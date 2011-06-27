  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV200
  4. Used 2013 Nissan NV200
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2013 Nissan NV200 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Competitive price
  • maneuverable around town
  • easy to load cargo area.
  • Slow acceleration
  • less cargo space than its rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Nissan NV200 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price
$9,906
Used NV200 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Nissan NV200 has less cargo space and power than its main competitors, but it starts off at a lower price and is likely ideal for commercial operators or small business owners.

Vehicle overview

Small cargo vans are one of the best options for small business owners or fleet-vehicle managers who don't need the capacity of a traditional full-size van. These small vans still provide plenty of utility while remaining compact, easy to maneuver and relatively fuel-efficient. Now there's another option in this class, the 2013 Nissan NV200.

The NV200 is all new, and although the name may sound familiar, this is an entirely different design from its big brother, the Nissan NV. Unlike the trucklike NV, this smaller cargo van is car-based, with everyday practicality in mind. Nissan designed the NV200 off the same platform as the Nissan Cube and Versa, so it will likely be much more agile and fuel-efficient in town, and more suitable on the highway than the typical full-size van.

For power, the NV200 relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that generates 131 horsepower. Even for a modern small sedan, this would be pretty underwhelming, so acceleration is going to be slow, especially if the van is loaded up with cargo. Still, the NV200 has some thoughtful features, including 40/60-split rear cargo doors (the left side is smaller to reduce street-side intrusion when open), a low cargo floor and some useful convenience and technology features to make on-the-job tasks easier.

The 2013 Nissan NV200 is designed to be a capable and economic competitor to the 2013 Ford Transit Connect and the 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman. Compared to these models, the design of the Nissan NV200 looks much more European than its decidedly American rivals, and the interior cargo space suffers slightly for it. And like the Ford, the NV200's four-cylinder is pretty mediocre in terms of power (though fuel economy is best in class). Overall, though, we think small businesses or fleet operators will find the NV200 a smart choice for a small commercial van.

2013 Nissan NV200 models

The 2013 Nissan NV200 is a compact work van designed for commercial usage and available in S and SV trims. Standard on the S trim level are 15-inch steel wheels, 40/60 split rear cargo doors, manual sliding rear side doors, power front windows and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary input jack. Cruise control is optional for the S. The SV includes all of the above plus power locks, keyless entry and added cargo area tie-down points.

Available for both S and SV is the Back Door Glass package, which adds rear privacy glass, a rearview mirror and rear defroster. Bluetooth phone connectivity is a stand-alone option. For the SV, the Technology package adds a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, a rearview camera, voice controls, satellite radio, Pandora radio functionality, a USB input, Bluetooth audio connectivity and hands-free text messaging assist. An Exterior Appearance package is also available for the SV; it adds wheel covers and body-color bumpers, mirrors and door handles.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Nissan NV200 is an all-new, front-wheel-drive compact cargo van.

Performance & mpg

A 2.0-liter four cylinder is the only engine available in the Nissan NV200. It produces 131 hp and 139 pound-feet of torque. Transmitting power to the front wheels is a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Nissan estimates fuel economy to be 24 mpg for combined city/highway driving, which is better than the Ram C/V or Transit Connect.

Safety

Standard safety features on the Nissan NV200 include antilock brakes (front disc/rear drum), traction and stability control, side curtain airbags and front seat side-impact airbags.

Driving

We haven't had the chance to drive the 2013 Nissan NV200 yet, but we expect it will be a welcome addition to a market that has seen very few updates or changes over the years. Its sleek design, versatile interior and possibilities for customization are promising. Its small four-cylinder engine will likely prove underpowered while fully loaded, and the ride quality will likely suffer under its maximum weight capacity. But given what's expected of this workhorse, overall performance should be perfectly adequate.

Interior

On the interior, Nissan has already done some of the work for you by providing standard integrated mounting points to allow the installation of racks and shelves without the need to drill into the walls of the van. The mounting points paired with the six optional cargo hooks should give drivers an easy solution for securing their tools or supplies.

