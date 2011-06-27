Overall rating

Available in a wide range of models, including standard and high roofs and V6 or V8 power, the 2018 Nissan NV Cargo is a strong choice for shoppers in the market for a work van. It meets or exceeds the class average in hauling and towing capability.

The Nissan NV Cargo offers 234 cubic feet of cargo space in the standard-roof model and 323 cubic feet in the high-roof configuration. The 1500 version with the V6 engine is equipped to tow up to 6,900 pounds with a payload capacity of more than 2,700 pounds, while the 3500 with the V8 can tow up to 9,400 pounds and carry more than 3,800 pounds of cargo.

On the downside, the NV Cargo doesn't come in as many possible configurations as some rival vans, and its fuel economy is subpar. Overall, though, it's a capable choice for individuals or businesses in the market for a commercial work van.