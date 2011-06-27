  1. Home
2014 Nissan NV200 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Competitive price
  • more efficient and maneuverable than bigger vans
  • functional interior
  • cargo area is easy to load.
  • Less power and cargo space than its rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Nissan NV200 carries over unchanged.

Vehicle overview

Big cargo vans have an abundance of cargo space and towing capacity, but they're also hefty, inefficient and often overkill for the job at hand. As a smaller alternative, compact vans like the 2014 Nissan NV200 are a surprisingly functional and agile option for those who don't need maximum hauling capacity. They're a great choice for darting from location to location in a crowded city, delivering packages, cakes or bouquets, hauling tools for fixing appliances, or even acting as fuel- and space-efficient taxi cabs. In fact, the NV200 is New York City's new taxi of tomorrow.

The NV200 is based on a car platform. Compared to bigger, truck-based vans like Nissan's own NV, it's much more fuel-efficient and gives it a less jolting ride on the highway. On the inside, there are a few useful features too, like a low loading floor for cargo and a front passenger seat that doubles as a table. Nissan also gave the NV200 unevenly sized rear cargo doors -- the shorter door is the driver side of the vehicle, minimizing the potential intrusion into the street when open.

As you might suspect, though, the NV200 has a hard time with any really large jobs. A 2.0-liter four cylinder engine with just 131 horsepower is under the hood, which wouldn't be a lot for a compact sedan, let alone a van. Therefore, don't expect robust acceleration, especially when it's carrying a full load. Even for its class, payload capacity for the NV200 is pretty modest and competitors can carry a few hundred pounds more.

There aren't a lot of options when it comes to small cargo vans, but each of the available rivals has something going for it. The redesigned 2014 Ford Transit Connect offers two engines, both of which offer more power than the NV200 does, but return similar fuel economy. Also available is the 2014 Ram CV, which is a minivan with the seats removed and the least efficient of the three small cargo vans. On the other hand, it offers the highest payload of the bunch thanks to its V6 engine. There are obviously differences between these three closely matched rivals and each may match up better with your needs, but we think that most businesses and fleet owners will find the 2014 Nissan NV200 to be a good alternative to bigger, costlier vans.

2014 Nissan NV200 models

The 2014 Nissan NV200 is a compact work van designed for commercial usage and available in S and SV trims. Standard on the S trim level are 15-inch steel wheels, 40/60-split rear cargo doors, sliding rear side doors, power front windows, a front 12-volt power outlet, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat passenger seat and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Cruise control is optional for the S.

The SV includes all of the above plus power mirrors and locks, keyless entry, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet and added cargo area tie-down points.

Optional on both the S and SV are Bluetooth phone connectivity and the Back Door Glass package, which adds rear privacy glass, a rearview mirror and rear defroster.

For the SV, the Technology package adds a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, a rearview camera, voice controls, satellite radio, Pandora Internet radio control, a USB audio jack, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and hands-free text messaging assist. The Exterior Appearance package is also available for the SV; it adds wheel covers, a chrome grille and body-color bumpers, mirrors and door handles.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Nissan NV200 has less cargo space and power than other compact vans, but its low price, efficient engine, around-town maneuverability and versatile interior still make it a good choice for businesses.

Performance & mpg

A 2.0-liter four cylinder is the only engine available in the Nissan NV200. It produces 131 hp and 139 pound-feet of torque. Transmitting power to the front wheels is a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

At the Edmunds test track, the NV200 ran from 0-to-60 mph in 10.0 seconds, about what we'd expect from this type of vehicle. The EPA estimates fuel economy to be 24 mpg combined (24 mpg city/25 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the Nissan NV200 include antilock brakes (front disc/rear drum), traction and stability control, side curtain airbags and front seat side-impact airbags.

Driving

For those used to large, lumbering plumber vans, the 2014 Nissan NV200 will seem like a revelation. It's vastly easier to park and maneuver, especially in cities. In general, it feels more like a car than a truck. On the other hand, its small four-cylinder engine isn't the most powerful engine in the class and there's no optional upgrade as in the Ford Transit Connect. Let's just say that with a maximum payload aboard the NV 200's acceleration will not be swift.

Interior

Inside, Nissan has already done some of the work for you by providing standard integrated mounting points to allow the installation of racks and shelves without the need to drill into the walls of the van. The mounting points paired with the six optional cargo hooks should give drivers an easy solution for securing their tools or supplies.

Cargo capacity in the 2014 Nissan NV200 is 122.7 cubic feet, with a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds. That's certainly capable, but modest compared to the 130.6 cubic feet of space and 1,600-pound payload in the long-wheelbase Ford Transit Connect and the 144.4 cubic feet of space and 1,800-pound payload of the Ram CV Tradesman.

The NV200's cabin seems to have been designed with the driver in mind, with multiple storage areas, a six-way-adjustable driver seat and a center console featuring laptop/hanging file folder storage. The passenger-side seat has an underseat storage tray and the seat itself will also fold down to increase cargo space. It can also serve as a work station via the seatback's large built-in tray that will accommodate most laptops or lunch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan NV200.

3.3
4 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Buyer's remorse
penguin10,02/21/2015
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased this van after a bit of research. Every car has a few people that can't be made happy. I now have 17000 miles and bald tires. I didn't think much of it until I tried to buy new ones. Nissan dealers have the only load rated tires in the required size and they are quite proud of them. I discussed changing wheel size with my service advisor and any modification would void my warranty. $100/month for tires. The interior heat and air are very weak. The engine performance seemed good enough at test drive, but try carrying a light load and it is painfully, if not dangerously slow.
NV 200 perfect for small business
Don Berg,04/30/2016
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I own a small cable/satellite company and needed a small van for service calls in Colorado. Found the NV200 had plenty of pep going up and down some of the larger mountain ranges. Used the overdrive a lot going down. 25 MPG fully loaded at 8000 feet plus. Hands free cell calls, XM radio and Navigation worked really well. During VERY cold days, left drivers food froze...Needs work on floor heater. Had problem with tire wear and had to replace in 14,000 miles. Right rear tire required shim to put in alignment. Also talked to a "Tire Whisper" (A friend that is the alignment business for 40 years) and he told me to quite rotating front to back, but to go a X pattern for 5 times then the 6th go back to front to back one time. Tire problem went away. At the present time, you can only get tires from the dealer, so its best to stay on pressure. Overall the NV200 is a solid van for small business
NV 200 Not Enough for the Job
Mr. Font,10/31/2015
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased an NV 200 in 2014 for a small business we were establishing and needed a vehicle for the purchase of raw material and transportation. The van's engine appeared to be sufficient during test drive, but in reality it has a hard time hauling cargo. The acceleration is poor and can be unsafe at time. I have also experience tire wear. With 8000 miles the tires show significant tire wire. I have also learned the replacement tires are very expensive. In addition, I am experiencing paint issues for which Nissan does not want to be held accountable. It appears the van was touchup before I made the purchase. Still debating on this issue. Overall, the van does not have the engine power to haul cargo. It does provide for easy entry into the van, it is accessible and easy to get cargo in and out of the van. But lacks engine power.
Perfect for my needs
Scot Smith,10/09/2018
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
TH NV200 did everything a small cargo van should. Easy loading with sliding doors on both sides and rear doors that open 180 degrees. Mileage was better than advertised. In my 4-1/2 years of operation I have had no troubles.
See all 4 reviews of the 2014 Nissan NV200
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Nissan NV200 features & specs

Used 2014 Nissan NV200 Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan NV200 is offered in the following submodels: NV200 Minivan. Available styles include SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

