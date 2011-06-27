Used 2016 Nissan NV200 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Rear Door Glass Packageyes
Cruise Control Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Interior Options
Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System Packageyes
All Season Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
Exterior Options
Sliding Door Glass Package (Passenger Side)yes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Sonar Systemyes
Splash Guards (4-Piece Set)yes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity122.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3260 lbs.
Gross weight4751 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place122.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1480 lbs.
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length186.3 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height73.7 in.
EPA interior volume178.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.2 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fresh Powder
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red
  • Graphite Blue
Interior Colors
  • Grey, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
185/60R15 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
