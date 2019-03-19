Used 2016 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 101,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,765$1,952 Below Market
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
15 WHEELS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, REAR PARKING CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, Wheels: 15 Steel w/Center Caps. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Fresh Powder 2016 Nissan NV200 SV 4D Cargo Van 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic FWD24/26 City/Highway MPGPLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KNXGK696604
Stock: P16128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 99,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,779$343 Below Market
Hollywood Kia - Hollywood / Florida
EXTERIOR Length186.3 ' Body width68.1 ' Body height73.7 ' Wheelbase115.2 ' Ground clearance6.5 ' Curb3,255 Lbs. Gross weight4,751 Lbs. FUEL Fuel tank capacity14.5 Gal. EPA mileage estimates24 City / 26 Hwy PERFORMANCE Base engine size2.0 Liters Base engine typeI-4 Horsepower131 Hp Horsepower rpm5,200 Torque139 Lb-Ft. Torque rpm4,800 Payload1,477 Lbs. Drive typeFront-Wheel Turning radius18.3 ''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN0GK700059
Stock: 43380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2019
- 92,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,885$511 Below Market
Hanlees Toyota - Davis / California
Check out this 2016 Nissan NV200 SVwith NAVIGATION AND BACKUP CAMERA****. Never previously rented, This used car comes with a CLEAN CARFAX History Report. This is a NON-SMOKER Vehicle. The audio system in this vehicle comes with MP3 CAPABILITY. This vehicle has CRUISE CONTROL for extended drives. ALL USED CARS from Hanlees with under 150k miles come with a minimum 3 month or 3000 miles Powertrain Warranty at NO CHARGE TO YOU! Call Now to schedule your test drive with your 2016 Nissan NV200 SV**** today at Hanlees Davis Toyota by dialing (530) 753-3352 and ASK FOR A MANAGER! Only at Hanlees Davis Toyota: 4202 Chiles Road in Davis California off Highway 80.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8GK691613
Stock: T14146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 92,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,182$567 Below Market
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
SV trim, GRAPHITE BLUE exterior and Gray interior. Nav System, Fourth Passenger Door, CD Player, [U01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, [K01] EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PACKAGE, [F02] BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE, [F03] REAR SONAR SYSTEM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door Nissan SV with GRAPHITE BLUE exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 131 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Rearview Monitor, NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, 5.8" color touch-screen display, enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings and stock info), Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System, MP3 audio capability, REAR SONAR SYSTEM rear sonar sensors, EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PACKAGE rear license plate finisher, Full Wheel Covers, Chrome Grille, Body Colored Outside Mirrors, Body Colored Front & Rear Bumpers, BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE back door glass w/privacy, Back Door Glass Defroster, Interior Rear View Mirror. Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Competitive price; more efficient and maneuverable than bigger vans; economical four-cylinder engine.". WHO WE ARE: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN0GK698815
Stock: GK698815P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 51,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,364$1,478 Below Market
Koenig Subaru - Port Angeles / Washington
2016 Nissan NV200 Fresh Powder SV Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Radio, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. 24/26 City/Highway MPG Family owned and operated, Koenig Subaru has been proudly serving the Port Angeles, WA area since 1975. Since opening our doors, our dealership has maintained our solid commitment to our customers offering a wide selection of cars and trucks and ease of purchase. We are proud to offer Vehicle Sales, Service, Parts and our new State of the Art Tire Center. Whether you're looking for a new Subaru or a pre-owned vehicle. You can trust that our dealership will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN7GK693305
Stock: P2594A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 82,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,000$450 Below Market
Jones Junction Used Cars - Bel Air / Maryland
This 2016 Nissan NV200 is Jones certified and Carfax certified with no damage history and one owner. Its in perfect condition and just passed a Maryland State Inspection where we completed an oil and filter change, replaced the wiper blades, mount and balanced four new tires, and completed a four wheel alignment.Its well equipped with a backup camera, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth, cruise control plus so much more!JONES CERTIFIED USED CAR DETAIL: -Qualifies for Jones for Life Program -30 day/1000 mile Limited Warranty with $0 Deductible -Free Carfax Report -155 Point Inspection -Jones Inspection exceeds Maryland's minimum requirements -Thorough Interior and Exterior Detail -Factory Trained Technician -Checked for Factory Recalls -Clean Title.Jones Junction is proud to announce that 2020 marks their 103rd consecutive year as a family-run automotive business serving the Harford County and surrounding Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware communities. The Jones family believes their success lies in focused dedication to hard work and integrity. Their goal is not simply to sell a car; it is to create a lifelong partnership with their customers. All prices plus Taxes, Tags, and $500 Dealer Processing fee, not required by law, Feel free to visit us at WWW.JONESJUNCTION.COM, or come by today at 1713 Harford Rd Fallston, MD. 21047.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN5GK695683
Stock: NP1596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 92,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,870$260 Below Market
Moore Brothers Auto Sales - Oxford / Mississippi
Visit Moore Brothers Auto Sales online at www.moorebrothersautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 662-236-7773 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN7GK696513
Stock: 28001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,990$650 Below Market
