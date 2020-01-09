Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 43,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,977$2,738 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 ***CLEAN CARFAX****1 OWNER*** WELL MAINTAINED*** WE FINANCE EVERYONE*** READY FOR WORK*** Best Prices on Commercial Vehicles!!! Perfect Condition inside and out, High Roof 2017 Nissan NV 2500 cargo van. With lots of space. Perfect condition. Rear Wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY3HN810100
Stock: 810100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 48,077 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,688$1,816 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 BEST DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES HIGH ROOF** WELL MAINTAINED***LOW MILES ***WE FINANCE EVERYONE***VERY CLEAN*** READY FOR WORK*** 1 OWNER** BACKUP CAMERA*** Best Prices on Commercial Vehicles!!! Perfect Condition inside and out, High Roof 2017 Nissan NV 2500 cargo van. With lots of space. Perfect condition. Rear Wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Nissan is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leatherette seats - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leatherette Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY9HN811428
Stock: 811428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 66,760 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,695$457 Below Market
Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin
4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2017 Nissan NV2500 HD 3D Cargo Van SV Glacier White High RoofWe offer one of the largest inventory in the state. Find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend. Are you looking for an auto dealer near your locality? Our dealership has what you want! We carry an extensive lineup of good quality new and pre-owned vehicles, so you are sure to find the vehicle that meets all of your everyday needs. You will find the latest models within our selection of new and used vehicles. If you live in Fond Du Lac, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Cedarburg, Mequon, Port Washington, Oshkosh, we will be the best destination for you!! Come to Lynch and let one of our highly skilled sales associates help you to locate your next vehicle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend today!At Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving areas of Wisconsin, Illinois & surrounding West Bend communities. Contact dealer for most current information. Pricing and availability may change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY6HN812181
Stock: FP1631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 15,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,790
Bommarito Nissan Ballwin - Ballwin / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Nissan NV2500 HD SV RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V One Owner Accident Free Carfax, Local Trade, Navigation / GPS, Back up Camera / Rear View Camera, CALL TO LOCK IN THE INTERNET PRICE, ABS brakes, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nissan Connect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rearview Monitor, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & SiriusXM Traffic, Technology Package, Traction control, USB Connection Port.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 60966 miles below market average!Bommarito Nissan Ballwin is located at 14747 Manchester Road. One mile West of 141. We are proud to be a part of Missouri's #1 Automotive Group, that has been serving St. Louis customers for over 44 years. We are sure to have the perfect pre-owned car or truck at our dealership. No other dealers in St Louis or St Charles County can match our standards and pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY5HN812111
Stock: B3638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-01-2020
- 40,953 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,977
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 ** WELL MAINTAINED*** WE FINANCE EVERYONE*** READY FOR WORK*** Best Prices on Commercial Vehicles!!! Perfect Condition inside and out, High Roof 2017 Nissan NV 2500 cargo van. With lots of space. Perfect condition. Rear Wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY3HN809870
Stock: 809870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 41,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,894
Harbor Nissan - Port Charlotte / Florida
Call Harbor Nissan now @ 941-629-1171 or see this vehicle at www.harbornissan.com for today's internet special! 2017 Nissan NV2500 HD SV Glacier White 3D Cargo Van 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V Harbor Nissan. 4329 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte 941-764-5640, HARBOR VALUE PRICED VEHICLE. See dealer for details., JUST ARRIVED.. Won't Last Long, Call Harbor Nissan now at 941-629-1171 or visit us at www.harbornissan.com for today's eprice!. RWD Standard Roof Only at Harbor Nissan! Call us now at 941-629-1171.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KYXHN800908
Stock: 3305P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 42,024 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,600
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
Recently upgraded and revamped...Though not perfect, because the amount of upgrades or rehab possibilities are endless on RV's and are the opinion of each owner.What a find! 2017 High Roof Nissan NV 2500 which has been converted into a fully functional RV. Features 250 AH electrical system which utilizes both solar and a battery isolator (charges system while the van is running), kitchen with large sink, 70L water tank with electric pump and included is a large YETI cooler, a full-size bed that sleeps 2 comfortably, propane heater, fantastic ceiling fan, abundant storage and is fully insulated.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 17NA07-816.To learn more and see the brochure for this 2017 Nissan NV 2500HD copy and paste this link: https://wowcarbuying.com/807235Very well kept! Please reach out if you have any questions 660-646-3455 Check out our other Class A, Class B, Class C Motorhomes, Campervans, Van Conversions, Travel Trailers, Fifth Wheels, Camper Vans and Toy Haulers https://wowcarbuying.com/rvs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY0HN807235
Stock: 17NA07
