  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV200
  4. 2021 Nissan NV200

2021 Nissan NV200

MSRP range: $23,530 - $24,580
Nissan NV200 SV Cargo Minivan Exterior Shown
+14
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan NV200
VIEW OFFERS
NissanCommercialVehicles.com
MSRP$24,625
Edmunds suggests you pay$24,625
Start Price Checker
2 for sale near you
Build & PriceAd
NissanCommercialVehicles.com

2021 Nissan NV200 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Four-cylinder engine achieves high fuel economy
  • Small size makes for easy maneuvering
  • Low load floor helps with cargo loading
  • Long stopping distances in panic-braking situations
  • Interior materials are plain and feel low-quality
  • Less power and cargo space than rivals
  • Cruise control now standard on base S trim
  • Rear parking sensors added to SV models
  • Part of the first NV200 generation introduced for 2013
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Nissan NV200 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 NV200
S and SV
$23,080
See All Trims
NissanCommercialVehicles.com
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all NV200 lease offers
2021 Nissan NV200 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan NV200.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Nissan NV200
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013

    Features & Specs

    S 4dr Minivan features & specs
    S 4dr Minivan
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$23,530
    MPG 24 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower131 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    SV 4dr Minivan features & specs
    SV 4dr Minivan
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$24,580
    MPG 24 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower131 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Nissan NV200 features & specs
    Ad
    Build Your NV200
    Select Color: 
    Nissan NV200 for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013

    FAQ

    Is the Nissan NV200 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 NV200 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan NV200 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the NV200 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NV200 has 122.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan NV200. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Nissan NV200?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Nissan NV200:

    • Cruise control now standard on base S trim
    • Rear parking sensors added to SV models
    • Part of the first NV200 generation introduced for 2013
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan NV200 reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan NV200 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NV200. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NV200's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Nissan NV200 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Nissan NV200 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 NV200 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Nissan NV200?

    The least-expensive 2021 Nissan NV200 is the 2021 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,530.

    Other versions include:

    • S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,530
    • SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,580
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan NV200?

    If you're interested in the Nissan NV200, the next question is, which NV200 model is right for you? NV200 variants include S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of NV200 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Nissan NV200

    2021 Nissan NV200 Overview

    The 2021 Nissan NV200 is offered in the following submodels: NV200 Minivan. Available styles include S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Nissan NV200?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Nissan NV200 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 NV200.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Nissan NV200 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 NV200 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Nissan NV200?

    2021 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Nissan NV200s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Nissan NV200 for sale near. There are currently 19 new 2021 NV200s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,890 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Nissan NV200. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,069 on a used or CPO 2021 NV200 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Nissan NV200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan NV200 for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,762.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,637.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Nissan NV200?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Nissan lease specials

    Related 2021 Nissan NV200 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles