the repairs would be more than the value of the car. But decided to contact Nissan Corporate and going back and forth Nissan actually covered the repairs because it was the second incident! I have to give Nissan credit for doing this. However, the aggravation of the whole event was not fun. At 135,000 miles a guy I know who owns a local transmission shop changed around some of the hoses so the problem will not occur again, for $100. I do not understand how or why the Nissan dealership did not do this after the first failure, or esp. after the second failure? I now have 235,000 miles and the vehicle needs more repairs (2 catalytic converters and ball joints) to pass inspectionso I am going to sell it for cheap. If it wasn't for the transmission/radiator problem this vehicle is good. But that is a Major problem for anyone who doesnt have the hoses changed around.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great SUV
I've had my Xterra for about a month now and I have to say, I am impressed. I take my X to the beach, in the woods and around town. The ride, handling and performance is better than I expected from a nearly 4000 pound truck. The engine is great! This thing gets up and goes when you need it to. The utilitrack in the back is a great feature if you have the cargo organizer. I use the roof rack for my surfboards and I'm looking into a clamp- on safari cage for my camping gear. The Fosgate stereo is pretty sweet for a factory system. Gas mileage is the only downfall, but what do you expect from a 4.0-liter engine? Overall a great SUV that is fun to drive! I highly recommend it.
2006 XTERRA GOING STRONG
I bought this as a second SUV. Its a good running SUV and performs well. I did remove the cooling lines from the radiator and placed it on its own cooling system to prevent damage to the trans. Cost about 200.00 and well worth it. You can do it yourself in about an hour. I will be replacing the headlights because they or get bad with scratches from age. Cost about 130.00 apiece if you do it yourself. Takes about 2 hours. My SUV has 157000 miles and going strong. Change oil every 5000 and just had the Trans system flushed and oil changed out. I am going for 300000 on this one and then I will have the motor rebuilt or replaced. Just updated this report. Xterra going great. Have a great 4th of July.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Rolling Money Pit
There's a very good reason why this truck has been rated as one of the worst used cars to buy. We bought our 2006 new. Mechanically things were fine for about 40k miles, and after that the truck simply fell apart even with constant maintenance. After warranty expired I replaced: Windshield. Both window lift assemblies and controls. The bearings and control arms on all 4 wheels. The rear differential. Rear lift arms. Alternator. Spark plugs and wires. Catalytic converters. But worst of all was the radiator/transmission cooler failure. That allowed the coolant to mix with the tranny fluid killing the transmission. It is a known problem - so avoid this truck and the heartache it brings. Because of the ruined transmission I ended up selling this vehicle to a dealer for $900 with 170,000 miles on it, which is less than I paid for many of the repairs. Worse vehicle I've owned since the 1980s, and because of Nissan's refusal to help, I'll never buy a car from them again. 2017 update: Avoiding Nissan is easy. There are plenty of better SUVs out there. Don't know whether the later gens fixed this problem but I would still make sure this problem has been fixed before buying a new/used one. 2018 update: This was one of the last truck based utilities on the market before it was discontinued. It’s a shame Nissan screwed it up. It could have been so much more.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Still love my Xterra 9 years later
I bought my xTerra new in Aug 2006 so I've owned it almost 9 years. This is the longest I've ever owned a car! Typically would trade cars after 3 to 5 years because they'd start giving me problems but this Nissan has been great. I honestly love it. It looks great and runs great. I love the powerful engine. Accelerating in traffic is easy. I sit high so I can so over and around cars. The inside is low maintenance and easy to clean. I have a base model with no electronics so that's why the low rating on electronics. I only get about 16 miles per gallon....occasionally 15 for some reason and I can't understand that. Half of my driving is freeway. I don't drive fast, brake hard etc. My boss drives a big Yukon and we get the same mileage! Another friend has a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and gets the same mileage. Ford Expedition gets 16 mph and is twice the size. Still, I've done the math for what I would save in a year at 16 mpg and 20 mpg. The savings would only be $300 a year ($25 a month) so I'd rather have the Xterra. For the most part, I've only done regular maintenance. Oil changes, tire rotations, alignments. I've had one tuneup. I replaced the tires at 60k and again recently at 100k. I do think I should get more miles from the tires but I only drive about 12k a year so I'm changing out tires every 4 to 5 years, which is reasonable. I replaced brakes twice too. Non-routine maintenance includes: 1. The driver's side window motor had to be replaced. I rolled it down one morning and it wouldn't go back up. 2. The fuel sensor went out after 3 years so I never had any idea how much gas was in the tank. I managed by the number of miles I was getting per tank! I didn't replace it because I figured it would be recalled due to the number of failures. And after a couple of years, it was recalled. Nissan replaced it for no charge and I only ran out of gas once in the 2-3 years I drove without it. I'm not sure the sensor fully works even now because it's supposed to have a 21 gallon tank but I have to fill up at 16-17 gallons. I don't sweat this since it's registering Empty earlier than it really would be. 3. The AC fan 2nd speed went out and had to be replaced. Speeds 1, 3 and 4 still worked so this was just an inconvenience more than a real repair I needed. 4. One of the engine igition coils went out around 100k miles. That's all I can recall having repaired. Four visits to the repair shop in 9 years is reasonable to me and better than any other car I've owned. Current issues I've noticed are: 1. There is a squeaking sound sometimes that can drive me crazy. For a while I thought it was the seats so I sprayed WD40 on everything that looked like it could use it. I did some reading and it seems like it could be the hood. That makes sense because when I close the doors, I hear the squeak outside the truck. This is intermittent - I don't hear it everytime I'm driving. But when I do, it's pretty loud and squeaks the whole drive. Hoping to find out if replacing the hood stops would fix that. 2. The back hatch shocks no longer hold the back up so I need to replace them. I found some youtube videos that show me how I can do that myself so I will be doing that shortly. This year truck is notorious for cracking the radiator so I'm thinking of trading it before that happens. It would suck to have this near perfect vehicle be completely useless and worth nothing because I drove it one day too long! But I can't say enough good things about it. Mine has been a joy to own and to drive. If I do trade it, I promise that I'll miss it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Xterra
Related Used 2006 Nissan Xterra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 1998
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2015
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
- Used Ford Edge 2011
- Used BMW X4 2018
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2017
- Used Mazda 3 2014
- Used BMW X6 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima