Consumer Rating
(13)
2015 Nissan NV200 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Competitive price
  • more efficient and maneuverable than bigger vans
  • economical four-cylinder engine.
  • Less power and cargo space than rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Nissan NV200 has less cargo space and power than other compact cargo vans, but its low price, efficient engine, around-town maneuverability and versatile interior still make it a good choice for businesses.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Nissan NV200 is part of a budding niche of compact cargo vans that provide better fuel economy and easier maneuverability than larger commercial vans. Overall, the NV200 is a surprisingly functional and agile option for those who don't need to haul supersized loads, and it's an especially good choice for moving cargo through tight, congested city traffic. These are some of the reasons it earned an Edmunds.com "B" rating. In fact, passenger versions of the NV200 are now being used as taxis in New York City.

The NV200 is based on a car platform, and it provides a less jolting ride on the highway than larger truck-based vans like Nissan's commercial NV models. Gas mileage of 25 mpg combined is in line with or better than that of other compact cargo vans. Understandably, the interior is pretty utilitarian, but it provides a number of useful features, such as a low loading floor, a front passenger seat that can double as a work table and the availability of the NissanConnect infotainment system. The rear doors are split in a 60/40 configuration, with the shorter door on the driver side of the vehicle, minimizing a potential intrusion into the street when open. The NV200 is also less expensive than competitors from Ford and Ram and, for 2015, provides the longest basic warranty in the class: five years or 100,000 miles.

On the downside, don't expect robust acceleration, especially when carrying a full load. The NV200's 131-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is smaller and less powerful than those in some rivals. In addition, the NV200's payload and cargo capacity are relatively modest, even for this class.

There isn't a lot to cross-shop in this tiny category, but each of the available models has its own pros and cons. The 2015 Ford Transit Connect offers a choice of two four-cylinder engines, both of which offer more power than the NV200 does, while returning similar fuel economy. Also available is the new 2015 Ram ProMaster City, which is based on a small Fiat van from Europe. You also should check out the new 2015 Chevrolet City Express, which is basically an NV200 with Chevy badging. Which model works best for you will depend on your needs, but we think that most businesses and fleet owners will find the 2015 Nissan NV200 to be competitive in this class and a good alternative to bigger, costlier cargo vans.

2015 Nissan NV200 models

The 2015 Nissan NV200 is a two-passenger compact cargo van that's designed for commercial use. It's available in S and SV trims.

Standard features on the S version include 15-inch steel wheels, 40/60-split rear cargo doors, sliding side doors, power front windows, wide-angle spotter mirrors, a front 12-volt power outlet, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat passenger seat and a two-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Options for the S trim include cruise control and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.

The SV adds heated power mirrors, power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet and six cargo area tie-down hooks. The SV also gives you access to more options. The Exterior Appearance package fits the NV200 with body-color mirrors and bumpers, while the Technology package adds a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, smartphone app integration, voice controls, an enhanced audio system, navigation, a USB/iPod interface, satellite radio and a rearview camera.

Optional on both the S and SV are rear door windows with privacy glass, right-hand sliding door glass, rear parking sensors, a rear defroster and an interior rearview mirror.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, notable changes to the NV200 include a revised transmission (it provides slightly better fuel economy) and the availability of optional rear parking sensors and a sliding door glass package. An updated infotainment system is also available for the SV version.

Performance & mpg

The NV200 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 131 hp and 139 pound-feet of torque. It's coupled to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. In Edmunds.com testing, an SV Cargo version required a full 10 seconds to reach 60 mph from a dead stop. For 2015, the EPA-estimated fuel economy has increased slightly this year to 25 mpg combined (24 city/26 highway). While that same van was with us, we recorded an impressive 27 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation loop, and overall, we averaged 23 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Nissan NV200 include antilock brakes (front disc/rear drum), stability control, traction control, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat-mounted side airbags. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are optional.

At the Edmunds test track, the NV200 SV Cargo van needed 137 feet to stop from 60 mph which is a long distance considering that it was an empty cargo van.

Driving

From behind the wheel, the 2015 Nissan NV200 feels more like a car than a truck. And if you're used to large, lumbering plumber vans, it will seem like a revelation, especially in the way you can more easily park and maneuver around town. On the other hand, the NV200's small four-cylinder engine isn't the most powerful in the class, and there's no optional upgrade as in the Ford Transit Connect. Let's just say that with a full payload, the NV200's acceleration will not be swift.

