Used 2015 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me
236 listings
Near ZIP
- 74,334 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,581$1,648 Below Market
- 65,171 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500
- 44,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,639$2,027 Below Market
- 139,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,488$1,058 Below Market
- 80,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000$1,770 Below Market
- 88,500 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995
- 142,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,870$934 Below Market
- 117,993 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,991$1,509 Below Market
- 84,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,330$997 Below Market
- 61,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$1,335 Below Market
- 54,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,950
- 82,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,980$1,461 Below Market
- 76,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,900$851 Below Market
- 130,945 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 73,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
- 80,765 miles
$20,555
- 101,778 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,997$276 Below Market
- 97,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NV200 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV200
Read recent reviews for the Nissan NV200
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating2.513 Reviews
Report abuse
Avacado,09/23/2015
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased my NV200 S new in 2015 with 12 miles on the odometer. Within the first couple of months I started to notice the lack of quality control on the van. Paint overspray from the factory on the dash, window seals warped. Exhaust hanger was defective, rattles when it’s cold. Wasn’t too worried about the cosmetic stuff. Then both sliding doors wouldn’t close right. Dealer replaced a few parts, still didn’t work right. I get a feeling the structure isn’t stiff enough, when the body flexes, it ruins the rails/latch alignment. Valve stem on 1 wheel randomly froze at 30k miles. Replaced under warranty. 45k miles, CVT occasionally kicks when taking off. Rear of the van eventually started creaking when turning on uneven surfaces. All the doors would freeze in cold temps. There wasn’t water in the cylinders/door jam. van was dry, they just froze because it’s junk. Even with warranty, dealer still charged $89 diagnosis fee just to tell me it’s normal for the locks to freeze, and normal to slam the sliding doors “because it’s a work truck”. So glad I sold that POS. I can’t see the CVT lasting more than 75k before it starts having major issues. Engine was reliable for 4 years/45k miles, so I give it 2 stars. I would never buy that Nissan junk again.
