Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2012 Nissan NV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available high top
  • simple model and option structure
  • strong value proposition.
  • No diesel option
  • hard plastic in armrest areas.
List Price Range
$10,999 - $16,287
Used NV for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A tall roof option, a pair of capable engines, relatively pleasant driving dynamics and attractive pricing make the 2012 Nissan NV a solid new entry into the commercial van market.

Vehicle overview

Like Coke and Pepsi for soda, there have traditionally been two segment favorites for full-size vans: the Chevy Express (and its GMC Savana twin) and the Ford E-Series. But for 2012, Nissan is hoping to shake things up with its all-new 2012 Nissan NV van.

There would seem to be room for improvement, since the Chevy and Ford haven't changed that much since Chevy Van was a top 10 single. Their snub-nose architecture and lack of a high-roof option can mean limited legroom, sore backs (from stooping) and bonked heads. Only the European-influenced Mercedes-Benz-built Sprinter offers a high-roof option, but it's also expensive and arguably underpowered. The Nissan NV promises to offer the best of both worlds.

The NV will come in three models (1500, 2500 and 3500), two roof heights (standard and high-top), two trims (S and SV) and with two strong engines (V6 and V8). By using an SUV/pickup-like front end, the Nissan NV provides more spacious footwells than the typical big van. And the high-roof option allows even those up to 6-foot-3 tall to stand up inside the truck. Other key features, such as the available massive center console box that can accommodate hanging files and a laptop computer, further make it an amenable ally for small businesses.

Compared to the E-Series and Express, the NV provides more driver and passenger space, more pleasant driving dynamics and more practicality via the available tall roof. It's also priced very competitively. Pitted against the Sprinter, the NV provides more power for hauling and towing (up to 9,500 pounds) while listing for about $10,000 less. True, there's no diesel engine option or passenger van configuration offered yet, and reliability and service support are nascent. But by offering the burly work capability of the traditional American van and the practical advantages of an available high roof, the 2012 Nissan NV should be a solid pick for commercial users and fleet operators.

2012 Nissan NV models

The 2012 Nissan NV is a full-size cargo van available in three models: 1500, 2500 and 3500. The 1500 comes only with a standard roof, while the 2500 and 3500 offer a choice between a standard or high roof. They all have the same wheelbase and length, but as you move up in the model range, payload and towing capacities increase.

There are two trims. The base S comes with the bare necessities including cloth upholstery (with vinyl bolsters in high-wear areas), air-conditioning and a two-speaker audio system (with a CD player and auxiliary jack). The SV adds chrome exterior accents, full power features, upgraded audio (four speakers instead of two), cruise control and rear park assist. Available options (depending on trim) include rear door windows, a glass breakage sensor, a rearview camera and a Technology package (which includes satellite radio, Bluetooth, iPod connectivity and a rearview camera).

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Nissan NV is all-new.

Performance & mpg

Depending on model choice, the 2012 Nissan NV is available with either a 261-horsepower 4.0-liter V6 engine or a 317-hp 5.6-liter V8. The 1500 is V6 only, the 3500 is V8 only and the 2500 offers a choice of either. Both engines are paired to a five-speed automatic and all NVs are rear-wheel drive. Properly equipped, an NV 3500 has a payload capacity of 3,925 pounds and a maximum tow rating of 9,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Nissan NV include antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are optional. Also optional is a rearview monitor (which is mounted in the rearview mirror).

Driving

For its considerable size -- 18 inches longer than a Chevy Suburban -- the 2012 Nissan NV is fairly easy to handle, with good sight lines to each front corner, precise steering and wander-free tracking at freeway speeds.

Even when carrying a moderate load of building materials, the V6 provides smooth and ample performance on city streets and while merging onto freeways. As expected, the V8's thrust is more effortless and its performance less affected when the van is burdened with a full payload. With either engine, the automatic furnishes smooth and timely gearchanges.

When not loaded with cargo, the NV gives a decent ride; adding some payload softens it up a bit. Wind and noise levels are fairly muted for such a boxy vehicle, even at higher cruising speeds.

Interior

The NV's seats are well-shaped and firm enough to provide solid back and leg support on longer drives. The van's longer nose provides notably more space for the driver and front passenger's legs and feet than a typical van. The sun visors are huge and the available center console storage box is large enough to accommodate a laptop computer and hanging files.

All gauges and controls are large and intuitive and there are plenty of small cubbies for things like parking cards, cell phones and Power Bars. The four cupholders between the seats are generously sized for voluminous morning-size coffee cups. Unfortunately, Nissan uses industrial-grade plastic for the armrests and the console lid, a lone glaring defect in an otherwise comfortable cabin.

The NV cargo cabin sports nearly vertical side walls, which means more space inside for racks and such without encroaching on center walk-through space. Getting into the business end of the van is aided by rear doors that swing open 243 degrees (and stay open thanks to magnets on the van's sides), well-placed grab handles and a relatively low step-in height.

