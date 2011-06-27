Vehicle overview

Like Coke and Pepsi for soda, there have traditionally been two segment favorites for full-size vans: the Chevy Express (and its GMC Savana twin) and the Ford E-Series. But for 2012, Nissan is hoping to shake things up with its all-new 2012 Nissan NV van.

There would seem to be room for improvement, since the Chevy and Ford haven't changed that much since Chevy Van was a top 10 single. Their snub-nose architecture and lack of a high-roof option can mean limited legroom, sore backs (from stooping) and bonked heads. Only the European-influenced Mercedes-Benz-built Sprinter offers a high-roof option, but it's also expensive and arguably underpowered. The Nissan NV promises to offer the best of both worlds.

The NV will come in three models (1500, 2500 and 3500), two roof heights (standard and high-top), two trims (S and SV) and with two strong engines (V6 and V8). By using an SUV/pickup-like front end, the Nissan NV provides more spacious footwells than the typical big van. And the high-roof option allows even those up to 6-foot-3 tall to stand up inside the truck. Other key features, such as the available massive center console box that can accommodate hanging files and a laptop computer, further make it an amenable ally for small businesses.

Compared to the E-Series and Express, the NV provides more driver and passenger space, more pleasant driving dynamics and more practicality via the available tall roof. It's also priced very competitively. Pitted against the Sprinter, the NV provides more power for hauling and towing (up to 9,500 pounds) while listing for about $10,000 less. True, there's no diesel engine option or passenger van configuration offered yet, and reliability and service support are nascent. But by offering the burly work capability of the traditional American van and the practical advantages of an available high roof, the 2012 Nissan NV should be a solid pick for commercial users and fleet operators.