Vehicle overview

If your work requires you to keep a lot of tools or supplies at the ready, full-size cargo vans are the way to go. Not only do these vans allow you to keep all your work-related items safely locked up, but there's plenty of room inside to create your own mobile work space. While in the past this segment has been dominated by American brands, these days companies like Nissan are getting in the mix. Thanks to its box-on-wheels design, the 2016 Nissan NV Cargo offers huge amounts of interior space, along with multiple tie-down points to keep loose cargo safe. The high-roof model allows adults up to 6 feet, 3 inches tall to walk upright inside the van, a true back saver.

In addition to the two different roof heights, you also get to choose between V6 and V8 engines, three different trim levels and numerous options packages. Standard and optional highlights include a center console big enough for a laptop computer, Bluetooth connectivity and a rearview camera. In the back, there are reinforced mounting points for shelving and racks, and the NV is pre-wired to give upfitters easy access to the electrical system when modifying the van for business use.

At first glance, the 2016 Nissan NV Cargo might look a bit strange. Instead of the snub-nosed design favored by American and Euro-based vans, the NV has a forward engine layout that helps when it comes to front legroom and easier access to the engine compartment for regular service and repairs. Considering the high mileage these work vans achieve, that's a welcome convenience. Another oddity is the almost tacked-on ceiling on the high-roof model, in contrast to the more cohesive tall-roof versions of competitors. It's pure form over function, which is hardly a drawback in this segment.

These days cargo van buyers have plenty of options, and you'll definitely want to give them a look. If you're more of a traditionalist and you don't have a need for a high-roof version, the Chevrolet Express Cargo Van and GMC Savana Cargo Van twins are capable but a bit dated. The Ford Transit Van and Ram ProMaster Cargo are considerably more modern, drive more like cars and offer high-roof versions and modern features. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the class standard, thanks to a refined interior and good driving dynamics, but it's also more expensive.