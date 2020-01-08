Used 2012 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me
- 85,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: [f03] Sliding Door Window, [n92] Rearview Mirror Backup Monitor, Charcoal, Cloth Seat Trim, Tuscan Sun Metallic. This Nissan NVP also includes Power Driver's Seat, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Rear Air Conditioning, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Cup Holders, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA0CN200636
Stock: 0636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 46,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,000$1,490 Below Market
Gmotorcars Inc - Arlington Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA1DN201750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,544 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,914
AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
3rd Row Seat Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim Super Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Nissan NVP? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In addition to being well-cared for, this Nissan NVP has very low mileage making it a rare find. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan NVP S. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA3DN200065
Stock: DN200065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 130,181 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995
Rocking Nissan of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
At Rocking Nissan Of Stafford we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Clean CARFAX.*LOCAL TRADE*, *CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, *BOUGHT, SERVICED AND TRADED AT ROCKING NISSAN OF STAFFORD*, *NEW/GOOD TIRES*, *NEW /GOOD BRAKES*, *NEEDS NOTHING TO PASS STATE INSPECTION*, *FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE*, *SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE*, *CHROME WHEELS*, *NON-SMOKER*, *3RD ROW SEATING*, *2 KEYS*, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: 2-DIN AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter.The team at Rocking Nissan of Stafford would like to welcome you to our dealership in Stafford, where we're confident you'll find the vehicles you're looking for at a price you can afford. Come and check out our full selection of new Nissan vehicles, or get a great deal on a reliable pre-owned model. No matter which vehicle you decide on, our professional finance team will help you get settled with a competitive financing or lease plan.Reviews: * Available high top; simple model and option structure; strong value proposition. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA4DN201662
Stock: 852212A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 54,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,762
Bob Howard Nissan - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2013 Nissan NVP. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Nissan NVP SL with a full CARFAX history report. One of the best things about this Nissan NVP is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan NVP SL. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Nissan NVP will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA3DN202625
Stock: DN202625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 117,328 miles
$15,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA1DN200923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,952
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas
[U02] Technology Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [B93] Body Side Molding Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Beige; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Houston North has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Nissan NVP. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA2DN201885
Stock: DN201885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 109,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
Dutch Miller Kia - Barboursville / West Virginia
This 2014 Nissan NVP SL / AS - IS is proudly offered by Dutch Miller Kia - Barboursville This Nissan includes: [U02] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Navigation System Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player [SGD] SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4) (PIO) BRILLIANT SILVER METALLIC [B93] BODY SIDE MOLDING (PIO) [L93] CARPETED FLOOR MATS (PIO) Floor Mats BEIGE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan NVP SL / AS - IS. More information about the 2014 Nissan NVP: The Nissan NV Passenger takes on traditional full-size van entries from Chevrolet, GMC and Ford with a vehicle that's built with the toughness of those vans, only packaged a little smarter, for more interior space. With four rows of seating, the NV Passenger can accommodate up to twelve. Its step-in height and loading are also lower than that of most other vans its size. The NV also has a class-leading six independently adjusting (or removing) rear seats, and with that Nissan claims to have up to 324 possible seating configurations in the NV. Each of the rows is proportioned for adults, and seatbelts are integrated into the seats. Furthermore, Nissan boasts that the NV Passenger Van includes standard curtain side-impact air bags with rollover sensing for outboard occupants in all four rows--an exclusive among vans this size. Versus other large vans, the NV Passenger also has an advantage in that its engine compartment doesn't infringe into the van's interior space. Strengths of this model include Seating for up to 12, airbags for all four rows, vast degree of configurations, impressive passenger space and comfort, SL trim features the comforts of a passenger vehicle, and modern interior appointments DUTCH MILLER KIA 6400 ROUTE 60 EAST - BARBOURSVILLE, WV 25504 304-736-2600 OR 877-752-4699 EMAIL www.dutchmillerkia.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA0EN160917
Stock: K40590A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 16,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,998
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AAXEN161878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
TIM DAHLE FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY Tim Dahle vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL AT No Charge just for doing business with Tim Dahle Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details.CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival!WHEN YOU THINK PRE-OWNED THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **801-495-3800 **11155 SOUTH JORDAN GATEWAY BLVD JUST OFF THE 114TH SOUTH EXIT OFF I-15 FREEWAY **CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY 801-495-3800 **SEE US AT TIMDAHLESOUTHTOWNE.COM *Must finance with dealer*Reviews: * Simple model and option structure; multiple seating arrangements; easy-to-use cabin controls. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA8EN162401
Stock: 3129378A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 86,033 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,581
