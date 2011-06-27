Vehicle overview

The 2015 Nissan NV200 is part of a budding niche of compact cargo vans that provide better fuel economy and easier maneuverability than larger commercial vans. Overall, the NV200 is a surprisingly functional and agile option for those who don't need to haul supersized loads, and it's an especially good choice for moving cargo through tight, congested city traffic. These are some of the reasons it earned an Edmunds.com "B" rating. In fact, passenger versions of the NV200 are now being used as taxis in New York City.

The NV200 is based on a car platform, and it provides a less jolting ride on the highway than larger truck-based vans like Nissan's commercial NV models. Gas mileage of 25 mpg combined is in line with or better than that of other compact cargo vans. Understandably, the interior is pretty utilitarian, but it provides a number of useful features, such as a low loading floor, a front passenger seat that can double as a work table and the availability of the NissanConnect infotainment system. The rear doors are split in a 60/40 configuration, with the shorter door on the driver side of the vehicle, minimizing a potential intrusion into the street when open. The NV200 is also less expensive than competitors from Ford and Ram and, for 2015, provides the longest basic warranty in the class: five years or 100,000 miles.

On the downside, don't expect robust acceleration, especially when carrying a full load. The NV200's 131-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is smaller and less powerful than those in some rivals. In addition, the NV200's payload and cargo capacity are relatively modest, even for this class.

There isn't a lot to cross-shop in this tiny category, but each of the available models has its own pros and cons. The 2015 Ford Transit Connect offers a choice of two four-cylinder engines, both of which offer more power than the NV200 does, while returning similar fuel economy. Also available is the new 2015 Ram ProMaster City, which is based on a small Fiat van from Europe. You also should check out the new 2015 Chevrolet City Express, which is basically an NV200 with Chevy badging. Which model works best for you will depend on your needs, but we think that most businesses and fleet owners will find the 2015 Nissan NV200 to be competitive in this class and a good alternative to bigger, costlier cargo vans.