Vaughn Motorgroup - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8GK695340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,400
Performance Ford East Hanover - East Hanover / New Jersey
Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Nissan NV200 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 15' Steel w/Center Caps, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim. This Nissan NV200 Comes Equipped with These Options Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires: 185/60R15 High-Load AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Sliding Rear Doors, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Silver Grille. Stop By Today A short visit to Performance Ford of East Hanover located at 189 Route 10 E, Hanover, NJ 07936 can get you a reliable NV200 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN1GK695146
Stock: E0893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 77,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,500
Performance Ford East Hanover - East Hanover / New Jersey
Check out this 2016 Nissan NV200 SV. Its Variable transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Nissan NV200 features the following options: Wheels: 15' Steel w/Center Caps, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires: 185/60R15 High-Load AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, and Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access. Test drive this vehicle at Wayne Mazda, 1244 Route 23 North, Wayne, NJ 07470.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN0GK695431
Stock: E0894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 157,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,997
SRQ Auto - Bradenton / Florida
Ricon Wheelchair lift, navigation, back up camera! This Brilliant Silver 2016 Nissan NV 200 SV Ricon Wheelchair Van might be just the cargo van for you. This cargo van has only had one previous owner! If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its sleek brilliant silver exterior pairs well with the black interior. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment.SRQ AUTO LLC is family owned and operated and we take great pride in every vehicle we sell. We offer a friendly and no pressure sales atmosphere. OUR DEALER RATER IS "4.8" OUT OF A POSSIBLE "5" SHOWING OUR COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMER SATISFACTION. We have a large selection of used car inventory, we are centrally located and we can help with any financing needs with our knowledgeable caring staff. We have a lender for almost every credit profile and rates as low as 2.5%. Call 941-351-9527 to Schedule a Test Drive Today! Only qualifying vehicles have the Certified Limited Warranty. Photo overlay does NOT imply that the vehicle has the Warranty. Occasionally there are errors in pricing when our inventory is fed to 3rd Party Sites. The pricing on our website is most accurate. See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN4GK697280
Stock: F042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 46,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
Norris Ford - Baltimore / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Fresh Powder 2016 Nissan NV200 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! 24/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN6GK692193
Stock: HW6375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 111,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,988
Second Street Auto Sales - Manchester / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN1GK699715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,988
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! White 2016 Nissan NV200 SV CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Westgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN4GK691804
Stock: 10998P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 112,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,977
Vern Eide Auto Center at E 10th - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN3GK699683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,118 miles
$15,950
Easterns Automotive Group of Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
We are essential and OPEN. We offer home test drives and home delivery. Build your deal online with our online concierge service. This vehicle IS eligible to be transferred, free of charge, to any of our pickup locations. Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KNXGK697235
Stock: 127240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 45,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,880
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified by our 108-point safety inspection! This vehicle comes with a dealer warranty of 60 days / 3,000 miles along with any remaining factory warranty.We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Nissan S with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN5GK698194
Stock: 15851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 79,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,100
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.1, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 9.0, Rear brake type: drum, Armrests: drivers seat, Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: manual day/night, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Sun visors, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Axle ratio: 5.41, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery saver, Battery: heavy duty, Emissions: 50 state, Spark plugs: iridium tipped, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: silver, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant, Daytime running lights, Headlights: halogen, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Side mirrors: heated, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks: auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 18.3, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: safety reverse
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN6GK696955
Stock: IAD7613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NV200 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV200
- 5(67%)
- 2(33%)
Related Nissan NV200 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Tampa FL
- Used Nissan Kicks Norfolk VA
- Used Nissan Kicks Silver Spring MD
- Used Nissan GT-R Orange CA
- Used Nissan Altima Naperville IL
- Used Nissan Kicks Boca Raton FL
- Used Nissan Altima Reading PA
- Used Nissan Armada Boise ID
- Used Nissan NV200 Fremont CA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan LEAF 2013 San Jose CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2017 Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2012 Worcester MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento