Overall rating

Being a compact cargo van can, the 2017 Nissan NV200 can squeeze through congested traffic and slip into those smallish curbside parking spots that would leave drivers of larger vans circling the block. This Nissan (and its Chevrolet City Express twin) is also significantly more fuel-efficient than traditional cargo vans, as the EPA says to expect 25 mpg in combined driving.

Perhaps the best thing about the NV200, though, is that you don't have to sacrifice too much in the way of capability to enjoy these other benefits. The small van's cargo hold will fit a full-size standard pallet between the rear wheelwells and swallow almost 1,500 pounds of whatever payload you have that needs hauling. The main downside to the NV200 is its underwhelming performance. Some competing vans offer gutsier engines and more feature-rich interiors.