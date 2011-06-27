2018 Nissan NV200 Review
- Four-cylinder engine achieves high fuel economy
- Small size makes it easy to maneuver
- Offers less power and cargo space than rivals
- Interior materials feel low-quality and plain
- Requires a long distance to stop in panic-braking situations
Nissan's NV200 small cargo van can squeeze through congested traffic and slip into those small curbside parking spots that leave larger vans circling the block. This Nissan (and its Chevrolet City Express twin) is also significantly more fuel-efficient than those full-size cargo vans; the EPA says it can return 25 mpg in combined city and highway driving.
For light-duty commercial business use, the NV200 should be sufficient. The small van's cargo hold will fit a full-size standard pallet between the rear wheelwells and swallow almost 1,500 pounds of whatever payload you need to haul. It's also one of the most affordable cargo vans on the market.
The NV200 has some downsides, though. Its performance is underwhelming — some competing vans offer gutsier engines — and its interior is utilitarian to a fault. Most other small cargo vans offer more interior room, too. Still, if you need an inexpensive cargo van, the NV200 is worth checking out.
2018 Nissan NV200 models
The 2018 Nissan NV200 is a two-passenger compact cargo van designed for commercial use. It's offered in S and SV trims. The sparsely equipped S is priced accordingly, while the SV is more upscale and can be fitted with more optional features. Both come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque), a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive.
Standard features on the S model include 15-inch steel wheels, sliding side doors, 40/60-split swing-out rear cargo doors, wide-angle spotter mirrors, air conditioning, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, power windows and door locks, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a two-speaker audio system, a USB input, and a 5-inch color display for controlling audio and phone functions. Cruise control and rear parking sensors are optional.
The SV offers heated power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet, and six cargo area tie-down hooks. The SV also presents more options, including a Navigation package that adds navigation, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, voice controls, smartphone app integration and satellite radio.
Optional on both the S and SV are right-hand side and rear door windows with privacy glass and wire mesh guards, rear parking sensors, a rear defroster and an interior rearview mirror.
- Rearview Monitor
- Now a standard feature for 2018 models, this rearview camera makes it easier to see what's behind you.
- Rear Sonar Sensors
- These optional parking sensors put out an audible warning when you get close to an object while backing up.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Especially useful for a cargo-hauling van, this system monitors tire pressure and can alert the driver about potential air leaks.
