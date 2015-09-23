Used 2015 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

I purchased my NV200 S new in 2015 with 12 miles on the odometer. Within the first couple of months I started to notice the lack of quality control on the van. Paint overspray from the factory on the dash, window seals warped. Exhaust hanger was defective, rattles when it’s cold. Wasn’t too worried about the cosmetic stuff. Then both sliding doors wouldn’t close right. Dealer replaced a few parts, still didn’t work right. I get a feeling the structure isn’t stiff enough, when the body flexes, it ruins the rails/latch alignment. Valve stem on 1 wheel randomly froze at 30k miles. Replaced under warranty. 45k miles, CVT occasionally kicks when taking off. Rear of the van eventually started creaking when turning on uneven surfaces. All the doors would freeze in cold temps. There wasn’t water in the cylinders/door jam. van was dry, they just froze because it’s junk. Even with warranty, dealer still charged $89 diagnosis fee just to tell me it’s normal for the locks to freeze, and normal to slam the sliding doors “because it’s a work truck”. So glad I sold that POS. I can’t see the CVT lasting more than 75k before it starts having major issues. Engine was reliable for 4 years/45k miles, so I give it 2 stars. I would never buy that Nissan junk again.

