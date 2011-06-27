2018 Nissan NV Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong V6 and V8 engine options deliver serious capability
- Excellent seats are comfortable for the long haul
- Simple model and options structure
- No fuel-efficient diesel engine option available
- Fewer body styles than some competitors
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which NV Cargo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Available in a wide range of models, including standard and high roofs and V6 or V8 power, the 2018 Nissan NV Cargo is a strong choice for shoppers in the market for a work van. It meets or exceeds the class average in hauling and towing capability.
The Nissan NV Cargo offers 234 cubic feet of cargo space in the standard-roof model and 323 cubic feet in the high-roof configuration. The 1500 version with the V6 engine is equipped to tow up to 6,900 pounds with a payload capacity of more than 2,700 pounds, while the 3500 with the V8 can tow up to 9,400 pounds and carry more than 3,800 pounds of cargo.
On the downside, the NV Cargo doesn't come in as many possible configurations as some rival vans, and its fuel economy is subpar. Overall, though, it's a capable choice for individuals or businesses in the market for a commercial work van.
2018 Nissan NV Cargo models
The 2018 Nissan NV Cargo is a full-size van that is available in three models (1500, 2500 and 3500) with increasing levels of hauling and towing capabilities. Within these models are three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The 1500 model comes only with a standard roof and a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower, 281 pound-feet of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. The 2500 model comes standard with this engine and is also eligible for a high roof and a 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed transmission as options. The 3500 can be had with either roof but comes only with the V8.
Standard feature highlights for the 1500 S trim include 17-inch steel wheels, power windows and door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, 5-inch color display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player. The 2500 S version also includes power-adjustable mirrors, two household power outlets, additional cargo lights, and storage bins under the driver seat and in the rear door.
Stepping up to the 1500 SV trim adds standard power-adjustable mirrors, rear parking sensors, a cargo mat, trim panels on the cargo walls, and a four-speaker stereo with redundant steering wheel controls. The 2500 SV also comes with a center console, cupholders and additional 12-volt power outlets. The top SL trim is available starting with the 2500 model and includes heated mirrors, chrome exterior trim, chrome wheels, a security system and an eight-way power driver seat.
Opting for the V8 in the SV and SL trim levels adds extendable tow mirrors, two front tow hooks, a prewired Class IV receiver hitch and a trailer brake controller. High-roof models add integrated roof-rack mounting points and an overhead console.
Bundled add-ons include the Back Door Glass package (rear windows with defrosters and a rearview mirror) and the Navigation package (navigation, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, NissanConnect mobile apps, voice recognition and satellite radio). Some features are available as options on various trims.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Nissan NV Cargo.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the NV Cargo models:
- NissanConnect
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision. Roadside assistance is also just a button push away.
- Rearview Camera
- Shows you what's behind the NV Cargo before you move. Useful because the NV has no standard rear windows.
- Rear Sonar
- Starts beeping if you're getting close to an object while reversing, and the beeping gets more frequent as you get closer.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the NV Cargo
Related Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019