Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,727
|$7,445
|$8,896
|Clean
|$5,523
|$7,171
|$8,549
|Average
|$5,114
|$6,622
|$7,856
|Rough
|$4,705
|$6,072
|$7,162
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,173
|$6,762
|$8,103
|Clean
|$4,989
|$6,513
|$7,787
|Average
|$4,619
|$6,014
|$7,155
|Rough
|$4,250
|$5,515
|$6,524
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,516
|$7,114
|$8,463
|Clean
|$5,320
|$6,851
|$8,133
|Average
|$4,926
|$6,326
|$7,473
|Rough
|$4,532
|$5,802
|$6,813
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,070
|$7,828
|$9,314
|Clean
|$5,854
|$7,539
|$8,951
|Average
|$5,420
|$6,962
|$8,225
|Rough
|$4,987
|$6,384
|$7,499
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,871
|$8,729
|$10,301
|Clean
|$6,626
|$8,407
|$9,899
|Average
|$6,135
|$7,763
|$9,096
|Rough
|$5,645
|$7,119
|$8,293
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,452
|$8,244
|$9,760
|Clean
|$6,222
|$7,940
|$9,379
|Average
|$5,762
|$7,332
|$8,618
|Rough
|$5,301
|$6,724
|$7,858