Cargo capacity in the 2013 Nissan NV200 is 122.7 cubic feet, with a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds. Compared to the 135 cubic feet of space and 1,600-pound payload in the Ford Transit Connect and the 144.4 cubic feet of space and 1,800-pound payload of the Ram C/V Tradesman, the NV200 is modest but still capable.

The cabin of the NV200 seems to have been designed with the driver in mind, with multiple storage areas, a six-way adjustable driver seat and a center console featuring laptop/hanging file folder storage. The passenger-side seat has an underseat storage tray and the seat itself will also fold down to increase cargo space. It can also serve as a work station via the seatback's large built-in tray that will accommodate most laptops or lunch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan NV200.

5(66%)
4(0%)
3(16%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

NV200 First Impression
cal18,08/11/2013
Yes, it only has a little over 100 miles, but after comparison to the Transit Connect, I decided to bring one home today. Better fit and finish, better ride and handling and priced less with the options. It is a peppy little van and it is deceivingly quick with CVT transmission. It doesn't seem quick but it pulls like an electric car, no shifting!. We got 30 mpg average on the trip home with A/C on and a 2000 foot elevation gain in 75 miles. I will update in a few weeks.
Great small cargo van
demp223,04/23/2014
I purchased this vehicle for my business Oct 2013 and could not be happier. Bought fully loaded SV with all options. I have been using full size Ford and Chevy vans for over 20 yrs in auto glass trade and the Nissan's tall interior height combined with low floor make life much easier on the back. Averaging 25 mpg mixed and hitting 32 highway regularly. CVT transmission is very smooth and vehicle is sporty to drive around with little bit wider tire/rim combo 205/55/16. Factory headlights are plenty bright and wide,HID conversion not needed. Fairly quiet ride for cargo van. Great view of road especially out side glass compared Transit with 2 piece side with bar.
Great Cargo Van at a Great Price.
sdesteuben@gmail.com,09/24/2015
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2013 has a very short warrentee 3/36k but the 2014- is 6/100k I would stick with the 2014 or newer for the reason only. otherwise they seem to be identical. I have owned two of these so far. If you rotate the tires and get alignments, like they suggest, the tires do not wear out quickly. Also to mention this van has a GVW of 4500lbs which is fairly light. If you over load this little thing you will squat the rear end, and because it has a solid axle the tires will toe out and wear funny. There are only 2 tires in the USA you can get for this van, both from nissan, one winter, one summer. Don't go the after market route as these are Load rated C tires which this van needs. This is not a bad thing though both tires are actually rather good tires and not over expensive. I was in a serious accident with one of my two vans... now i only have one. My van was hit by a 1 ton truck from behind and pushed us into something and hit us again. Our van was seriously damaged. The truck was damaged but not nearly as much as the van. That being said a 3000lb van was hit by a 1 ton truck and we were perfectly fine. The Van protected us from what could have been serious injuries. I am in the process of replacing the van. Love these NV's
Bad rear axle and tires
junkvan,12/17/2014
It is very golf cart like but it get the job done. I have owned it for about a year and put 15000 miles on it. I carry about 400 lbs in the rear for work. No problem getting around with it loaded. The problem is the rear axle and tires. The camber is off on both side and it has chewed up the tires. there is no adjustment and the dealer says its in spec, and also that I need to replace the tires because they are chewed up. They want $200 ea for tires.
See all 6 reviews of the 2013 Nissan NV200
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2013 Nissan NV200 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Nissan NV200

Used 2013 Nissan NV200 Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan NV200 is offered in the following submodels: NV200 Minivan. Available styles include SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan NV200?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan NV200 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan NV200 SV is priced between $9,906 and$9,906 with odometer readings between 60811 and60811 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Nissan NV200s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan NV200 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 NV200s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,906 and mileage as low as 60811 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan NV200.

Can't find a used 2013 Nissan NV200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NV200 for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,020.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,004.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NV200 for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,560.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,605.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan NV200?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan NV200 lease specials

Related Used 2013 Nissan NV200 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles