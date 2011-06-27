  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,235$3,243$3,786
Clean$2,064$2,992$3,492
Average$1,721$2,488$2,902
Rough$1,379$1,985$2,313
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,380$3,445$4,018
Clean$2,198$3,178$3,705
Average$1,833$2,643$3,080
Rough$1,469$2,109$2,454
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,574$3,427$3,884
Clean$2,377$3,161$3,582
Average$1,983$2,629$2,978
Rough$1,589$2,097$2,373
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,192$3,219$3,771
Clean$2,024$2,969$3,478
Average$1,688$2,470$2,891
Rough$1,352$1,970$2,304
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,180$3,253$3,831
Clean$2,013$3,000$3,533
Average$1,679$2,495$2,936
Rough$1,345$1,991$2,340
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,174$3,291$3,891
Clean$2,008$3,036$3,589
Average$1,675$2,525$2,983
Rough$1,342$2,014$2,377
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,128$3,068$3,573
Clean$1,965$2,830$3,295
Average$1,639$2,354$2,739
Rough$1,313$1,878$2,183
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,381$3,585$4,234
Clean$2,199$3,307$3,904
Average$1,834$2,751$3,245
Rough$1,469$2,194$2,586
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,472$4,077$4,942
Clean$2,283$3,761$4,558
Average$1,904$3,128$3,788
Rough$1,525$2,495$3,019
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,237$3,368$3,977
Clean$2,066$3,107$3,667
Average$1,723$2,584$3,048
Rough$1,380$2,061$2,429
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,168$5,008$5,999
Clean$2,925$4,620$5,532
Average$2,440$3,842$4,598
Rough$1,955$3,065$3,665
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,329$3,578$4,251
Clean$2,151$3,301$3,921
Average$1,794$2,745$3,259
Rough$1,437$2,190$2,597
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,928$2,876$3,385
Clean$1,780$2,652$3,122
Average$1,485$2,206$2,595
Rough$1,189$1,760$2,068
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,620$4,026$4,782
Clean$2,419$3,713$4,410
Average$2,018$3,089$3,666
Rough$1,617$2,464$2,921
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,283 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,761 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Xterra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,283 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,761 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Nissan Xterra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,283 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,761 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Nissan Xterra ranges from $1,525 to $4,942, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.