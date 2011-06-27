Overall rating

Nissan's NV200 small cargo van can squeeze through congested traffic and slip into those small curbside parking spots that leave larger vans circling the block. This Nissan (and its Chevrolet City Express twin) is also significantly more fuel-efficient than those full-size cargo vans; the EPA says it can return 25 mpg in combined city and highway driving.

For light-duty commercial business use, the NV200 should be sufficient. The small van's cargo hold will fit a full-size standard pallet between the rear wheelwells and swallow almost 1,500 pounds of whatever payload you need to haul. It's also one of the most affordable cargo vans on the market.

The NV200 has some downsides, though. Its performance is underwhelming — some competing vans offer gutsier engines — and its interior is utilitarian to a fault. Most other small cargo vans offer more interior room, too. Still, if you need an inexpensive cargo van, the NV200 is worth checking out.