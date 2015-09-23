Used 2015 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

236 listings
NV200 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 236 listings
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    74,334 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,581

    $1,648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    65,171 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    44,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,639

    $2,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    139,888 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,488

    $1,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    80,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,000

    $1,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    88,500 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    142,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,870

    $934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    117,993 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,991

    $1,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    84,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,330

    $997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    61,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    $1,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    54,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,950

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    82,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,980

    $1,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    76,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,900

    $851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    130,945 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    73,539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    80,765 miles

    $20,555

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    101,778 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,997

    $276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    97,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 236 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV200

Overall Consumer Rating
2.513 Reviews
  • 5
    (15%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (15%)
  • 1
    (38%)
Poor quality control. Junk won’t last
Avacado,09/23/2015
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased my NV200 S new in 2015 with 12 miles on the odometer. Within the first couple of months I started to notice the lack of quality control on the van. Paint overspray from the factory on the dash, window seals warped. Exhaust hanger was defective, rattles when it’s cold. Wasn’t too worried about the cosmetic stuff. Then both sliding doors wouldn’t close right. Dealer replaced a few parts, still didn’t work right. I get a feeling the structure isn’t stiff enough, when the body flexes, it ruins the rails/latch alignment. Valve stem on 1 wheel randomly froze at 30k miles. Replaced under warranty. 45k miles, CVT occasionally kicks when taking off. Rear of the van eventually started creaking when turning on uneven surfaces. All the doors would freeze in cold temps. There wasn’t water in the cylinders/door jam. van was dry, they just froze because it’s junk. Even with warranty, dealer still charged $89 diagnosis fee just to tell me it’s normal for the locks to freeze, and normal to slam the sliding doors “because it’s a work truck”. So glad I sold that POS. I can’t see the CVT lasting more than 75k before it starts having major issues. Engine was reliable for 4 years/45k miles, so I give it 2 stars. I would never buy that Nissan junk again.
Report abuse
