Used 2016 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    101,629 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,765

    $1,952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    99,153 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,779

    $343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    92,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,885

    $511 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    92,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,182

    $567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    51,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,364

    $1,478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    82,247 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,000

    $450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 S

    92,597 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,870

    $260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 S

    31,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,990

    $650 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    70,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,400

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    77,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    157,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,997

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 S

    46,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    111,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    47,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,988

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 S

    112,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,977

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 S

    45,118 miles

    $15,950

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 S

    45,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,880

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    79,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,100

    Details

Nv200 Style, dependability and great fuel mileage
Tommy,03/19/2019
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I bought this van a few months ago. I read some not so good reviews. I love this van. I fit everything that was in my Astro Van in this Nv200.. Sure it is cheaply made, but I got it at a great price and it does everything I want it to do. It is not super fast but will go as fast as I want to go. It gets super gas mileage. I put aftermarket 16 inch wheels on it and Michelin Tires and it drives and looks great. It is all I can ask for.If they came with normal tires and wheels from the factory they would sell many more of them.
