Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me

- 85,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,995$2,115 Below Market
Adams Auto Group - Charlotte / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY5JN800609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,979 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,991
AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
[B93] Body Side Molding Bluetooth Connection Glacier White Gray; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY9JN805957
Stock: JN805957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 19,395 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,997$2,196 Below Market
Homestead Hyundai - Homestead / Florida
Contact Homestead Hyundai today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Nissan NV Cargo NV2500 HD High Roof V6 SV. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This low mileage Nissan NV Cargo has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan NV Cargo NV2500 HD High Roof V6 SV is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY5JN807804
Stock: PJN807804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 1,647 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$30,888
Benton Nissan of Bessemer - Bessemer / Alabama
2018 Nissan NV2500 HD SV High Roof Glacier WhiteClean CARFAX.Full Custom Window Tint, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Professionally Detailed, 17" Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/1CD/AUX w/4 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.Welcome to the ALL NEW Benton Nissan of Bessemer, we are just right down the road or a "click away". All our vehicles come with the Benton Benefit Program that provides added features & benefits to both enhance and protect your new vehicle. From protective coatings for your paint & interior surfaces to nitrogen tire service & roadside assistance we provide the most value for your money. Car care products, Air Force quality Rain Repellent for the windshield, headlight restoration, AC refresh & ID Theft Protection just add more value to the Benton Benefit Program. Every vehicle that qualifies less than 10 years old & less than 100,000 miles comes with our Lifetime Pwertrain Limited Warranty providing peace of mind coverage for your future. We recondition our used vehicles to top standards and make that info readily available along with the Car Fax on the dash of every vehicle.If your in Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Brookwood, McCalla, Birmingham, Clanton you are right down the road.Odometer is 17771 miles below market average!Price plus Benton benefits, dealer added options, taxes and fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY2JN819117
Stock: F1069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 37,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,999
Elder Ford - Troy / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. NV2500 HD SV High Roof, 3D Cargo Van, 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Glacier White. 2018 Nissan NV2500 HD 3D Cargo Van SV High Roof Glacier White RWD 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 7-Speed AutomaticMetro Detroit's FASTEST MOVING Pre-owned Inventory! Every Vehicle Priced Below Market Value! Every Trade Paid Top Dollar! GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! REPO-SLOW PAY-BANKRUPTCY-OK!Dealer not responsible for missing, deleted or errors in description and pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY4JN805456
Stock: 34480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 31,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. White 2018 Nissan NV1500 S RWDWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM0JN817798
Stock: Z353151A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 31,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,988
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Odometer is 6838 miles below market average! Cloth Seats, Backup Camera, CD with Aux Input, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, No Side or Rear Door Glass. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2018 Nissan NV2500 HD S High Roof S High Roof Glacier White 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V RWD 5-Speed Automatic Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY6JN803342
Stock: B9898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 36,690 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Odometer is 1334 miles below market average! Cloth Seats, Backup Camera, CD with Aux Input, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, No Side or Rear Door Glass, Bulkhead. CARFAX One-Owner. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2018 Nissan NV2500 HD S High Roof S High Roof Glacier White 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V RWD 5-Speed Automatic Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY9JN803318
Stock: B9904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 6,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,991
Paradise Chevrolet - Temecula / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY9JN813489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,481 miles
$23,799
Premium Autos - Norco / California
You need power and reliability in your business partner, and our One Owner 2018 Nissan NV2500 S Cargo Van presented in Glacier White more than delivers! Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 offering 261hp while paired to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination serves up seamless power with optimum fuel efficiency. Black bumpers set the tone for this hard-working machine! Designed to help you work more efficiently, our S Cargo Van offers ample space and supportive seating with water-repellent surfaces. You'll appreciate a backup camera, a flat-loading floor, 50/50 split rear cargo doors, power-adjustable mirrors, a multi-functional trip computer, AM/FM/CD audio system, and clever storage bins under the driver seat. Maximum utility and capability are only part of our Nissan NV2500. Feel secure in the knowledge that you've got advanced airbags, ABS, vehicle dynamic control, and traction control helping to keep you out of harm's way. This is an excellent choice to be your mobile command center! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY5JN813751
Stock: 813751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 47,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,900
Gmotorcars Inc - Arlington Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY0JN802123
Stock: 16781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,999
Waldorf Ford - Waldorf / Maryland
2018 Nissan NV1500 S S 3D Cargo Van 5-Speed Automatic Glacier WhiteNO HIDDEN COSTS ! ALL VEHICLE PRICING INCLUDES COMPREHENSIVE 100 POINT MD STATE INSPECTION AND ALL RECONDITIONING FEES.We at WALDORF FORD are driven to provide the finest automotive purchasing and ownership experience by not only meeting the customer's expectations, but consistently exceeding them. Our goal is to become the world's largest volume dealership through an unrivaled DEDICATION TO EXCELLENCE. CALL US AT 1.301.843.2400 OR visit us on the web at WWW.WALDORFFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM4JN811616
Stock: FB31654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 26,432 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,991
West International Auto Sales - Miramar / Florida
~~Drive today with only $990 Down! w.a.c. ~~ IF YOU WORK THEN YOU DRIVE! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER NECESSARY FOR APPROVALS.~No Social Security Customers Welcome~ Low Rates starting at 1.99% Low Monthly PaymentsBad or No Credit Accepted Bankruptcy Repos No Social NO PROBLEM Open Car Loans Accepted No Down Payment (W.A.C.) Trade-Ins Accepted~EVERYONE GETS APPROVED NO MATTER WHAT!~-We use about 30 banks, credit unions and also do in house financing. -We can report to the credit bureau to help improve your credit score.FOR FAST LOAN APPROVALS PLEASE DO THE FINANCE APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER THE FINANCING TAB. www.WestAutoSalesFL.comWe Speak: English, Spanish and Russian!More vehicle details: www.WestAutoSalesFL.comAddress: 4010 S State Road 7 Miramar, FL 33023Phone: (954)800-4664Website: westautosalesfl.comCall for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle (954)800-4664 Your message will always be answered by a real human — never an automated system. Pre-Sale Service and Inspection, Free Carwash, Warranty, Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, All records in possession, Regularly maintained, Lots of storage, Ice cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Mint Condition, Not seen any accidents, Family friendly, Drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KMXJN817792
Stock: 6336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **4.0 V6 GAS**CARGO VAN**LIKE NEW**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2018 Nissan NV1500 S RWD Cargo Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM4JN804519
Stock: 31344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 28,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,980
Auto Aves - Lakewood / Colorado
Nissan NV2500 HD S HIGH ROOF , LOW MILES, Glacier White, 17" Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power windows, Traction control.RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24VThis vehicle has been through a rigorous 240-point safety and mechanical inspection.At Auto Aves there are no games. Just a straight forward, professional car buying experience. See why most of our customers never shop anywhere again after working with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY1JN813731
Stock: M2000526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
Midway Ford Truck Center - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY0JN808273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Midway Ford Truck Center - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY0JN805079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Midway Ford Truck Center - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY7JN807332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
