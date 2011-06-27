Vehicle overview

Full-size cargo vans have long been the workhorses of choice for anyone running a business that requires a lot of tools, supplies or mobile work space. Although the NV Cargo is a relatively new entry in a segment once dominated by the traditional American brands, Nissan is playing for keeps. Not only does the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo offer massive interior space, it also features plenty of tie-down points and useful places to set up shop. And with the option of a high roof, adults up to 6 feet, 3 inches tall can work inside the van without having to stoop down.

In addition to the availability of low and high roof heights, the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo van offers a choice of either steel or windowed walls, V6 or V8 power and a variety of customization options. Standard and optional highlights include a center console big enough for a laptop computer, Bluetooth connectivity and a rearview camera. In the back, there are reinforced mounting points for shelving and racks, and the NV is pre-wired to give upfitters easy access to the electrical system when modifying the van for business use.

Those used to seeing traditional snub-nosed vans may think the Nissan NV a bit strange with its protruding, pickup-style snout. However, that unconventional design provides more legroom for those sitting up front and also makes the engine easier to access for maintenance and repairs. Given the very high-mileage service life that's typical of full-size cargo vans, that's a notable advantage.

Of course, there are some other options available if you're interested in a cargo van. There are the old-school 2015 Chevrolet Express and 2015 GMC Savana twins, but these vans are quite dated and don't offer a high-roof option. More direct rivals include the 2015 Ram ProMaster and 2015 Ford Transit, both of which offer similarly huge cargo space and the availability of high roofs. If cost is less of a concern, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has the most refined interior and carlike driving manners. It is considerably more expensive, but it might be worth it. In spite of this stiff competition, the 2015 Nissan NV still presents an excellent value proposition. Whether you're considering expanding your fleet or just getting started, we recommend checking out the NV Cargo.