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2015 Nissan NVP S is proudly offered by EMG Auto Sales When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan NVP S is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2015 Nissan NVP: The Nissan NV Passenger takes on traditional full-size van entries from Chevrolet, GMC and Ford with a vehicle that's built with the toughness of those vans, only packaged a little smarter, for more interior space. With four rows of seating, the NV Passenger can accommodate up to twelve. Its step-in height and loading are also lower than that of most other vans its size. The NV also has a class-leading six independently adjusting (or removing) rear seats, and with that Nissan claims to have up to 324 possible seating configurations in the NV. Each of the rows is proportioned for adults, and seatbelts are integrated into the seats. Furthermore, Nissan boasts that the NV Passenger Van includes standard curtain side-impact air bags with rollover sensing for outboard occupants in all four rows--an exclusive among vans this size. Versus other large vans, the NV Passenger also has an advantage in that its engine compartment doesn't infringe into the van's interior space. Strengths of this model include Seating for up to 12, modern interior appointments, impressive passenger space and comfort, SL trim features the comforts of a passenger vehicle, vast degree of configurations, and airbags for all four rows
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA2FN852677
Stock: 9838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 89,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500
Zeigler Chevrolet Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2015 Nissan NV Passenger SL Brilliant Silver Metallic Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/.â This vehicle has been professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protectionâ We accept all offers and approve most! Call us today to schedule your test drive! Tax, Title, Licensing, and Fees not included. Appointments are highly recommended 847-230-4209. see dealer for details. please keep in mind our inventory changes daily. Reviews: * Simple model and option structure; multiple seating arrangements; easy-to-use cabin controls. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA4FN852132
Stock: C201284A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,345
Bud Clary Auburn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Auburn / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. Every car is completely inspected, reconditioned and detailed to our extremely high standards and all cars come with the availability of a warranty, for an additional cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA6FN850368
Stock: AH202036A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,390
City World Toyota - Bronx / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA7FN852405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
TIM DAHLE FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY Tim Dahle vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL AT No Charge just for doing business with Tim Dahle Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details.CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival!WHEN YOU THINK PRE-OWNED THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **801-495-3800 **11155 SOUTH JORDAN GATEWAY BLVD JUST OFF THE 114TH SOUTH EXIT OFF I-15 FREEWAY **CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY 801-495-3800 **SEE US AT TIMDAHLESOUTHTOWNE.COM *Must finance with dealer*Reviews: * Simple model and option structure; multiple seating arrangements; easy-to-use cabin controls. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA6FN851094
Stock: 3129333A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 66,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,900
Royal Motorcars - Uniondale / New York
Hello and welcome to Royal Motorcars Inc! Family owned and operated for over 15 years. We strive for 100% customer satisfaction! Bad Credit No Credit Good Credit NO PROBLEM!!! Our banks and lenders work with you to get you approved for the vehicle of your choice. Conveniently located near Hofstra University in Uniondale NY we service all needs for used cars in Long Island including the towns of Nassau County Long Island NY Hempstead NY West Hempstead NY North New Hyde Park NY North Valley Steam NY Floral Park NY Mineola NY Lynbrook NY Roosevelt NY Baldwin NY East Rockaway NY and also the Metro New York area including Queens NY Brooklyn NY Bronx NY Manhattan NY New Jersey Connecticut Pennsylvania. Give us a call today to schedule an appointment. Don't have a ride to us? We will come pick you up! We sell all types of quality vehicles including Chevrolet Dodge Ford Freightliner Mercedes-Benz Nissan Ram. We accept all trade-ins in any condition! Looking forward to seeing you at our dealership and helping you out in all of your car buying needs! Dealer Disclaimer; Prices listed indicate the amount you can expect to finance after putting 1995 dollars down plus an acquisition fee of 695 dollars. Price also excludes tax title tags government fees any emissions testing charges dealer documentation fee and any finance charges (if applicable). All prices subject to change call dealer for accuracy. Thank you and see you here at Royal Motorcars Inc!! Visit Royal Motorcars Inc online at royalmotorcarsinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 516-414-2889 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA3FN851137
Stock: 851137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,638 miles
$19,460
Greenway Kia West - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION-150 POINT INSPECTION**.CARFAX One-Owner.*Internet Price Includes a discount of $995 Orlando Kia West Owner Loyalty DiscountGreenway Kia West's Public Before Auction is a select offering of used vehicles that have traditionally been sold at auction to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Greenway's Automotive Groups's used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way. Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle: -Some repairs will probably be needed -They are sold WITHOUT a warranty -They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage -They are offered for a LIMITED time only -They are sold with our "BEST PRICE" posted online. There is NO negotiation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA2FN850833
Stock: KT21155A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 23,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,995$1,751 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE VAN**HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE VAN**NO ISSUES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**EVERYTHING WORKS**MUST SEE AND DRIVE **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound. **Wheelchair Lift. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE. At Pacific Auto Center, we make it really easy and stress-free, whether you're purchasing or also trading in your vehicle; Contact one of our friendly sales representatives to set an appointment and see our difference! Be sure to ask how you can protect your investment with our extended warranty plans, GAP insurance, and other optional products we offer that'll provide you peace of mind. In addition, we accommodate the guests that are not local to us by providing methods to ship the vehicle to the desired location! Call us visit our website and become a part of the PAC family! 2016 Nissan NV Passenger SL Handicap Van Disability Van Whellchair Van COMMERCIAL VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA7GN856399
Stock: 24394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2019