Interior

Inside, the NV200 is long enough to fit a 6-foot ladder, wide enough to hold a standard 48-inch pallet between the rear wheelhouses, and almost 4.5 feet tall. Nissan has already done some of the work for you by providing standard integrated mounting points to allow the installation of racks and shelves without the need to drill into the van's walls. Those should give drivers an easy way of securing and organizing their tools and supplies. The SV trim also includes six cargo tie-down points for further versatility.

The passenger-side seat has an underseat storage tray, and the seatback can be folded down to increase cargo space or serve as a flat work table, whether for using a laptop to track paperwork or catching a quick lunch. The steering wheel doesn't telescope, which might make it more difficult to find a comfortable driving position. But one nod to modern tech is the available NissanConnect infotainment system, which includes a 5.8-inch color touchscreen.

Cargo capacity in the 2015 Nissan NV200 is 122.7 cubic feet, with a maximum payload of 1,480 pounds. That's certainly capable, but other small vans typically do a bit better. For comparison, the long-wheelbase Ford Transit Connect offers 130.6 cubic feet of space and a 1,620-pound payload. The Chevrolet City Express has the same specs as the NV200.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan NV200.

2.5
13 reviews
Poor quality control. Junk won’t last
Avacado,09/23/2015
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased my NV200 S new in 2015 with 12 miles on the odometer. Within the first couple of months I started to notice the lack of quality control on the van. Paint overspray from the factory on the dash, window seals warped. Exhaust hanger was defective, rattles when it’s cold. Wasn’t too worried about the cosmetic stuff. Then both sliding doors wouldn’t close right. Dealer replaced a few parts, still didn’t work right. I get a feeling the structure isn’t stiff enough, when the body flexes, it ruins the rails/latch alignment. Valve stem on 1 wheel randomly froze at 30k miles. Replaced under warranty. 45k miles, CVT occasionally kicks when taking off. Rear of the van eventually started creaking when turning on uneven surfaces. All the doors would freeze in cold temps. There wasn’t water in the cylinders/door jam. van was dry, they just froze because it’s junk. Even with warranty, dealer still charged $89 diagnosis fee just to tell me it’s normal for the locks to freeze, and normal to slam the sliding doors “because it’s a work truck”. So glad I sold that POS. I can’t see the CVT lasting more than 75k before it starts having major issues. Engine was reliable for 4 years/45k miles, so I give it 2 stars. I would never buy that Nissan junk again.
Very Reliable vehicle
Jose,04/17/2016
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Some minor issues when first bought such as steering noises and vibrations at around 15k miles and tire wear issues doe to the fact that they are too small, went to 2 size bigger and aluminum rims and problem solved. Now have 40k miles and haven't had a single problem with this vehicle, hope it stays that way.
Nice Alternative for Small Business
George Milev,03/11/2015
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I bought the NV 200 SV with the navigation and appearance package. The NV 200 is based on a car platform and feels more like a car than a truck. It has good fuel economy. Makes easily tight turns and has a lot of holes pre-drilled in the interior so you can install racks and stuff without the need to drill. It's probably the only light commercial truck with a 5 years, 60 thousand miles bumper to bumper warranty. Now, what can be better: the engine is under powered. The voice command system is useless as it misinterprets command all the time, the audio system is archaic, the tires feel flimsy and the back up camera doesn't have a sonar. No mechanical problems so far. Good and reliable city van. Not good for highway driving.
Replaced Transmission at 120,000
Ls,09/29/2017
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Unfortunately our shop bought 4 Nissan NV200s. Transmission went out in the oldest one already and I'm still making payments. You CANNOT rebuild this transmission. Had to purchase a whole new one because of how they are built. Only a 12,000 warranty. My transmission mechanic of 12 years has said he is replacing Nissan Nv200 transmission all the time because they are using plastic pieces now and and cannot be rebuilt. We used to get our old Ford and Chevy Cargo transmissions rebuilt for less than $2400 and Hurst would give a 100,000 mile warranty on his work. I am now looking to dump the rest of these pieces of junk!! I still own a Ford with 350,000 miles that had the transmission rebuilt at 205,000 miles for $1800. Sorry Nissan, if Toyota had a cargo van, I would buy them and replace the NV200.
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Nissan NV200 features & specs

More about the 2015 Nissan NV200

Used 2015 Nissan NV200 Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan NV200 is offered in the following submodels: NV200 Minivan. Available styles include SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan NV200?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan NV200 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan NV200 SV is priced between $11,888 and$11,888 with odometer readings between 93684 and93684 miles.

