Vehicle overview

Up until just a few years ago, there wasn't much in the way of alternatives for van shoppers who needed a vehicle that could store a large amount of cargo but didn't want the size or fuel thirst of a full-size commercial van. Luckily for them, a few smaller passenger and cargo vans have been introduced. Nissan's offering is the 2016 NV200.

The paint choice here suggests excitement, but the 2016 Nissan NV200 is otherwise strictly business.

The NV200 (along with its Chevrolet twin, the City Express) is an entirely different design from its big brother, the Nissan NV. Unlike the trucklike NV, this smaller cargo van is car-based, with everyday practicality in mind. It's agile and fuel-efficient in town, and more suitable on the highway than the typical full-size van. For power, the NV200 relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that generates 131 horsepower. Even for a modern small sedan, this would be pretty underwhelming, but on the positive side the NV200 boasts a low cargo floor and some useful convenience and technology features to make on-the-job tasks easier.

If a small cargo van is what you're after, there are just a few other options worth looking at. The 2016 Ford Transit Connect offers a greater payload capacity with notable options like an extended cab configuration and an engine upgrade. The 2016 Ram City ProMaster can be loaded up with even more gear than the Ford and has a relatively strong standard four-cylinder engine. There's also the new Mercedes-Benz Metris. It's more expensive but fills a unique spot in terms of size between these smaller vans and full-sizers like the NV, Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter. Overall, the 2016 NV200 doesn't dramatically stand out here, but it's worth considering, particularly if the price is right.