Vehicle overview

Small cargo vans are one of the best options for small business owners or fleet-vehicle managers who don't need the capacity of a traditional full-size van. These small vans still provide plenty of utility while remaining compact, easy to maneuver and relatively fuel-efficient. Now there's another option in this class, the 2013 Nissan NV200.

The NV200 is all new, and although the name may sound familiar, this is an entirely different design from its big brother, the Nissan NV. Unlike the trucklike NV, this smaller cargo van is car-based, with everyday practicality in mind. Nissan designed the NV200 off the same platform as the Nissan Cube and Versa, so it will likely be much more agile and fuel-efficient in town, and more suitable on the highway than the typical full-size van.

For power, the NV200 relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that generates 131 horsepower. Even for a modern small sedan, this would be pretty underwhelming, so acceleration is going to be slow, especially if the van is loaded up with cargo. Still, the NV200 has some thoughtful features, including 40/60-split rear cargo doors (the left side is smaller to reduce street-side intrusion when open), a low cargo floor and some useful convenience and technology features to make on-the-job tasks easier.

The 2013 Nissan NV200 is designed to be a capable and economic competitor to the 2013 Ford Transit Connect and the 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman. Compared to these models, the design of the Nissan NV200 looks much more European than its decidedly American rivals, and the interior cargo space suffers slightly for it. And like the Ford, the NV200's four-cylinder is pretty mediocre in terms of power (though fuel economy is best in class). Overall, though, we think small businesses or fleet operators will find the NV200 a smart choice for a small commercial van.