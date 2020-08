Used 2016 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

Hanlees Toyota - Davis / California

Check out this 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with NAVIGATION AND BACKUP CAMERA. Never previously rented, This used car comes with a CLEAN CARFAX History Report. This is a NON-SMOKER Vehicle. The audio system in this vehicle comes with MP3 CAPABILITY. This vehicle has CRUISE CONTROL for extended drives. ALL USED CARS from Hanlees with under 150k miles come with a minimum 3 month or 3000 miles Powertrain Warranty.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N6CM0KN8GK691613

Stock: T14146

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020