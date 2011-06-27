  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,926$9,188$11,030
Clean$6,666$8,840$10,572
Average$6,145$8,145$9,656
Rough$5,624$7,450$8,739
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,205$8,293$9,991
Clean$5,972$7,980$9,576
Average$5,506$7,352$8,746
Rough$5,039$6,725$7,916
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,507$8,695$10,476
Clean$6,262$8,366$10,041
Average$5,773$7,709$9,171
Rough$5,283$7,051$8,300
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,555$10,095$12,162
Clean$7,271$9,713$11,657
Average$6,703$8,950$10,647
Rough$6,134$8,186$9,636
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,363$9,840$11,855
Clean$7,086$9,468$11,362
Average$6,533$8,724$10,378
Rough$5,979$7,979$9,393
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,875$10,525$12,678
Clean$7,579$10,126$12,152
Average$6,987$9,330$11,099
Rough$6,395$8,534$10,045
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,145$9,548$11,502
Clean$6,876$9,187$11,025
Average$6,339$8,465$10,069
Rough$5,802$7,743$9,114
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,337$9,692$11,610
Clean$7,061$9,326$11,128
Average$6,510$8,592$10,164
Rough$5,958$7,859$9,199
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,481$9,998$12,044
Clean$7,200$9,620$11,544
Average$6,637$8,863$10,543
Rough$6,075$8,107$9,543
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,058$9,416$11,333
Clean$6,792$9,060$10,862
Average$6,262$8,347$9,921
Rough$5,731$7,635$8,979
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,520$8,713$10,498
Clean$6,275$8,384$10,062
Average$5,785$7,725$9,190
Rough$5,294$7,066$8,318
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,353$9,827$11,837
Clean$7,077$9,455$11,346
Average$6,524$8,712$10,363
Rough$5,971$7,968$9,379
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,962$9,304$11,208
Clean$6,700$8,952$10,742
Average$6,176$8,248$9,811
Rough$5,653$7,544$8,880
Estimated values
2012 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,029$9,394$11,317
Clean$6,765$9,039$10,847
Average$6,237$8,328$9,907
Rough$5,708$7,618$8,967
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Nissan NV on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan NV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,972 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,980 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan NV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,972 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,980 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Nissan NV, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan NV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,972 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,980 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Nissan NV. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Nissan NV and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Nissan NV ranges from $5,039 to $9,991, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Nissan NV is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.