2018 Nissan NV200 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Four-cylinder engine achieves high fuel economy
  • Small size makes it easy to maneuver
  • Offers less power and cargo space than rivals
  
  • Interior materials feel low-quality and plain
  • Requires a long distance to stop in panic-braking situations
$13,989 - $21,998
Which NV200 does Edmunds recommend?

Choosing the right 2018 Nissan NV200 comes down to knowing your needs. The NV200 S will work fine as a basic work van since it comes with a decent set of features, including air conditioning and power windows and locks.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Nissan's NV200 small cargo van can squeeze through congested traffic and slip into those small curbside parking spots that leave larger vans circling the block. This Nissan (and its Chevrolet City Express twin) is also significantly more fuel-efficient than those full-size cargo vans; the EPA says it can return 25 mpg in combined city and highway driving.

For light-duty commercial business use, the NV200 should be sufficient. The small van's cargo hold will fit a full-size standard pallet between the rear wheelwells and swallow almost 1,500 pounds of whatever payload you need to haul. It's also one of the most affordable cargo vans on the market.

The NV200 has some downsides, though. Its performance is underwhelming — some competing vans offer gutsier engines — and its interior is utilitarian to a fault. Most other small cargo vans offer more interior room, too. Still, if you need an inexpensive cargo van, the NV200 is worth checking out.

2018 Nissan NV200 models

The 2018 Nissan NV200 is a two-passenger compact cargo van designed for commercial use. It's offered in S and SV trims. The sparsely equipped S is priced accordingly, while the SV is more upscale and can be fitted with more optional features. Both come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque), a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive.

Standard features on the S model include 15-inch steel wheels, sliding side doors, 40/60-split swing-out rear cargo doors, wide-angle spotter mirrors, air conditioning, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, power windows and door locks, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a two-speaker audio system, a USB input, and a 5-inch color display for controlling audio and phone functions. Cruise control and rear parking sensors are optional.

The SV offers heated power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet, and six cargo area tie-down hooks. The SV also presents more options, including a Navigation package that adds navigation, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, voice controls, smartphone app integration and satellite radio.

Optional on both the S and SV are right-hand side and rear door windows with privacy glass and wire mesh guards, rear parking sensors, a rear defroster and an interior rearview mirror.

Driving

The NV200 is easy to drive. It feels downright agile compared to traditional vans, and its small size makes it easy to slip into tight places. But the four-cylinder engine's performance is anemic, especially with heavy cargo aboard.

Acceleration

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes 131 horsepower and is paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Unladen, this combo is enough to maintain good momentum in typical driving, but it could use more power for large loads. In our testing, it covered 0-60 mph in 10 seconds.

Braking

The NV200's braking is perfectly fine for everyday driving applications. The pedal is reasonably firm and predictable. But in our simulated panic-braking test, it stopped from 60 mph in 137 feet, which is long, considering how light this van is.

Handling

The NV200 leans considerably when you're going around turns, a characteristic amplified by the van's high center of gravity. But in most situations, you won't notice how soft it is.

Drivability

The high profile and boxy shape of this cargo van make it susceptible to crosswinds. Initial turn-in is quick, which is helpful when making low-speed parking lot maneuvers.

Comfort

The NV200, and the base S version in particular, doesn't offer much in the way of creature comforts. Settle into the driver's seat, and the tilt-only steering wheel may make it hard for you to find an ideal driving position.

Seat comfort

A lack of steering wheel adjustment will negatively impact the ability of some to find a comfortable driving position. The sloping door panel design makes for a poor armrest. There is a center armrest for the driver only.

Ride comfort

As work vans and trucks go, the NV200's ride quality is average, and that's with the small 15-inch tires. The ride will also be affected if you load the van to its max payload.

Interior

The interior is stark and the cabin is sparse. But the controls are simple and effective, and access to the front seats is easy. The cargo area is equally accessible with a low load floor.

Ease of use

The instrument panel gauges are pretty basic, and the controls are a collection of dials, easy-to-use knobs and clearly marked buttons. The fuel-filler neck is very low. Six-footers will need to bend down awkwardly to fuel the van.

Getting in/getting out

Access to the front seats is easy. The sliding cargo doors on either side open fully for access to the load area. The rear cargo doors open up to a maximum 180 degrees.

Visibility

The large sideview mirrors with blind-spot mirror inserts are useful. Visibility is obviously limited if the van doesn't come with the optional door or panel windows. A rearview camera is optional.

Quality

In our test van, we observed some squeaks and rattles from the cargo area. We consider this borderline acceptable given the nature of the vehicle and the fact that even the smallest of noises is amplified when the van is empty.

Utility

The NV200's cargo hold offers 122.7 cubic feet of space, with a maximum payload of 1,480 pounds — not bad. But by comparison, the Ram ProMaster City checks in at 131.7 cubic feet and 1,886 pounds of payload. The SV model makes securing cargo easy with a half-dozen standard tie-down points.

Technology

A rearview camera becomes a standard feature for 2018. Optional on the SV trim is a navigation package that includes a bigger touchscreen display and satellite radio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan NV200.

2.0
1 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nissan NV 200 timing chain
G. Martin,12/05/2018
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
If you are looking for a commercial van, don't buy a Nissan. My timing chain broke at only 147000 miles. The dealer did all oil changes and required maintenance. The chain should last the life of the engine, which according to everyone I talked to at Nissan is only as long as the warranty. Nissan does not stand by their vehicles and I will never by another one.
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Nissan NV200
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Nissan NV200 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the NV200 models:

Rearview Monitor
Now a standard feature for 2018 models, this rearview camera makes it easier to see what's behind you.
Rear Sonar Sensors
These optional parking sensors put out an audible warning when you get close to an object while backing up.
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Especially useful for a cargo-hauling van, this system monitors tire pressure and can alert the driver about potential air leaks.

More about the 2018 Nissan NV200

Used 2018 Nissan NV200 Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan NV200 is offered in the following submodels: NV200 Minivan. Available styles include SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan NV200?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan NV200 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV is priced between $13,989 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 2808 and70810 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan NV200 S is priced between $16,488 and$16,488 with odometer readings between 40689 and40689 miles.

Which used 2018 Nissan NV200s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Nissan NV200 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2018 NV200s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,989 and mileage as low as 2808 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Nissan NV200.

