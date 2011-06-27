Vehicle overview

Big cargo vans have an abundance of cargo space and towing capacity, but they're also hefty, inefficient and often overkill for the job at hand. As a smaller alternative, compact vans like the 2014 Nissan NV200 are a surprisingly functional and agile option for those who don't need maximum hauling capacity. They're a great choice for darting from location to location in a crowded city, delivering packages, cakes or bouquets, hauling tools for fixing appliances, or even acting as fuel- and space-efficient taxi cabs. In fact, the NV200 is New York City's new taxi of tomorrow.

The NV200 is based on a car platform. Compared to bigger, truck-based vans like Nissan's own NV, it's much more fuel-efficient and gives it a less jolting ride on the highway. On the inside, there are a few useful features too, like a low loading floor for cargo and a front passenger seat that doubles as a table. Nissan also gave the NV200 unevenly sized rear cargo doors -- the shorter door is the driver side of the vehicle, minimizing the potential intrusion into the street when open.

As you might suspect, though, the NV200 has a hard time with any really large jobs. A 2.0-liter four cylinder engine with just 131 horsepower is under the hood, which wouldn't be a lot for a compact sedan, let alone a van. Therefore, don't expect robust acceleration, especially when it's carrying a full load. Even for its class, payload capacity for the NV200 is pretty modest and competitors can carry a few hundred pounds more.

There aren't a lot of options when it comes to small cargo vans, but each of the available rivals has something going for it. The redesigned 2014 Ford Transit Connect offers two engines, both of which offer more power than the NV200 does, but return similar fuel economy. Also available is the 2014 Ram CV, which is a minivan with the seats removed and the least efficient of the three small cargo vans. On the other hand, it offers the highest payload of the bunch thanks to its V6 engine. There are obviously differences between these three closely matched rivals and each may match up better with your needs, but we think that most businesses and fleet owners will find the 2014 Nissan NV200 to be a good alternative to bigger, costlier vans.