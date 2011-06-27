Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,842
|$12,210
|$14,661
|Clean
|$9,599
|$11,908
|$14,273
|Average
|$9,112
|$11,305
|$13,498
|Rough
|$8,626
|$10,701
|$12,722
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,572
|$11,867
|$14,241
|Clean
|$9,336
|$11,573
|$13,864
|Average
|$8,862
|$10,986
|$13,111
|Rough
|$8,389
|$10,400
|$12,357