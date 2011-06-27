  1. Home
2015 Nissan NV Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available high roof
  • capable V6 and V8 engine options
  • simple model and option structure.
  • No diesel option
  • hard plastic in armrest areas.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Nissan NV Cargo is a solid choice in the commercial van market, thanks to its tall-roof option, capable engines, relatively pleasant driving dynamics and attractive pricing.

Vehicle overview

Full-size cargo vans have long been the workhorses of choice for anyone running a business that requires a lot of tools, supplies or mobile work space. Although the NV Cargo is a relatively new entry in a segment once dominated by the traditional American brands, Nissan is playing for keeps. Not only does the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo offer massive interior space, it also features plenty of tie-down points and useful places to set up shop. And with the option of a high roof, adults up to 6 feet, 3 inches tall can work inside the van without having to stoop down.

In addition to the availability of low and high roof heights, the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo van offers a choice of either steel or windowed walls, V6 or V8 power and a variety of customization options. Standard and optional highlights include a center console big enough for a laptop computer, Bluetooth connectivity and a rearview camera. In the back, there are reinforced mounting points for shelving and racks, and the NV is pre-wired to give upfitters easy access to the electrical system when modifying the van for business use.

Those used to seeing traditional snub-nosed vans may think the Nissan NV a bit strange with its protruding, pickup-style snout. However, that unconventional design provides more legroom for those sitting up front and also makes the engine easier to access for maintenance and repairs. Given the very high-mileage service life that's typical of full-size cargo vans, that's a notable advantage.

Of course, there are some other options available if you're interested in a cargo van. There are the old-school 2015 Chevrolet Express and 2015 GMC Savana twins, but these vans are quite dated and don't offer a high-roof option. More direct rivals include the 2015 Ram ProMaster and 2015 Ford Transit, both of which offer similarly huge cargo space and the availability of high roofs. If cost is less of a concern, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has the most refined interior and carlike driving manners. It is considerably more expensive, but it might be worth it. In spite of this stiff competition, the 2015 Nissan NV still presents an excellent value proposition. Whether you're considering expanding your fleet or just getting started, we recommend checking out the NV Cargo.

2015 Nissan NV Cargo models

The 2015 Nissan NV is a full-size cargo van available in three models: 1500, 2500 and 3500. The 1500 comes only with a standard roof, while the 2500 and 3500 offer a choice between a standard or high roof. They all have the same wheelbase and length, but as you move up in the model range, payload and towing capacities increase. There are three trim levels: S, SV and SL. Only the 2500 and 3500 models are available in SL trim.

The base S comes with the bare necessities, including 17-inch steel wheels, variable-intermittent wipers, a tilt-only steering wheel, a four-way manual driver seat, water-repellent cloth upholstery (with vinyl reinforcements in high-wear areas), air-conditioning, a trip computer, a two-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Power Basic package adds power windows, doors and locks as well as keyless entry and cruise control.

The SV trim includes the Power Basic package's equipment and adds 17-inch styled steel wheels, chrome exterior accents, rear parking sensors, hardboard interior cargo panels, a lockable center console (2500/3500 models only), four audio system speakers and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The SL features chrome exterior accents (wheels, bumpers, grille, door handles and mirror caps), front parking sensors, an eight-way power driver seat, a security system and side and side curtain airbags for the front seats.

Optional on the SV and SL is the Technology package, which includes a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, various NissanConnect smartphone apps (such as Pandora, iHeartRadio and Facebook), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, satellite radio and a USB input. Additional options include multiple window configurations for the side and rear doors.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Nissan NV Cargo van sees a new, chromed-out SL trim join the lineup, while the infotainment system gets a larger 5.8-inch touchscreen display, expanded voice control and integrated smartphone apps.

Performance & mpg

The Nissan NV Cargo 1500 model is only offered with a 4.0-liter V6 engine rated at 261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, while the NV 3500 can only be had with a 5.6-liter V8 making 317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque. The NV 2500 offers buyers a choice of either engine.

A five-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, and all NVs are rear-wheel drive. Properly equipped, V6-powered NVs can tow up to 7,000 pounds. A properly equipped NV 3500 has a maximum tow rating of 9,500 pounds and a payload capacity of 4,022 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Nissan NV include antilock brakes, stability control and traction control.

Front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are optional, as are rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Driving

There's no confusing the 2015 Nissan NV for anything other than a giant van, but it's at least easier to drive than the old-fashioned GM vans. The ride quality is decent whether the van is unloaded or full, and the noise levels are surprisingly low at freeway speeds -- at least by large-metal-box-on-wheels standards.

