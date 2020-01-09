Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me

Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin

4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2017 Nissan NV2500 HD 3D Cargo Van SV Glacier White High Roof

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6BF0LY6HN812181

Stock: FP1631

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020