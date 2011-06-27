  1. Home
2013 Nissan Rogue Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,727$7,445$8,896
Clean$5,523$7,171$8,549
Average$5,114$6,622$7,856
Rough$4,705$6,072$7,162
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,173$6,762$8,103
Clean$4,989$6,513$7,787
Average$4,619$6,014$7,155
Rough$4,250$5,515$6,524
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,516$7,114$8,463
Clean$5,320$6,851$8,133
Average$4,926$6,326$7,473
Rough$4,532$5,802$6,813
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,070$7,828$9,314
Clean$5,854$7,539$8,951
Average$5,420$6,962$8,225
Rough$4,987$6,384$7,499
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,871$8,729$10,301
Clean$6,626$8,407$9,899
Average$6,135$7,763$9,096
Rough$5,645$7,119$8,293
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,452$8,244$9,760
Clean$6,222$7,940$9,379
Average$5,762$7,332$8,618
Rough$5,301$6,724$7,858
Sell my 2013 Nissan Rogue with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Nissan Rogue on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,989 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,513 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Rogue is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,989 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,513 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Nissan Rogue, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,989 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,513 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Nissan Rogue. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Nissan Rogue and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Nissan Rogue ranges from $4,250 to $8,103, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Nissan Rogue is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.