Consumer Rating
(3)
2017 Nissan NV200 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Four-cylinder engine provides high fuel economy
  • Small size makes it easy to maneuver
  • Less power and cargo space than rivals
  • Low-quality interior materials
  • Long panic-stop braking distance
Used NV200 for Sale
Which NV200 does Edmunds recommend?

Picking a 2017 Nissan NV200 largely comes down to getting a version that matches your needs. As a basic work van, the NV200 S will work out fine as it comes with a decent set of features, including air-conditioning and power windows and locks. To get more a more comfortable and convenient van for the driver, you'll want to pick the SV. It's the only way to get the optional touchscreen infotainment display that includes a USB-digital media interface.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Being a compact cargo van can, the 2017 Nissan NV200 can squeeze through congested traffic and slip into those smallish curbside parking spots that would leave drivers of larger vans circling the block. This Nissan (and its Chevrolet City Express twin) is also significantly more fuel-efficient than traditional cargo vans, as the EPA says to expect 25 mpg in combined driving.

Perhaps the best thing about the NV200, though, is that you don't have to sacrifice too much in the way of capability to enjoy these other benefits. The small van's cargo hold will fit a full-size standard pallet between the rear wheelwells and swallow almost 1,500 pounds of whatever payload you have that needs hauling. The main downside to the NV200 is its underwhelming performance. Some competing vans offer gutsier engines and more feature-rich interiors.

2017 Nissan NV200 models

The 2017 Nissan NV200 is a two-passenger compact cargo van that's designed for commercial use. It's offered in S and SV trims. The S is sparsely equipped but has an affordable price to compensate. The SV is more upscale and can be fitted with more optional features. All come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque), a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive.

Standard features on the S model include 15-inch steel wheels, sliding side doors, 40/60-split rear cargo doors, wide-angle spotter mirrors, air-conditioning, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, power windows and door locks, and a two-speaker audio system. Options for the S trim include cruise control and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

The SV adds heated power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet and six cargo area tie-down hooks. The SV also offers more options, including a Technology package that adds a rearview camera, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, smartphone app integration, voice controls, navigation, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an enhanced audio system, a USB-iPod interface and satellite radio.

Optional on both the S and SV are right-hand side and rear door windows with privacy glass and wire mesh guards, rear parking sensors, a rear defroster and an interior rearview mirror.

Driving

The NV200 is surprisingly un-trucklike on the road. It feels downright agile compared to traditional vans, and its small size makes it easy to slip into tight places. But the four-cylinder's performance is anemic, especially if you've got a lot of heavy cargo aboard.

Acceleration

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes 131 horsepower and is paired to a CVT. Unladen, this combo is enough to maintain good momentum in typical driving, but it could use more power for large loads. In our testing, it accelerated from 60 mph in 10.0 seconds.

Braking

The NV's braking is perfectly fine for everyday driving applications. The pedal is reasonably firm and predictable. But in our simulated panic-braking test, it stopped from 60 mph in 137 feet, which is long, considering how small this van is.

Handling

A lack of roll stiffness keeps the NV calm and predictable in normal driving. Because of this it leans considerably through corners, amplified by a high center of gravity. But in most situations you won't notice how soft it is.

Drivability

The high profile and boxy shape of this 3,280-pound van make it susceptible to crosswinds. Initial turn-in is quick, which is helpful when making low-speed parking lot maneuvers.

Comfort

The NV200, and the base S version in particular, doesn't offer much in the way of creature comforts. Settle into the driver seat, and the tilt-only steering wheel may make it hard for you to find an ideal driving position.

Seat comfort

A lack of steering wheel adjustment will negatively impact the ability of some to find a comfortable driving position. The sloping door panel design makes for a poor armrest. There is a center armrest for the driver only.

Ride comfort

The ride quality is average on a scale of work vans and trucks, and that's with the small, 15-inch tires. The ride will also be affected if you load the van to its max payload.

Interior

The interior is stark. There isn't a lot of "stuff" inside the cabin. But controls are simple yet effective, and access to the front seats is easy. The cargo area is equally accessible with a low load floor.

Ease of use

The instrument panel gauges are pretty basic, and the controls are a collection of dials, easy-to-use knobs and clearly marked buttons. The fuel-filler neck is very low. Six-footers will need to bend down awkwardly to fuel the van.

Getting in/getting out

The front doors open to nearly 90 degrees for great access to the front seats. Sliding cargo doors on either side open fully for access to the load area. The rear barn doors also open 90 degrees or more.

Visibility

Large side-view mirrors with blind-spot bubbles are useful. Visibility is limited, obviously, if the van doesn't come with the optional door or panel windows. A rear camera is optional.

Quality

There were some squeaks and rattles from the cargo area. We consider this borderline acceptable given the nature of the vehicle and the fact that even the smallest of noises is amplified when the van is empty.

Utility

The NV200's cargo hold offers 122.7 cubic feet of space, with a maximum payload of 1,480 pounds. Though that's not bad, to put those numbers into perspective, the Ram ProMaster City checks in at 131.7 cubic feet and 1,883 pounds of payload. The SV model makes securing cargo easy with its half-dozen standard tie-down points.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan NV200.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(34%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very rough ride.
jsin,07/14/2018
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Not real fast, but accelerates fine. Great cargo room...but the seats are hard and extremely uncomfortable during extended driving . Poor build quality. Very tin-can like and the body creaks during turns. HORRIBLE suspension...train tracks will launch you out of your seat.
Best in the west for hauling our gear and us!
Janet,01/13/2018
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
DO your research if you are going to buy from dealers. Drive each van. We were surprised at how different the Nissan is from the Ford and the Ram even though all three are mini cargo vans. Watch Youtube to find out just how to negotiate. It's amazing how much we learned in a short period of time.
Utility box
SPS,05/25/2020
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Very basic van which is expected. Very loud road noise. Nothing out there compares to a chevy and astro. Drives through anything. Dont think this would drive through a pothole. I had high Hope's. Gonna look into a truck instead. Gas mileage ain't that much better. Definitely not worth going in debt for.
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 Nissan NV200
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan NV200 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the NV200 models:

Rearview Monitor
Optional for the SV, this rearview camera makes it easier to see what's behind you.
Rear Sonar Sensors
These optional parking sensors provide an audible warning when you get close to an object while backing up.

More about the 2017 Nissan NV200

Used 2017 Nissan NV200 Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan NV200 is offered in the following submodels: NV200 Minivan. Available styles include SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan NV200?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan NV200 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S is priced between $15,290 and$16,973 with odometer readings between 35388 and58520 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV is priced between $16,000 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 45889 and45889 miles.