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 93,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,897
Don McGill Toyota - Houston / Texas
White 2017 Nissan NV2500 HD SV High Roof ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.ADVERTISED PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE RECONDITIONING FEES!!! We are in every neighborhood. I-10 at Kirkwood.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY4HN802650
Stock: 33414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 42,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,399
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
3/4 TON CARGO!! V6!! GOOD MILES!! FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-5555 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374 ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY9HN806618
Stock: 9367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 75,515 milesDelivery Available*
$18,598
Enterprise Car Sales Charleston, SC - North Charleston / South Carolina
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price includes Closing Fee of $199. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KMXHN802123
Stock: 8CC5YQ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 31,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,788
CarFam - Rialto / California
Only 31,330 Miles! This Nissan NV Cargo boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Rear Parking Sensors, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.*This Nissan NV Cargo Comes Equipped with These Options *[U01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Nissan Connect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, 5.8" color touch-screen display, Nissan navigation system w/voice guidance, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio and Nissan connect mobile apps, Rearview Monitor, USB Connection Port, connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, streaming audio via Bluetooth and hands-free text messaging assistant, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings & stock info), [F01] BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE -inc: Rear Window Defroster, Interior Rearview Mirror, Rear Door Windows w/Privacy Glass , 2 12V DC Power Outlets, GRAY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: water-repellant feature w/vinyl wear bolsters, GLACIER WHITE, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Side Impact Beams, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars.* Stop By Today *Stop by CARFAM located at 1731 South Cactus Ave, Rialto, CA 92316 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM8HN806283
Stock: 2701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 37,620 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,995
Zeigler Nissan of Gurnee - Lindenhurst / Illinois
2017 Nissan NV2500 HD S High Roof Glacier White NV2500 HD S High Roof, Glacier White, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Power Basic Package, Power Door Locks w/Auto-Locking Feature, Power door mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver's 1-Touch Auto Up/Down, Remote Keyless Entry w/2 Key FOBs, Speed-Sensitive Wipers.At Zeigler Nissan of Gurnee, we take pride in helping drivers in the Libertyville, Kenosha and Racine areas take home their dream car. Our dealership specializes in offering you the latest Nissan models as well as certified pre-owned cars and trucks you can count on. Our bilingual staff is dedicated to making your car buying experience the best that it can be.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY6HN807224
Stock: P2664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 136,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500
Tipton Ford Lincoln - Nacogdoches / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Glacier White 2017 Nissan NV2500 HD SV High Roof RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V NAVIGATION / GPS, *ONE OWNER*, **LOCAL TRADE**, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Power steering, Power windows, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & SiriusXM Traffic, USB Connection Port. Our vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians to make sure they meet our high standards. For your peace of mind, an Extended Service Plan may be available. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY6HN808342
Stock: T16973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,708 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY2HN810220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,926 miles
$20,850
Jadta Fine Cars - Scranton / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY5HN808171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE**5.6 V8 GAS**HIGH ROOF**UTILITY SHELVES**CARGO PARTITION**CARGO VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 7-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone System, CD player, Nissan Connect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rearview Monitor, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & SiriusXM Traffic, Technology Package, USB Connection Port. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Nissan NV3500 HD SL High Roof RWD Cargo Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY9HN811912
Stock: 32279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 48,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,685
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, One Owner Carfax, NV2500 HD SV Standard Roof, 3D Cargo Van, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Glacier White, gray Cloth. Clean CARFAX. SV RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 3D Cargo Van 2017 Nissan NV2500 HD SV Standard RoofThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !1-Owner Leather trim Seats Back up Camera Parking Sensors Low MilesAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY9HN808546
Stock: 11281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 78,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,290
Corporate Fleet Sales - Pittsburg / California
17" Steel Wheels, 2 Speakers, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Captain's Chairs, Front Bucket Seats, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/1CD Audio System w/2-Speakers, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. 2017 Nissan NV1500 S Glacier White RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24VThe Intelligent Alternative to New.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM2HN800902
Stock: 2045529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.