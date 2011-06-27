  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan NV200 Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(33%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Nv200 Style, dependability and great fuel mileage

Tommy, 03/19/2019
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I bought this van a few months ago. I read some not so good reviews. I love this van. I fit everything that was in my Astro Van in this Nv200.. Sure it is cheaply made, but I got it at a great price and it does everything I want it to do. It is not super fast but will go as fast as I want to go. It gets super gas mileage. I put aftermarket 16 inch wheels on it and Michelin Tires and it drives and looks great. It is all I can ask for.If they came with normal tires and wheels from the factory they would sell many more of them.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
exactely what I needed

Akram Farooq, 04/18/2017
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
It's an ideal van for my small business

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
n/a

Lemon_NV200_Tampa Bay, 06/08/2016
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
n/a

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
