Used 2015 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

McGee Toyota - Hanover / Massachusetts

SV trim. 128 Point McGee Certification Inspection, LOW MILES - 44,855! EPA 26 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! NAV, Fourth Passenger Door, CD Player, [K01] EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PACKAGE, [U01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door. Auto Check 1-Owner Vehicle, Clean Autocheck report! Reminder of factory powertrain warranty Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System, MP3 audio capability, Rearview Monitor, NissanConnect w/Navigation, 5.8" Color touch-screen display, enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, NavWeather, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, NissanConnect Apps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM subscription required, sold separately), SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings and stock info), EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PACKAGE Full Wheel Covers, Chrome Grille, Body Colored Door Handles, Body Colored Outside Mirrors, Body Colored Front & Rear Bumpers. Nissan SV with Super Black exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 131 HP at 5200 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "Overall, the NV200 is a surprisingly functional and agile option for those who don't need to haul supersized loads, and it's an especially good choice for moving cargo through tight, congested city traffic.". Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. AutoCheck One Owner Tax,title,registration and Doc fee $498 Extra. All manufacturer rebates to dealer. New vehicle sale price includes Dealer incentives but excludes College grad and Military Rebate. Please confirm accuracy of options prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N6CM0KNXFK716672

Stock: 60901A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020