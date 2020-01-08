Used 2012 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

Rocking Nissan of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia

Clean CARFAX.*LOCAL TRADE*, *CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, *BOUGHT, SERVICED AND TRADED AT ROCKING NISSAN OF STAFFORD*, *NEW/GOOD TIRES*, *NEW /GOOD BRAKES*, *NEEDS NOTHING TO PASS STATE INSPECTION*, *FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE*, *SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE*, *CHROME WHEELS*, *NON-SMOKER*, *3RD ROW SEATING*, *2 KEYS*, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: 2-DIN AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter. Reviews: * Available high top; simple model and option structure; strong value proposition. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5BZAF0AA4DN201662

Stock: 852212A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-24-2020