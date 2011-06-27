Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,235
|$3,243
|$3,786
|Clean
|$2,064
|$2,992
|$3,492
|Average
|$1,721
|$2,488
|$2,902
|Rough
|$1,379
|$1,985
|$2,313
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,380
|$3,445
|$4,018
|Clean
|$2,198
|$3,178
|$3,705
|Average
|$1,833
|$2,643
|$3,080
|Rough
|$1,469
|$2,109
|$2,454
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,574
|$3,427
|$3,884
|Clean
|$2,377
|$3,161
|$3,582
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,629
|$2,978
|Rough
|$1,589
|$2,097
|$2,373
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,192
|$3,219
|$3,771
|Clean
|$2,024
|$2,969
|$3,478
|Average
|$1,688
|$2,470
|$2,891
|Rough
|$1,352
|$1,970
|$2,304
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,180
|$3,253
|$3,831
|Clean
|$2,013
|$3,000
|$3,533
|Average
|$1,679
|$2,495
|$2,936
|Rough
|$1,345
|$1,991
|$2,340
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,174
|$3,291
|$3,891
|Clean
|$2,008
|$3,036
|$3,589
|Average
|$1,675
|$2,525
|$2,983
|Rough
|$1,342
|$2,014
|$2,377
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,128
|$3,068
|$3,573
|Clean
|$1,965
|$2,830
|$3,295
|Average
|$1,639
|$2,354
|$2,739
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,878
|$2,183
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,381
|$3,585
|$4,234
|Clean
|$2,199
|$3,307
|$3,904
|Average
|$1,834
|$2,751
|$3,245
|Rough
|$1,469
|$2,194
|$2,586
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,472
|$4,077
|$4,942
|Clean
|$2,283
|$3,761
|$4,558
|Average
|$1,904
|$3,128
|$3,788
|Rough
|$1,525
|$2,495
|$3,019
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,237
|$3,368
|$3,977
|Clean
|$2,066
|$3,107
|$3,667
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,584
|$3,048
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,061
|$2,429
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,168
|$5,008
|$5,999
|Clean
|$2,925
|$4,620
|$5,532
|Average
|$2,440
|$3,842
|$4,598
|Rough
|$1,955
|$3,065
|$3,665
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,329
|$3,578
|$4,251
|Clean
|$2,151
|$3,301
|$3,921
|Average
|$1,794
|$2,745
|$3,259
|Rough
|$1,437
|$2,190
|$2,597
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,928
|$2,876
|$3,385
|Clean
|$1,780
|$2,652
|$3,122
|Average
|$1,485
|$2,206
|$2,595
|Rough
|$1,189
|$1,760
|$2,068
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,620
|$4,026
|$4,782
|Clean
|$2,419
|$3,713
|$4,410
|Average
|$2,018
|$3,089
|$3,666
|Rough
|$1,617
|$2,464
|$2,921