Used 2016 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

Ricon Wheelchair lift, navigation, back up camera! This Brilliant Silver 2016 Nissan NV 200 SV Ricon Wheelchair Van might be just the cargo van for you. This cargo van has only had one previous owner! If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its sleek brilliant silver exterior pairs well with the black interior. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment.SRQ AUTO LLC is family owned and operated and we take great pride in every vehicle we sell. We offer a friendly and no pressure sales atmosphere. OUR DEALER RATER IS "4.8" OUT OF A POSSIBLE "5" SHOWING OUR COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMER SATISFACTION. We have a large selection of used car inventory, we are centrally located and we can help with any financing needs with our knowledgeable caring staff. We have a lender for almost every credit profile and rates as low as 2.5%. Call 941-351-9527 to Schedule a Test Drive Today! Only qualifying vehicles have the Certified Limited Warranty. Photo overlay does NOT imply that the vehicle has the Warranty. Occasionally there are errors in pricing when our inventory is fed to 3rd Party Sites. The pricing on our website is most accurate. See store for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 3N6CM0KN4GK697280

Stock: F042

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020