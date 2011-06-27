  1. Home
Appraise this car

2018 Nissan NV Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 and V8 engine options deliver serious capability
  • Excellent seats are comfortable for the long haul
  • Simple model and options structure
  • No fuel-efficient diesel engine option available
  • Fewer body styles than some competitors
List Price
$24,999
Which NV Cargo does Edmunds recommend?

A number of available models, powerplants and options allow you to tailor the Nissan NV Cargo to your individual business needs. The base 1500 with the V6 engine is fine for light-duty work, but if you need to do heavy hauling and towing, the 2500 and 3500 models with the V8 engine are better choices. And if space allows, we recommend the high-roof versions for their added capacity and extra convenience.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Available in a wide range of models, including standard and high roofs and V6 or V8 power, the 2018 Nissan NV Cargo is a strong choice for shoppers in the market for a work van. It meets or exceeds the class average in hauling and towing capability.

The Nissan NV Cargo offers 234 cubic feet of cargo space in the standard-roof model and 323 cubic feet in the high-roof configuration. The 1500 version with the V6 engine is equipped to tow up to 6,900 pounds with a payload capacity of more than 2,700 pounds, while the 3500 with the V8 can tow up to 9,400 pounds and carry more than 3,800 pounds of cargo.

On the downside, the NV Cargo doesn't come in as many possible configurations as some rival vans, and its fuel economy is subpar. Overall, though, it's a capable choice for individuals or businesses in the market for a commercial work van.

2018 Nissan NV Cargo models

The 2018 Nissan NV Cargo is a full-size van that is available in three models (1500, 2500 and 3500) with increasing levels of hauling and towing capabilities. Within these models are three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The 1500 model comes only with a standard roof and a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower, 281 pound-feet of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. The 2500 model comes standard with this engine and is also eligible for a high roof and a 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed transmission as options. The 3500 can be had with either roof but comes only with the V8.

Standard feature highlights for the 1500 S trim include 17-inch steel wheels, power windows and door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, 5-inch color display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player. The 2500 S version also includes power-adjustable mirrors, two household power outlets, additional cargo lights, and storage bins under the driver seat and in the rear door.

Stepping up to the 1500 SV trim adds standard power-adjustable mirrors, rear parking sensors, a cargo mat, trim panels on the cargo walls, and a four-speaker stereo with redundant steering wheel controls. The 2500 SV also comes with a center console, cupholders and additional 12-volt power outlets. The top SL trim is available starting with the 2500 model and includes heated mirrors, chrome exterior trim, chrome wheels, a security system and an eight-way power driver seat.

Opting for the V8 in the SV and SL trim levels adds extendable tow mirrors, two front tow hooks, a prewired Class IV receiver hitch and a trailer brake controller. High-roof models add integrated roof-rack mounting points and an overhead console.

Bundled add-ons include the Back Door Glass package (rear windows with defrosters and a rearview mirror) and the Navigation package (navigation, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, NissanConnect mobile apps, voice recognition and satellite radio). Some features are available as options on various trims.

Trim tested

Edmunds has only limited experience with the Nissan NV. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The Nissan NV Cargo is a big van, but it's still a nice-handling machine. The ride quality is decent, and the engine-forward design allows the driver and passenger to stretch their legs. The V6 engine provides adequate performance, but the burly V8 makes everything seem easier.

Comfort

Like most work vans, the NV Cargo isn't exactly luxurious, but it provides a reasonably pleasant environment for two. And a variety of comfort and convenience options allow it to be upgraded. The noise levels are surprisingly subdued, at least for a commercial vehicle, at freeway speeds.

Interior

Typical of work vans, the NV Cargo's interior is more utilitarian than opulent. It boasts a pair of comfortable and supportive front seats, and the gauges and controls are easy to use. But, as is common for the class, there's quite a bit of hard, rather cheap-looking plastic throughout the cabin.

Utility

The NV's cargo area has attachment points that make it easy to fit racks, shelves and other equipment. Its low step-in height simplifies loading. And when it comes to hauling stuff, there's up to 234 cubic feet of cargo space in the standard-roof model and 323 cubic feet in high-roof configuration.

Technology

Standard equipment for the NV Cargo includes a rearview camera, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player. And the available Navigation package adds a nav system, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, NissanConnect mobile apps, voice recognition and satellite radio.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Nissan NV Cargo.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the NV Cargo models:

NissanConnect
Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision. Roadside assistance is also just a button push away.
Rearview Camera
Shows you what's behind the NV Cargo before you move. Useful because the NV has no standard rear windows.
Rear Sonar
Starts beeping if you're getting close to an object while reversing, and the beeping gets more frequent as you get closer.

Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo is offered in the following submodels: NV Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