The V6 engine produces satisfying performance even with a full load, while the V8 is expectedly even better. No matter which engine you choose, you'll find the automatic transmission delivers seamless and well-timed shifts. Visibility is good out the front and is enhanced by large side mirrors.

Interior

The 2015 Nissan NV sports a functional interior notable for its supportive front seats and the additional legroom offered by having the engine out under the elongated hood. The available center console is another nice touch, offering a generous amount of storage. It also locks for the security of valuables. There are plenty of places to stash small items as well, including a handy pull-out drawer under the driver seat of the 2500 and 3500 models.

Gauges and controls are laid out in a straightforward way that makes them easy to use. As with most cargo vans, there's a lot of hard plastic in the NV, but the only places where you really notice are on the armrests and center console lid, both of which could use a little padding.

The business end of the interior is enhanced by nearly vertical walls and built-in attachment points that make it easier to fit equipment racks, workbenches and the like. Getting people and cargo in and out couldn't be easier, thanks to a low step-in height and large doors, including rear ones that open quite wide and use magnetic catches to stay open. Speaking of cargo, the low-roof version offers a healthy 234 cubic feet of space, while the high-roof model boasts 323 cubic feet and the ability for a 6-feet, 3-inch person to walk around upright. Six floor-mounted D-rings make it easier to secure loads.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great work van
Mike Cardillo,12/06/2015
2500 SL w/High Roof 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I own one with a V6 and one with a V8, both have enough power to do the job. The V8 is over kill unless you plan on carrying heavy loads. Milage is low around 13 highway. The V6 gets 18 highway and has plenty of get up and go... So far my 2012 has 40,000 miles and not a single repair. The van is tall so the wind will push it around some in windy conditions. A very good van to own.
I wished I purchased one sooner!
Reacherman16,12/08/2016
2500 S w/High Roof 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I love the head room of my van. I don't have to bend over or crawl to get in my van to reach my tools or parts (6"2). I have owned my 2012 NV 2500 S high-top (It does not have Navigation and Backup camera but it has the rest of the bling) since 2012. I brought it used with 35,636 miles on it. I could not purchase an extended warranty because it would be used commercially. That turn out in my favor and I saved $1522.00. Outside of normal repairs I replaced 4 interior bulbs and an a/c blower motor. The van has paid for itself and has made me a proud owner. I have gotten 50K plus on my tires and I am only now showing a need for an alignment. The gas mileage is poor due in part that I have shelves, tools and parts that I carry on the van and that it is a v6. The v8 in my application would perform better and perhaps improve my gas mileage some. It is hard to complain of any thing other than slight interior creature discomfort. Must tell story...while on a service call to the lake after a violent storm. I was traveling 60 plus on a 2 way highway and a tree had fallen across the road to make the road look like a dead end. My van never lost control or traction, my van never swerved violently, it never rocked from side to side, I felt no play or shake in my steering wheel and my brakes never locked. I swerved at the last minute to avoid the tree and found a road which (te-ed) into the highway which got me around the tree. I had full control over the van all the times. I have no complaint about the handling of my 2500 Hi-top van. If I were not winning down my career...I would buy a v8
Nissan Dealers Will Not Service their own product
Richard,02/10/2016
2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
Before you buy a Nissan NV2500 be aware that there are only certain Nissan dealerships that are allowed to service the vans. I have been turned down at 2 local Nissan dealerships in Southern California for oil changes. If the Dealership is not a "Commercial Dealership" they cannot even change the oil. The ludicracy of this is that the Titan and the Van have the same drive train.
Very little dealership
Unsatisfied Customer,05/12/2017
2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Poor gas mileage compared to Ford or GM V8'S. Gadget magnets that hold rear doors open fall off in a couple months. Dealer Service is very limited. We are in Palm Beach Florida and have a grand total of 2 dealerships that can service the vans (20 miles away each). NOT ACCEPTABLE. We frequently travel for work and I can't use the vans for fear of a breakdown with no dealer support. Better off with American made
See all 4 reviews of the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
More about the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo

Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo is offered in the following submodels: NV Cargo Van. Available styles include 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S is priced between $15,995 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 88742 and88742 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV is priced between $25,900 and$25,900 with odometer readings between 5844 and5844 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Nissan NV Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan NV Cargo for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2015 NV Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,995 and mileage as low as 5844 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo.

Can't find a used 2015 Nissan NV Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NV Cargo for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,341.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,200.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NV Cargo for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,405.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,130.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan NV Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan NV Cargo lease specials

