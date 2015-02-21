Used 2014 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me
236 listings
- 107,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,757$2,545 Below Market
- 91,931 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$1,002 Below Market
- 94,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,086 Below Market
- 93,607 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,990$1,100 Below Market
- 123,126 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
- 112,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
- 184,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,997
- 75,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900
- 120,009 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,692
- 103,598 miles
$8,990
- 69,543 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,991
- 164,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 74,334 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,581$1,648 Below Market
- 65,171 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500
- 44,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,639$2,027 Below Market
- 139,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,488$1,058 Below Market
- 80,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000$1,770 Below Market
- 88,500 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV200
penguin10,02/21/2015
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased this van after a bit of research. Every car has a few people that can't be made happy. I now have 17000 miles and bald tires. I didn't think much of it until I tried to buy new ones. Nissan dealers have the only load rated tires in the required size and they are quite proud of them. I discussed changing wheel size with my service advisor and any modification would void my warranty. $100/month for tires. The interior heat and air are very weak. The engine performance seemed good enough at test drive, but try carrying a light load and it is painfully, if not dangerously slow.
