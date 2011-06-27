2017 Nissan NV200 Review
Pros & Cons
- Four-cylinder engine provides high fuel economy
- Small size makes it easy to maneuver
- Less power and cargo space than rivals
- Low-quality interior materials
- Long panic-stop braking distance
Being a compact cargo van can, the 2017 Nissan NV200 can squeeze through congested traffic and slip into those smallish curbside parking spots that would leave drivers of larger vans circling the block. This Nissan (and its Chevrolet City Express twin) is also significantly more fuel-efficient than traditional cargo vans, as the EPA says to expect 25 mpg in combined driving.
Perhaps the best thing about the NV200, though, is that you don't have to sacrifice too much in the way of capability to enjoy these other benefits. The small van's cargo hold will fit a full-size standard pallet between the rear wheelwells and swallow almost 1,500 pounds of whatever payload you have that needs hauling. The main downside to the NV200 is its underwhelming performance. Some competing vans offer gutsier engines and more feature-rich interiors.
2017 Nissan NV200 models
The 2017 Nissan NV200 is a two-passenger compact cargo van that's designed for commercial use. It's offered in S and SV trims. The S is sparsely equipped but has an affordable price to compensate. The SV is more upscale and can be fitted with more optional features. All come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque), a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive.
Standard features on the S model include 15-inch steel wheels, sliding side doors, 40/60-split rear cargo doors, wide-angle spotter mirrors, air-conditioning, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, power windows and door locks, and a two-speaker audio system. Options for the S trim include cruise control and Bluetooth phone connectivity.
The SV adds heated power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet and six cargo area tie-down hooks. The SV also offers more options, including a Technology package that adds a rearview camera, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, smartphone app integration, voice controls, navigation, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an enhanced audio system, a USB-iPod interface and satellite radio.
Optional on both the S and SV are right-hand side and rear door windows with privacy glass and wire mesh guards, rear parking sensors, a rear defroster and an interior rearview mirror.
- Rearview Monitor
- Optional for the SV, this rearview camera makes it easier to see what's behind you.
- Rear Sonar Sensors
- These optional parking sensors provide an audible warning when you get close to an object while backing up.
