2016 Nissan NV200 Review
Pros & Cons
- Competitive price
- more efficient and maneuverable than bigger vans
- economical four-cylinder engine.
- Less power and cargo space than rivals
- low-quality interior materials
- long stopping distance.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Nissan NV200 has less cargo space and power than other compact cargo vans, but its low price, efficient engine, around-town maneuverability and versatile interior still make it a good choice for businesses.
Vehicle overview
Up until just a few years ago, there wasn't much in the way of alternatives for van shoppers who needed a vehicle that could store a large amount of cargo but didn't want the size or fuel thirst of a full-size commercial van. Luckily for them, a few smaller passenger and cargo vans have been introduced. Nissan's offering is the 2016 NV200.
The paint choice here suggests excitement, but the 2016 Nissan NV200 is otherwise strictly business.
The NV200 (along with its Chevrolet twin, the City Express) is an entirely different design from its big brother, the Nissan NV. Unlike the trucklike NV, this smaller cargo van is car-based, with everyday practicality in mind. It's agile and fuel-efficient in town, and more suitable on the highway than the typical full-size van. For power, the NV200 relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that generates 131 horsepower. Even for a modern small sedan, this would be pretty underwhelming, but on the positive side the NV200 boasts a low cargo floor and some useful convenience and technology features to make on-the-job tasks easier.
If a small cargo van is what you're after, there are just a few other options worth looking at. The 2016 Ford Transit Connect offers a greater payload capacity with notable options like an extended cab configuration and an engine upgrade. The 2016 Ram City ProMaster can be loaded up with even more gear than the Ford and has a relatively strong standard four-cylinder engine. There's also the new Mercedes-Benz Metris. It's more expensive but fills a unique spot in terms of size between these smaller vans and full-sizers like the NV, Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter. Overall, the 2016 NV200 doesn't dramatically stand out here, but it's worth considering, particularly if the price is right.
2016 Nissan NV200 models
The 2016 Nissan NV200 is a two-passenger compact cargo van that's designed for commercial use. It's available in S and SV trims.
Standard features on the S version include 15-inch steel wheels, 40/60-split rear cargo doors, sliding side doors, power front windows, wide-angle spotter mirrors, a front 12-volt power outlet, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat passenger seat and a two-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Options for the S trim include cruise control and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.
Add the Technology package to your 2016 NV200 and you'll get a handy 5.8-inch touchscreen.
The SV adds heated power mirrors, power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet and six cargo area tie-down hooks. The SV also gives you access to more options. The Exterior Appearance package fits the NV200 with body-color mirrors and bumpers, while the Technology package adds a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, smartphone app integration, voice controls, an enhanced audio system, navigation, a USB/iPod interface, satellite radio and a rearview camera.
Optional on both the S and SV are rear door windows with privacy glass, right-hand sliding door glass, rear parking sensors, a rear defroster and an interior rearview mirror.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The NV200 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 131 hp and 139 pound-feet of torque. It's coupled to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive.
The 2016 NV200 accelerates at a leisurely pace, but the payoff is good fuel economy for a van.
In Edmunds.com testing, an NV200 SV required a full 10 seconds to reach 60 mph from a dead stop. EPA-estimated fuel economy has increased slightly this year to 25 mpg combined (24 city/26 highway). While that same van was with us, we recorded an impressive 27 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation loop, and overall, we averaged 23 mpg.
Maximum payload capacity is 1,480 pounds.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2016 Nissan NV200 include antilock brakes (front disc/rear drum), stability control, traction control, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat-mounted side airbags. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are optional.
At the Edmunds test track, an NV200 SV needed 137 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is a long distance considering that it was an empty cargo van.
Driving
Thanks to its car-based underpinnings, the 2016 Nissan NV200 is easy to drive. While it shares a familial name, it is a far cry from the truck-based NV Cargo and Passenger vans. If you're used to large, lumbering plumber vans, it will seem like a revelation, especially in the way you can more easily park and maneuver around town. On the other hand, the NV200's small four-cylinder engine isn't the most powerful in the class, and there's no optional upgrade as in the Ford Transit Connect. Let's just say that with a full payload, the NV200's acceleration will not be swift and the braking distance will be substantial.
Interior
Inside, the NV200 is long enough to fit a 6-foot ladder, wide enough to hold a standard 48-inch pallet between the rear wheelhouses, and almost 4.5 feet tall. Nissan has already done some of the work for you by providing standard integrated mounting points to allow the installation of racks and shelves without the need to drill into the van's walls. Those should give drivers an easy way of securing and organizing their tools and supplies. The SV trim also includes six cargo tie-down points for further versatility.
The passenger-side seat has an underseat storage tray, and the seatback can be folded down to increase cargo space or serve as a flat work table, whether for using a laptop to track paperwork or catching a quick lunch. The steering wheel doesn't telescope, which might make it more difficult to find a comfortable driving position. Other than the available NissanConnect infotainment system, there are little in the way of creature comforts here. That may not necessarily be high on your priorities list, but many competitors offer more well-equipped interiors.
The 2016 NV200's 122.7 cubic feet of cargo space isn't class-leading, but it's enough to get the job done.
Cargo capacity in the 2016 Nissan NV200 is 122.7 cubic feet, with a maximum payload of 1,480 pounds. That's certainly capable, but other small vans typically do a bit better. For comparison, the Ram ProMaster City offers 131.7 cubic feet of space and a 1,883-pound payload.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Nissan NV200.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the NV200
Related Used 2016 Nissan NV200 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019