The standard-roof NV offers 234 cubic feet of cargo space, while the high-top version provides 323 cubes. In the latter, people up to 6-foot-3 can stand up straight. Six D-rings on the floor allow you to secure cargo, and each is rated for a tensile strength of 1,124 pounds. Integral mounting points (bolt holes) in the cargo area make the NV easy to modify with racks or mounts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan NV.

5(25%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck Not Perfect But Close
zonhonker,07/08/2012
I was driving to a chevy dealer to order a one ton cargo van. I have owned Chevys and been happy with them. I had a Ford Econoline and was not happy. On the way to the Chevy dealer I passed a Nissan dealer and decided to try the NV for the heck of it. I drive it one mile and it was all over. I bought it. I'm going to buy the passenger version pretty soon for my wife. Randomly, here are my thoughts...Great backup camera....much better than the ones on other cars I've had. The screen appears right on your rear view mirror so you don't have to look down at a dashboard screen....continued below...
2012 Nissan NV, 2500 SV, V6 Review
mikeprs,11/01/2011
Purchased 9/26/11 . No technology option. Got rear window package, floor mats package and side air bag package. Gas mileage is based on your driving habits. I drive speed limit and do not accelerate quickly. Get about 16.5 to 17 mpg in city and on flat highway, no wind, going 65 mph I get 21 mpg. This is with no shelving or cargo in back. The inovations are great. See the ads . Van is more quite on hwy and city roads compared to Ford E250. Stereo is so so. Cab area is good. Lots of room to stow your stuff out of sight. Drives like a truck not like a van. After installing shelves and cargo van drives smoother and you don't feel the bumps as much. Don't know how reliable it is yet.
2500 sv high roof
marvin356,12/22/2011
2012 sv2500 high roof 5.6 V8 all options. Great leg room, most comfortable truck I have owned. Insulated and panled inside. Fuel miliage not so good. Try to drive for best fuel miliage .13.2 mpg hand calc.
Stay Away!!
harley4life,06/29/2016
2500 S w/High Roof 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Worst experience ever. I wish we had listened to the reviews and stayed away from this truck. the electronic problems continue to be a problem from the first week. The bright side our dealer has worked with us (Nissan was bad) and found us a used Sprinter high top which already is better.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
More about the 2012 Nissan NV
More About This Model

Ask most anyone from age 18 to 80 to name a full-size cargo van and chances are good they'll say Ford Econoline (now called the E Series), Chevrolet Express or GMC Savana. And today's versions aren't much different from what roamed the roads when Chevy Van was a top 10 single. The snub-nose architecture of these vans means the engine intrudes somewhat into the passenger cabin (fortunately less so than in the early days), while the lack of a high-roof option means occasional sore backs (from stooping) and sore heads (from knocking one's noggin).

Yes, the high-roof Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has recently become available. But it is rather expensive and its relatively small (albeit fuel-efficient) turbodiesel engine isn't capable of heavy-duty hauling like the current old-school American vans. The folks at Nissan see an opportunity here, and it has given rise to the 2012 Nissan NV full-size van.

Although Nissan makes all sorts of commercial vehicles for worldwide use, the NV is the first to hit American soil. Three models (1500, 2500 and 3500); two roofs (standard and high top); two trims (S and SV); and two engines (V6 and V8) will be offered. Moving up through the models means increased work capacity (e.g. payloads and/or towing) The base S comes with the basics such as air conditioning and a CD player, while the SV adds chrome exterior accents, full power features, upgraded audio (four speakers instead of two), cruise control and rear park assist. Pricing ranges from $24,590 for the 1500 S to $29,790 for the 3500 SV.

We've briefly sampled a few NVs and even driven them to Home Depot and transported building materials, and we have come away impressed.

Compared to the slightly more expensive Econoline and Express/Savana, the 2012 Nissan NV doesn't offer a diesel engine option, but it does provide more driver and passenger space, more pleasant driving dynamics and of course more practicality via the available tall roof. And pitted against the Sprinter, the NV provides more power for hauling and towing (up to 9,500 pounds) while it lists for about $10,000 less.

By offering the burly work capability of the traditional American van, the practical advantages of an available high roof, pleasing on-road dynamics and very attractive pricing, we don't see how Nissan can miss with its new commercial vehicle.

Used 2012 Nissan NV Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan NV is offered in the following submodels: NV Van. Available styles include 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan NV?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan NV trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan NV 1500 S is priced between $10,999 and$10,999 with odometer readings between 172825 and172825 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV is priced between $16,287 and$16,287 with odometer readings between 114325 and114325 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Nissan NVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan NV for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 NVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,999 and mileage as low as 114325 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan NV.

Can't find a used 2012 Nissan NVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NV for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,609.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,971.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NV for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,916.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,313.

