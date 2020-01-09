Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me

123 listings
NV Cargo Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    43,314 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,977

    $2,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    48,077 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,688

    $1,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    66,760 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,695

    $457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    15,107 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,790

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    40,953 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,977

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    41,384 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,894

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    42,024 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,600

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    93,418 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,897

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    42,838 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,399

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV

    75,515 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,598

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV

    31,330 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,788

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    37,620 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    136,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    18,708 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    42,926 miles

    $20,850

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL

    84,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    48,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,685

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S

    78,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,290

    Details

